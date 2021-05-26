Obituary May26, 2021

Salters McClary, Jr
Salters Staggers McClary, Jr. 84, husband of Estelle Peace McClary died Wednesday morning May 19, 2021, at the Lakes at Litchfield.
Mr. McClary was born in Georgetown on October 9, 1936, a son of the late Salters Staggers McClary, Sr. and Rosa Marguerite Hucks McClary.
Survivors are: his wife of Georgetown, a son, Salters S. McClary, III (Woofie); two daughters, Elizabeth McClary Stokes (Hunter) and Stella McClary Barefoot (Richard); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Herbert McClary (Lucy).
Private graveside services will be Friday, May 21, 2021. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Corey D. Ingold.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Franks Restaurant, Pawleys Island from eleven a.m. until one p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to: Tideland Community Hospice. 2591 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.