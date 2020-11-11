Can we figure out what we keep doing wrong?

Some years ago, a singer by the name of James Ingram sang, “Just Once”. It appears that at least one person in the relationship was trying to sustain it. The other however, may not have shared the same determination. Here’s a few stanzas of the song:
I did my best
But I guess my best wasn't good enough
Cause here we are
Back where we were before
Seems nothin' ever changes
We're back to being strangers
Wondering if we ought to stay
Or head on out the door
Just once
Can we figure out what we keep doin' wrong
Why we never last for very long
What are we doin' wrong?
The lyrics of this song keeps ringing true. It is proven over and over again that we are seemingly unable to consistently live together harmoniously. The one thing we can say is that all living creatures are habitual beings. Every animal has something that it does habitually. Humans are no different, unless we break the cycle, we will always go back to our old habits. Think about it, we are in a constant battle to stay away from the undesirable things that we use to do. We figured out that those things were not beneficial to our well-being. The same way we identified the impurities in our lives, we must equally identify the causes of divisions among the human race. That’s correct, the human race, “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” What will it take to make every state in America purple?
We can be a Democrat or Republican and still live together in every state, county, city, or town. Why do we have to be divided because of a political party affiliation? Why do we have to be divided because of race? Why do we have to be divided based on income? Why do we have to be divided because of a birth defect? We must figure this madness out and implement the changes before we self-destruct. For the last few decades, we read about other nations at war with its government. None of us want to see a rebellion to government duplicated in this country we call home. What’s the big issue with me loving you and you loving me? Love makes the world go around, literally. If it wasn’t for the Love of God, the Earth would stand still on its axis.
Maybe the incorrect question was asked. Perhaps the question should be, do we want to figure out what’s going on and truly fix it. Think about it, the only time we are together is when there is a natural disaster. On the contrary, Covid-19 isn’t even enough to keep us drawn together. Over 230,000 people have died from the virus and we are right back to division. “Just once can we figure out what we keep doing wrong?” Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
The answer to the question is simple. Hate divides but love multiplies. In order to growth this nation effectively, we must love the Human Race. Every person is a member of the human race. The question has never been can we figure it out. The question is, when are we going to make the corrections? The answer has always been within our reach. Go ahead, Love like today is your last day.
Matthew 5:43-48 ISV. “You have heard that it was said, ‘You must love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say to you, love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you, so that you will become children of your Father in heaven, because he makes his sun rise on both evil and good people, and he lets rain fall on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you have? Even the tax collectors do the same, don’t they? And if you greet only your relatives, that’s no great thing you’re doing, is it? Even the unbelievers do the same, don’t they? So be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.”
I think you just figured it out!