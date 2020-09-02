Obituary Paul Moore

Paul Moore
Paul Amos Moore, 91, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Georgetown County, SC, a son of the late John Dovie and Verline Britt Moore. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" Graham Moore; two brothers, Willie Moore and Alvin Moore; two sisters, Willa Mae Moore Harris and Katie Moore Forbes; and a son, John Paul Moore.
Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II, after changing his birthdate so he could enlist. He was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He could repair anything and worked as a mechanic for amusement companies.
Surviving are three sons, George Michael Moore of Ila, GA, Richard Allen Moore of Atlanta, GA, and Douglas Randolph Moore (Janie) of Montreat, NC; three brothers, J. V. Moore (Ada Jean) and Harry Moore (Aldean), both of Georgetown, and Luther Moore of Augusta, GA; two sisters, Ruby Ann Moore of Florence and Mary Lee Mixon of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; a granddaughter, Emily Moore Hickman (Brian) of Atlanta, along with great-granddaughter, Elizabeth. He is also survived by a large family including nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Paul's sons would like to thank his niece, Vickie Harris Hewitt, for her loving care during his last years.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or your favorite veterans' charity.
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a service at a later date in Macon, GA, where he raised his family. Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence is assisting the family.