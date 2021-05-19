Obituary May 19, 2021

Robbin Lambert
Robbin Diane Holliday Lambert, 60, a beloved mother and the wife of Deon Wendell Lambert, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 7, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Lambert was born the daughter of Albert Olin "Doc" Holliday, Sr. and Esther Mae Lee Holliday on April 13, 1961 in Georgetown. She was the third born of three children, Albert Olin Holliday, Jr. and Katherine Patricia Holliday Moree. She was a 1979 graduate of Winyah High School and attended Coastal Carolina College. She was a paralegal for Grimes Law Firm. She was a member of Saints Delight Pentecostal Holiness Church. Her greatest love and enjoyment was spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, caring sister and a loyal friend.
Robbin and Deon were married on November 28, 1980 and celebrated 40 years together. Their home was blessed with: two children, Kyle Deon Lambert and Jenna Sheree Lambert Avant; and twin grandsons, Cullen and Tyler.
She was predeceased by: her parents; a son, Kyle; her siblings, Albert and Katherine; and her parent-in-laws, Solon (Mary) Lambert. She is also reunited with beloved grandmother, Audria Mize Holliday.
The Lambert family will receive family and friends 6-9PM, Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021 in the sanctuary of Saints Delight Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A Home Going Celebration will be 3PM, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Saints Delight Pentecostal Holiness Church. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Browder. Interment will follow in the Lambert Cemetery directed by the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone please practice social distancing and facemasks are requested.
Rev. James Edward McPhetridge
Rev. James Edward McPhetridge, TSGT Ret. USAF, 86, the beloved husband of Bobbie Bee Avant McPhetridge, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 30, 2021 at his residence.
Rev. McPhetridge was born a son of James Edward McPhetridge and Annie Riffey McPhetridge-Lowe on April 23, 1935 in Knoxville, TN. He the third born child of 14 siblings: Infant McPhetridge, William, Pat, Floyd, Ronnie, Tommy, June, Mary, Paul, Russell, Janice, Joe, and Jennie. After high school, he completed the Electrician Certification Program becoming a Licensed Electrician. He was a retired employee of Georgetown Steel Company where he worked in the Purchasing and Supplies Division for over twenty-three years (1974-1997).
TSGT McPhetridge was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired after 22 Yrs. of service and during which time he earned numerous awards including the National Defense Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.
Rev. McPhetridge felt a divine calling into Christian Ministry not long after his salvation experience in 1966. During his military service he work as a Chaplain assistant. His Pastoral Ministry began in the Church of God when he accepted the call to build and pastor the Sibolo Church of God, Sibolo, TX. After returning to SC, he pastored the Murrells Inlet Church of God and the Greeleyville Church of God. In 1978, he was licensed in the South Carolina Conference of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church and has served the following Pentecostal Holiness churches: Bloomingvale, Mt. Calvary, Cordesville, and Galilee. Since retiring, Rev. McPhetridge heart was committed to two ministries: he was a faithful member of the Andrews First Pentecostal Holiness Church; and was active part of The Christian Fortress Church family.
Jimmy and Bobbie were married on October 3, 1954 and celebrated 66 years together. Their home was blessed with: 5 children, James Dunn(Sandra), R. Brady McPhetridge, Anita Lynn McPhetridge, Gloria Lambert(Craig) and Michelle Thames(Kevin); 11 grandchildren, Kimberly Way(Kris), James "Jimmy" Dunn, Jr.(Lori), Lucas Lambert, Leann Lambert, Melinda Thames, Kimberly Thames, Neal Thames(Megan), Brittany Morris(Tyler), Brandon Ray, Brook Thames, and Madison Thames; and 14 great grandchildren, Tarren, Kristen, Lauren, Brantley, Ryleigh, Ryder, Zoey, Whitney, Adison, Brealyn, Calli, Hazel, Lila and Ava.
In addition, he is survived by: 4 siblings, Floyd McPhetridge(Dobie), June Smith, Janice Putman, Joe Lowe(Drema) and a large number of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and nine siblings.
The McPhetridge family will receive family and friends 6-8PM, Monday evening, May 3, 2021 in the sanctuary of Andrews First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A Home Going Celebration with Military Honors and Ministerial Recognition will be 3PM, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Andrews First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Officiating will be Pastor Dean Baber and Pastor Geraldine Bednego. Interment will follow in the Andrews Memorial Cemetery directed by the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone please practice social distancing and facemasks are requested.
