Commentary: People’s Energy Plan is South Carolinians plea for energy democracy

From its beautiful coastlines to the Appalachian foothills, South Carolina is a gem in the South. With a culture rooted in southern charm and hospitality, the Palmetto State has produced some of the nation’s most famous names like Vanna White, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, James Brown, Chubby Checker, Chris Rock, and Joe Frazier, just to name a small number of the talented people who were born in South Carolina.
Yet, for all its glory, South Carolina also has a history of white privilege, favoritism, and racism. These traits are still evident in the state’s current systems, particularly the state’s energy sector. President Roosevelt’s New Deal of the 1930s provided funding for the South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper) as both a rural electrification and public works project.
At the time, energy was a privilege and limited to wealthy whites, investors, and businesses. Lawsuits, cronyism and other conflicts of interest hindered the expansion of electricity to rural parts of the state. In response, a statewide network of electric cooperatives set out to provide electricity in rural areas serving low-income folks and communities of color.
Today, South Carolinians pay some of the highest electric bills in the nation and suffer from some of the highest energy burdens — the percentage of household income spent on energy. The global pandemic has further worsened household energy burdens by creating economic instability, while forcing folks to spend more time at home. Low-income Black communities are most disproportionately impacted by both the harsh economy and COVID-19.
Yet in the face of adversity and adjustments caused by the pandemic, South Carolinians from dozens of communities and organizations representing each region of the state collaborated in a virtual space to create the People’s Energy Plan. The group meets monthly to host experts on clean energy and dismantling racism, showcase local musical talent, and work collaboratively on the plan — a comprehensive roadmap for the future of energy and climate justice in South Carolina that will help to ensure our state achieves a clean energy future for all.
“Helping to develop the People's Energy Plan has been both enlightening and encouraging as we all cope with the adversity caused by the pandemic,” said community member Jeniffer Ruff, of Whitmire. “We need energy democracy now more than ever.”
People’s Energy Plan group members are keenly aware that state-owned utilities Santee Cooper and SCE&G accumulated a debt of $10 billion dollars in the failed VC Summer nuclear project, which resulted in the sale of SCE&G to Dominion Energy. Dominion has already filed a request to increase electric rates in 2021.
“As a climate activist, I'm encouraged that we now have a People's Energy Plan to address South Carolina's racially inequitable and climate-polluting energy system,” said Belvin Olasov of the Charleston Climate Coalition. “This Plan offers a roadmap for a just transition that protects the groups that SC's current system has left behind, and I look forward to seeing our lawmakers pursue it.”
The General Assembly in the next legislative session will resume its discussions on whether to sell or reform Santee Cooper, which has been under scrutiny for its lack of transparency and structural diversity.
“Ensuring a just transition as we retire coal plants means growing a clean energy economy and workforce,” said community member Lori Vereen of Georgetown.
Electric utilities in South Carolina poison the air and water with dirty, aging, and expensive fossil-fuel plants. There are five coal-burning power plants in the state, all located in low-income communities of color. Each day, over one million gallons of toxic wastewater is discharged from these coal plants into the state’s beloved rivers and lakes. Some nearby anglers have put down their poles to prevent risk from eating contaminated fish.
“Green energy is clean energy. Our statewide coalition for clean energy and racial justice is a catalyst that brings equity and equality on all levels of governance,” said People’s Energy Plan committee member David Morrisey of Darlington.
Given the current realities of South Carolina’s energy issues, urgent action is needed to achieve a just and equitable future. Group members have identified eight key principles and policy recommendations for the People’s Energy Plan to address, such as robust energy efficiency programs, equitable leadership and decision making in the energy sector, and replacing dirty coal with clean energy.
“Educating others and bringing awareness to cleaner, cheaper energy in rural South Carolina has been most inspiring to me when joining this space,” said Charles Vance of Manning.