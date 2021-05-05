Obituary May 5, 2021

Georgetown, SC (29440)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.