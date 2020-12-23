Obituarys December 23,2020

Charles Matthews
Charles R. Matthews, 65, husband of Catherine Osborne Matthews "Kit", passed away peacefully Friday December 4, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Matthews was born in Georgetown, the eldest son of the late Charlie L. Matthews "Roy" and Mable Avant Matthews McCoy. He grew up in the Kensington neighborhood of Georgetown and graduated from Winyah High School. Charles graduated from Southern Technical College in 1978 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. He returned to Georgetown and worked drafting home plans for many families in the Georgetown and Hilton Head area. Charles later applied his engineering talents with US Gypsum, Bonitz, and Club Car USA. He then founded CADD Studios specializing in evacuation plans for commercial buildings until his retirement a few years ago. He and his family were members of South Aiken Presbyterian.
Charles chose to make Aiken, S.C. his home for the last 35 years mainly due to his love of the equestrian lifestyle. He was a master horseman with many accomplishments in English, western, trail and carriage driving. His other hobbies included fishing, wood working and welding. Because he was an excellent handy man, he enjoyed solving any problem on his small farm. He and his sons enjoyed his talents doing "Guy things" for most of their young lives.
In addition to his wife of Aiken, are two surviving sons: Charles Riggs Matthews of Boone, NC and Ethan Henry Matthews of Aiken. Charles is survived by two sisters, Carolyn M. Stephenson (Att) of Commerce, Ga, and Deborah M. Foxworth (Tommy) of Hemingway, SC. Two brothers, Michael H. Matthews (Kara) of Aiken and Gerald A. Matthews of Atlanta.
It is these family members as well as many nieces, nephews and friends from over the years that will miss their "Uncle Bubba" They will also miss the "Bubba" he stories that he would tell.
Fannie Edith Davis
Fannie Edith Davis, age 89, resident of Nesmith, South Carolina (formerly of Pekin, Illinois) went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fannie was born on June 29, 1931 in Pekin, Illinois and was the daughter of Rudolph and Mildred (Weaver) Wissman.
Fannie attended school and graduated in the Pekin High School class of 1949. Fannie married Wendell Davis in 1949, residing in Pekin and Green Valley, Illinois until 1986. They raised two children, Randall Davis of Tulsa, OK, and Brenda (Davis) Lesesne of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Fannie relocated to South Carolina making her home in Nesmith and Myrtle Beach until this year. Fannie had a number of careers during her life, including homemaker, telephone operator, owner of the Park Avenue Beauty Salon and manager of several real estate properties in Illinois and South Carolina.
Fannie joined the Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin in the 1950’s and then after moving to South Carolina, worshiped with Baptist, Pentecostal and Presbyterian Church of America congregations and recently with the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She was a member of several charitable organizations in Illinois and South Carolina. She had many interests including tournament bowling, gardening, collecting antiques, staying on the beach at Myrtle Beach, traveling throughout the USA as well as trips to Germany, France and Egypt. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, extended family and many friends in Illinois, South Carolina and Oklahoma.
Fannie is survived by her two children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 6 brothers and sisters.
A private family funeral service and celebration of Fannie’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Providence Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma with Pastor Jim Stevenson officiating.
