Honoring Hammerin' Hank

"HI Roxie what's up? You look confused."
"I am. Tell me why April 8 is circled on the calendar? I know why all the other dates are circled - birthdays, anniversaries, appointments,.... I can't figure out why that date is circled."
"A human named Hank Aaron died recently. He lived in Atlanta. Hank was a community leader and an all around good guy. Successful in business, he gave lots of time and money to worthy causes and was active in the civil rights' movement."
"Sounds like a fine human. But you've known lots of fine humans. Why is he special and why April 8?"
“You've heard me describe the game of baseball."
"Of course. You know I could have been a pretty good outfielder. Too bad they don't have coed canine baseball teams. Wait a minute! We're talking about "Hammering Hank" the human who broke the home run record!"
"We sure are. Lots of baseball fans, particularly folks from Atlanta, can remember where they were on April 8,1974 when Hank broke the record."
"Where were you?"
"I had just begun serving as pastor of my first congregation. It was located in Stockbridge, Ga, a small town south of Atlanta. The Braves were playing the Cincinnati Reds in Atlanta Fulton County Stadium just up the road. Mary and I were watching the game on t.v. as our young daughter played on the carpet. When Hank broke the record I swear I could hear millions of folks all around the world cheering.
What made it really special was the broader context. Because Hank was black and the person whose record he broke,was white, racism raised it's ugly head. Hank and his family got death threats. Body guards had to stay with them."
"That is really sad. How did Hank handle it?"
"He didn't respond directly. He let his bat do his talking for him. He became a double hero. Hank took the words of Dr. King seriously. 'Undeserved suffering is redemptive'. Hank dealing with racism was an object lesson for all humans. Unfortunately racism is always there lurking in the shadows. We handle it by shining a light on it, not let it get to us, and show folks a better way. Again, Hank lived out the words of Dr. King. 'Darkness can not drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that'"
"Amen. Let's make a Happy Hour toast to Hammering Hank." "Amen Roxie amen."