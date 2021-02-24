Commentary: In shadows of Father Mukad's death, a focus on mental health is needed

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Coronavirus has turned much of the world upside down. It’s a deadly disease for people at risk.
The stress that is a widespread side effect of the pandemic has its own problems, beyond the physical ailments of fever, pain and other symptoms.
On Friday, Feb. 19, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported that the state has had 432,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that number, there have been 7,325 confirmed deaths.
For Georgetown County, there have been 6,053 confirmed cases. Of that number, 132 people have died.
Horry County has had 33,182 cases. In Horry County, 513 people have died.
These figures are compiled from data as of Wednesday. Feb. 17.
Along with the physical ailments, the pandemic has affected work, recreation, schooling, groceries and many other aspects of society.
Mental health is a major concern
Besides the physical effects of the disease, there’s uncertainty. Some people have lost jobs, businesses have closed, and we know we are all supposed to wear masks when we’re in group settings.
Along with the normal stressors on us from disease, it’s causing problems with the uncertainty of so much in our lives.
Sadly, depression and anxiety are among the many ways that concerns about coronavirus can affect our well-being.
We don’t know the circumstances of those 7,325 deaths statewide, or the 132 deaths in Georgetown County, or the 513 in Horry County.
We do know, however, that at least one person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 8 was affected by depression.
As we reported in mid-December, Father Michel Bineen Mukad, the parish administrator of St. Mary Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church in Georgetown, took his own life on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
As we noted in that story, it’s long been the practice of the Georgetown Times/Post and Courier that usually we do not report on suicides. In this case, however, the tragedy of his death helps bring attention to the need for good mental health practices.
Stark reality
Then-Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson said an autopsy performed on Father Mukad showed he died from a self-inflicted wound.
“There were no other issues” that led to his death. “We know he said he was positive for COVID.”
The disease causes additional complications for an incident such as this, Johnson said.
There is always a “chain of custody” when a coroner is involved in determining a cause of death. With the disease there are now even more stringent requirements for evidence and who or what agency handles any items related to a case. “It’s slowed down a lot of things.”
Previously, an autopsy and other investigations might take 30 days. With the complications of COVID, Johnson said, it could take a couple of months. “The cause of death is not likely to change anything,” he said.
A note Father Mukad left “alluded to the fact that this was his second round of COVID. He felt he was at a loss,” Johnson said.
“It’s possible that he was overwhelmed that he would have to go through another round of isolation. The restrictions can be pretty daunting,” Johnson said.
For some people who may have a small circle of friends, there can be a sense of isolation.
The world-wide pandemic brings with it isolation, masking, social distancing and an inability to touch others with a hug or a handshake.
With all of that, Johnson said, “Mental health practitioners are not sure what they are doing.”
“I would hope that things may have leveled off to some degree,” he said, “to make available some counseling or support system.”
“For the most part, we are naturally drawn to people.” The isolation “can be extremely difficult. It kind of wears on your nerves.”
Johnson said the deaths of people who die from the disease – and from the stress caused by the disease - is a tragedy. “But the tragedy may be greater than we know.”
“Churches all across are suffering in a different way than the average person would understand.”
Johnson, who retired as coroner at the end of December, is also the pastor at Ringel Heights Baptist Church, north of Georgetown along U.S. Highway 701.
“Pastors have a certain calling. They try to aid or help others. But when you can’t help, it’s frustrating,” Johnson said.
Pastors can hear of many problems that people are dealing with, Johnson said. It’s tough for a pastor, in turn, to find someone he or she may talk with about his own concerns.
Taking a toll
Bishop Robert Guglielmone is head of the Diocese of Charleston for the Catholic Church. His area covers all of South Carolina.
He officially notified the people of St. Mary’s Church in Georgetown that Father Mukad had died.
Calling the news “heartbreaking,” Bishop Guglielmone wrote on Dec. 9 that “For more than three years, Father Mukad was a deeply devoted priest that was beloved by his parishioners, and his brother priests. He shared a commitment to the faith that was clear and unwavering. I greatly appreciated his commitment to serving our diocese with an open heart and willing hand.”
“It is with great sorrow that I must notify you that police have informed us Father Mukad ended his own life at the young age of 38. While we do not know the exact circumstances surrounding this tragic event, we do know that he struggled greatly due to the pandemic.”
The isolation and anxiety many of us are facing can be overwhelming, he wrote.
He encourages people to work to help others.
“I ask that each of you take time to call or message others in your immediate circle, and reach out to those who may have no family, or who are unable to be with family, especially during this holy month. We must take care of one another and also our own mental health. If you are struggling to cope, please reach out to a friend, a loved one, your pastor – someone to listen to you. You are not alone. There are many resources to help you through, and the Lord God cherishes you.”
The bishop addressed the question of morality of taking one’s own life.
“It is difficult to grasp that someone we know and love committed suicide. While the teaching of the Church states that suicide is not in conformity with God’s will, we know that often the person who takes his or her own life has serious psychological issues, which will diminish moral responsibility.”
“Ultimately, we must pray for all the souls who have died and entrust them to the infinite mercy of God and his goodness.”
In closing his letter to the parishioners of St. Mary Our Lady of Ransom, Bishop Guglielmone wrote:
“We commend Father Michel Bineen Mukad to the merciful embrace of Christ, and I ask each of you, in charity, to pray for his soul.”
Help is available
It’s important for each of us to be aware of ourselves and others, especially for those who may be facing a mental health crisis.
Locally, the Waccamaw Centers for Mental Health is available. There are also a number of licensed professional counselors in Georgetown and Horry counties who are available to talk – and to listen – and help with mental health concerns.
Along with his message to the people of the local Catholic parish, Bishop Guglielmone provided a listing of several helping agencies that are available by phone to anyone in need. The list includes agencies that have both English and Spanish speakers available.
“If you are experiencing a mental health crisis,” the Bishop wrote, “please call one of the following immediately”:
• Call 911
• Disaster Distress Helpline: Call or text 1-800-985-5990 (presione 2 para español) to be connected with a trained counselor.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English or Lifeline Crisis Chat.
• Línea nacional de prevención del suicidio: 1-888-628-9454 para español.
• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
• National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or Online Chat
• The Eldercare Locator: 1 -800-677-1116 TTY Instructions
• Veteran’s Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Crisis Chat or text: 8388255
Additional resources
• NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
Licensed Professional Counselor Kathy Redwine said this organization was started by some moms who were concerned about mental health.
• Waccamaw Center for Mental Health is the local office of the S.C. Department of Mental Health. It has offices in Georgetown, Conway, Myrtle Beach and Kingstree.