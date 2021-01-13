Ask your doctor, not your advertiser

I’m feeling sorry for Mr. Peyronie. He’s got this disease named after him that I learned about through commercials I’ve heard ad nauseum on Pandora throughout the holiday season, and now everyone knows about his very private situation with an irregular bend.
I’m imagining his first encounter with a medical professional and the discovery of this condition, soon to be named after him. He probably didn’t even have a say in the matter. Mr. Peyronie simply showed up with a dramatic curvature in his personal luggage and now suddenly everyone knows his name, like the song from the old sitcom, “Cheers,” only less jovial. There’s really no indication in the commercial of how you might come down with Peyronie’s disease: for that you’ll have to search the internet, and—like venturing to swim in a public pool—you do so at your own risk. In my extensive online research for this scholarly column, I quickly came across a few images I cannot “unsee;” thank you very much, Mr. Peyronie!
Due to my excessive journalistic integrity, I must reveal that Mr. Peyronie is actually the French physician who discovered the disease way back in 1743. The French, as we all recall from the cartoon “Pepé Le Pew,” are fixated on the art of love, which may explain Dr. Peyronie’s area of concentration, leading to his discovery of the ailment. No one really talked about it for 278 years, but now we’re evidently bent on making up for lost time.
Dr. Peyronie obviously had no idea that he would cause millions of American men to check their apparatus for anomalies at the most inopportune moments, but that’s just one side effect of relentless exposure to drug company advertising. After repeatedly listening to the same cautionary healthcare message, it’s only natural to wonder if you might have a touch of Peyronie’s disease, or if you might need to ask your doctor about prescribing some Eliquis, Humira, Xeljanz, or Abilify. Who hasn’t had trouble sleeping now and then? Or experienced persistent joint pain? Or had an uncomfortable shift in mood — especially during this season, when we’re all merry with decorating one moment and cranky with post-Christmas decluttering the next?
So many prevalent maladies and available prescriptions—it makes one yearn for a simpler time, when relatives of mine might have commented offhandedly after a holiday gathering that little 7-year-old Janet sure is “antsy.” She talks “a mile a minute,” and is very “excitable.” Nowadays, I’m certain I would have been promptly labeled with an anxiety disorder and medicated. Back then, the kindergarten teacher simply made me sit on the piano bench for talking when she was talking, which was highly effective only in the sense that I can still remember this experience vividly so many decades later.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t have a diagnosis, or that we should ignore professional diagnoses—but I’m just not sure we are qualified to self-diagnose after watching the same 30-second commercial four times during an afternoon of televised golf tournament coverage, which, by the way, may have links to Peyronie’s disease. Or not.
I’m also not saying we should avoid taking prescriptions for serious illnesses. I’m just not convinced that we should be the ones confidently recommending medications to the people who spent years in specialized training for careers in medicine, all because we got caught up in a sentimental commercial featuring a woman cavorting around a craft fair, a grandfather scooping up a toddler to ride on his shoulders, or a young professional staying home in pajamas all day in order to be close to a bathroom.
How can we become more discerning consumers of pharmaceutical advertising? The researchers on Planet Janet have discovered one thing for sure: it is not a good idea to get up and snack on leftover Christmas cookies and candies every time a pharmaceutical ad airs. You might end up needing a prescription for Xenical.