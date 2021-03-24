Commentary: A bridge is needed

With recent debates going on at the statehouse about the future of our state-owned utility, Santee Cooper, I have yet to hear a lawmaker bring up a very important, but often overlooked facet of this – what happens to the workers and the communities surrounding coal facilities?
With our neighboring utility, Dominion planning for coal plant closures in their most recent Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and many utilities across the country decarbonizing their energy generation, this is something our leaders need to address – and soon! It is only a matter of time until Santee Cooper (or whatever entity it becomes) will be eyeing closures of Cross and Winyah generation facilities. We need to make sure any legislation provides a path forward for impacted workers and communities.
While the transition away from coal will be hugely beneficial and really in fact – an inevitability, we need to make sure we are supporting impacted communities and workers along the way. We need to have a plan and the earlier we start the better. This transition can be more than just maintaining the status quo, but can be an opportunity to revitalize local economies creating a more diverse array of opportunities for workers and a more robust economy for South Carolina.
Much of this starts with workforce training initiatives and skills training in these areas, but beyond that, there are plenty of opportunities to stimulate economic development in these areas in a way that is lasting and not environmentally damaging. Developing a plan to promote things like expanding access to broadband, incentivizing small business development, and growth in other sectors like renewable energy technology, healthcare, and sustainable agriculture would be just a couple of options to sow the seeds of a brighter future.
However, all of this economic development is not going to happen overnight or without intention. With the right legislative direction, Santee Cooper can provide relief for these communities to support them during this transition. Closing a major economic underpinning like a coal plan can have serious ripple effects with possible impacts to the community’s tax base affecting governmental services, schools, and more. Thus, this transition plan should include short-term measures and impact analysis in addition to the longer-term vision for the community.
Lastly, a vital part of addressing this issue is recognizing that communities in the shadow of coal facilities need to have a voice in this discussion, and ideally, they should be co-creators in the planning process for the prosperity of their communities. Even well-intentioned initiatives can fall flat if they do not have an inclusive process and buy-in from local communities along with other stakeholders. Making sure the community has authentic input and buy-in is essential in this process. I hope our leaders address this issue and provide a bridge for communities impacted by coal closures and I hope they share my vision for a brighter future for South Carolinians.
Trevon Franklin and Tyrin Gamble work with Just Transition in Georgetown.