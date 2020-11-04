Adventures during 'History with Hayden'

Oh boy, did grandson Hayden Howard and I have quite the adventure on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Like a lot of parents and grandparents I’m helping out in homeschooling Hayden in light of the pandemic that we’re all having to deal with nowadays.
He has an appointment each week in Mount Pleasant and I take him there. We talk about South Carolina history as we drive. Afterwards, we’ll geneally find someplace around Charleston or Georgetown relating to whatever the state-wide history subject might be for that week.
This particular day the plan was to talk about the early settlers in the colony of Carolina, going back to April 1670 when Charles Towne was founded. We figured if it was open we would go to Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site so we could focus on the development of Carolina in those early years.
Expect the unexpected
While Hayden was at his appointment, I headed to McDonald’s in Mount Pleasant for a few minutes. I never made it inside the store.
I had my facemask on as I was supposed to while I walked towards the store. Apparently, the facemask altered my perspective and instead of stepping over the sloping concrete for handicap access I tripped on the curb and fell.
Hard. Really hard.
Most of my weight went to my left shoulder. My head and my right knee also hit the concrete.
By the way, for any who may wonder, despite what some may call my hard head, the cement of the sidewalk is fine.
Later, I somewhat jokingly told some friends that I should have a COVID-19 diagnosis code along with whatever the code is for a broken shoulder.
Helping a stranger
Immediately after I fell, three good Samaritans came over to check on me. One kind man offered to help me stand. I sort of tried but it was too painful.
Silly me, I thought maybe the pain would fade away after a few minutes. I’m grateful for the lady who made the call and the other two folks who convinced me that it would be appropriate to call EMS. Boy oh boy, were they right.
Several other customers offered to help and I believe one or two McDonald’s employees came out also. The first three good Samaritans told the rest basically that they had made the 911 call and they were going to stick with me until EMS arrived.
Within just a couple of minutes a Mount Pleasant Fire Rescue truck showed up with two men. They talked to me, did a quick check and told me an ambulance was on the way.
The ambulance crew took excellent care of me and transported me over to East Cooper Hospital, just a few miles away.
During that time, I managed to call to where my grandson was to let them know that I had fallen so wouldn’t be able to pick Hayden up at my scheduled time. No problem, the kind lady said. I asked her to call my daughter-in-law Niki Howard.
Good Samaritans aplenty
This is where things really got interesting on this unplanned adventure for the day.
The various nurses, doctors and other staff at East Cooper did a wonderful job taking care of me. I had X-rays and then a CT scan and got a grammar lesson.
The doc told me that I have a “comminuted fracture.” Yes, I had to look that one up!
That’s medical speak for a bone that is broken into two or more pieces. I guess I’m special, because my humerus — the shoulder bone — was broken into three pieces.
Niki, Hayden‘s mom and my sweet daughter-in-law, is the director of Pawleys Island Christian Academy preschool.
When the lady at Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy called her to let her know I wasn’t going to be able to pick Hayden up after his appointment, she told her coworkers at PICA what happened. Niki related later to me and on her Facebook page how so many of the teachers and friends volunteered to take care of things and just said “go” to Niki.
It takes a village
Especially for unplanned adventures, it really does take a village. Here’s some of what Niki posted on her Facebook page as things calmed down.
•••
“Tonight I am thankful for my village. I am thankful for friends who are like family who without hesitation come to our aid. For awesome coworkers who jump right in and say we have this under control, just go! My sweet father-in-law takes Hayden to OT every Thursday in Mt. Pleasant. After dropping him off today, he went across the street to McDonalds and tripped on a curb and fell, hitting his shoulder, head and knee. He broke his shoulder in at least 2 places. He called the OT office to let them know he was being transported to the hospital by ambulance and could not pick up Hayden. The OT called me and filled me in but I was almost 2 hours away. They took great care of Hayden while I was on my way, feeding him cheese sticks and carrots out of their own lunches and hanging out with him until I could get there. The hospital took great care of my father-in-law. They sent him home to follow up with his orthopedist here in Georgetown to schedule surgery. While he is in a good bit of pain we are so thankful that there was no head injury. I am so thankful for a great friend who went with Thomas tonight to bring Tommy's car back home from the Mt P McDonalds. I am thankful for the friend who without hesitation went to pick Henley up from school for me and fed him dinner and let him take a shower in her "super cool" shower. I am thankful for all of the calls and texts from people who love and care about us to check in and see if we need anything. Tonight I am thankful that God reminded me what is truly important and revealed to me just how blessed we really are. God is so good.”
•••
Since I wrote the first part of this “History with Hayden” adventure story, I’ve had the surgery at Waccamaw Community Hospital. I now sport 11 or 12 screws and a metal plate in my left arm. The doc used 29 staples to close the wound for the incision he needed to make to put this ol’ Humpty Dumpty back together again.
Driving is not a “thing“ for me right now, nor will it be for several more weeks.
I’m having nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and a home health aide coming to my home. They’re all doing an excellent job of keeping an eye on my health and helping me during this time.
Family and friends have been excellent in helping out, checking on me, sending cards and lifting me up in prayer.
For plenty of reasons I’m looking forward to this being over. The physical aspect is of course one key part. You betcha !!
Another important thing is spending time with my grandson. Along with that, we’ll enjoy sharing my love of “History with Hayden” and with those who would like to come along, so to speak, as we go on other — hopefully much less painful — adventures about South Carolina.
•••
First English settlement in Carolina
Once I’m cleared to drive, we’ll be making a visit to Charles Towne Landing. If you have been before, that’s good. If not, here’s a link to the park’s website so you can get more information and perhaps plan your own visit.
https://southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing
Beyond that, my grandson and I will be sharing “History with Hayden” over the coming months. If you have a kid taking South Carolina history, these adventures should fit right in with the curriculum. If not, we’d still like you to read about these adventures and explore South Carolina history with us.