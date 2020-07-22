Erin Spatz column: Anchor

Does anyone know what day of the week it is? I cannot keep track of the day or time. Which truthfully happens during the summer anyway, but it feels like we are day 1000 of summer.
I’ve lost my Covid mojo. After the initial freak out of everyone’s home and worry I jumped into busy mode. Keep up with e-learning, keep kids occupied, do fun things. Keep moving. Keep moving, don’t stop. Well I didn’t stop, I burned out. I have run out great ideas for fun. I’ve run out of ideas for mediocre fun! I am just out. We’ve arrived at crabby town. Where people may let their toddlers eat chips for breakfast and their teenagers have vast amounts of screen time. I’m not saying it’s me, but some people…
After what feels like endless conversations with my friend Jess, along with hours of pondering why I feel like I’m running around but accomplishing nothing. I think I may have figured it out. Maybe this is true for you too. I have no anchor to my day. Hear me out on this one. I’m going to attempt a metaphor and they are tricky!
When a boat comes into the dock to refuel, it drops an anchor. It has a starting point and an ending point. Also, it should be noted that I know nothing about boats. But, that anchor holds it. Without the anchor the boat will drift endlessly without fulfilling its purpose. Sure, it’s floating but it is not doing anything with purpose. For a boat to live its best life sometimes it has to come into the dock and anchor. Y’all, I have misplaced my anchor! Which is why I am floating out to sea.
A lot of us have been home, working from home or in some sort of other weird limbo place. One of the issues with working from home is that there is no separation from home and work. You always feel the pull of home while working or the pull of work while you should be home. It’s hard to balance life like this, which is why there are endless books about how to do it. I am not even going to pretend I have the answer. I don’t. Usually I have to threaten the kids with loss of screens in order to get work done, so I’m no help. But our days are all so very fluid right now.
There used to be a Monday, we would dread it. But it had a feeling. Then we had a Friday, we would count down to it. Hope for grand fun during the weekend. Now we have Blursday. All we know is that the day for sure ends in “Y” but other than that who knows!
The past couple of weeks I have been very intentional about trying to anchor my day. For me that looks like scheduling two work days a week. That means paying one of my older kids to watch the younger ones- which I wouldn’t normally do. That gives me time to get all that I need done, and I can leave my tiny office with everything finished. It also gives me the chance to be something other than mom. To spend time being a person. Can I hear all the shenanigans going on while I’m working? Yes! But that’s okay. It’s not perfect, but it’ll do.
If you feel like you are drifting out to sea without an anchor I encourage you to find a way to incorporate one in your life. It could be as simple as taking a walk every morning alone. Having theme dinners, like Taco Tuesday, Travel Food Thursday. Doing certain activities on certain days. Reading a book out loud as a family. Find what works for you and your family.
Don’t forget that you are not doing this wrong. You are doing your best to muddle your way through this time. We all are. Give yourself and others grace.
Erin Spatz lives in Pawleys Island and is the author of the book, “Who Left Me In Charge.”