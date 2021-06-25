Occupancy rates soar in Pawleys Island as average nightly rental rates hit $575 in DeBourdieu

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Booking vacation rentals four and a half months in advance, revised agreements on recently sold rental properties and dealing with $575-plus-per-night rental rates in DeBourdieu are just a glimpse of what the Hammock Coast is dealing with during a blockbuster 2021.

The Hammock Coast, defined as the beaches between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, is blanketed with vacation rentals and beach homes, which makes it different than tracking an area like Myrtle Beach, which has more hotel and motel data.

"We've heard from some of our accommodations partners that they've never seen anything like this in the 30 or 40 years they've been in business," said Beth Stedman, president and CEO of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. "Their numbers are so good. They are so excited about the summer."

July is the Hammock Coast's hottest season for tourism.

"What we have seen is our occupancy rates across the board have really gone through the roof," Stedman said.

The chamber measures data available to them through AirDNA, which gathers data from vrbo.com, or Vacation Rentals By Owner, and airbnb. That data showed 84 percent occupancy in May for Pawleys Island at rental properties that are usually filled more than half of the time. That number was at 58 percent in May 2019.

BeBordieuSeawall (copy) (copy) (copy) Some houses in DeBourdieu are renting at $575 night. Provided by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The powerful tourism season, which saw average daily room rates hit $295 per night in May for Pawleys Island and $575 per night in May for DeBourdieu, clashed this year with the equally hot real estate market. So much so, Stedman said, property owners were having to make adjustments to contracts on already-rented properties that were selling.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"It's my understanding that some of the companies are putting in clauses that are saying they have to honor those rental contracts for a certain period of time," she said.

Advance booking time for places like Myrtle Beach is about two months, Myrtle Beach chamber officials have said, and in the Hammock Coast, it's about four and a half months.

Rob Salvino, an economist with Coastal Carolina University, said the latest retail sales figures show that Georgetown County is up 37 percent from March 2019 to March 2021.

It's a sign that the spring shoulder season was solid, which may have something to do with the influx of people who moved to places like the Hammock Coast when COVID gave people the opportunity to work from anywhere.

"Once the lockdowns let up a little bit... what we see in urban economics and the migration patterns and just in the Sun Belt growth, we saw that increasingly to be the action during the pandemic, both in the short term basis and people trying to get away from areas where they couldn't live comfortably temporarily, but also fast forwarding their movement to places like the Grand Strand that has more of an opportunity to spread out," Salvino said. "We've seen that heightened and there has just been a lot of activity here in the Hammock Coast and along the Grand Strand."

Mark Stevens, director of tourism development, said the Hammock Coast is a unique area that capitalizes on its position for outdoor activities, which has allowed it to grow into more restaurants and shops that thrive year-round.

"There's some pent up demand," Stevens said. "Clearly we're seeing very positive numbers and very positive impact from tourism again. Summer's always going to be a peak, I'm certain of that. But, if we can continue that positive output for our shoulder seasons, that's going to be big."