Obituary June 9, 2021

James C. Johnson, Sr
January 20, 1929 – May 30, 2021
James “Jay” C. Johnson, Sr. , 92, was born in 1929 and raised in Andrews, SC. One of nine children, he was the 3rd youngest of parents William C. Johnson and Anzie Lambert Johnson. Jay graduated from Andrews High School in 1947 and was captain of the football team for 2 years. Jay joined the U. S. Air Force in 1948, serving as a Drill Sergeant and then a Load Master Sergeant in Newfoundland which he greatly enjoyed. Jay met his beautiful and vivacious wife, Lydia, through a mutual friend. They married shortly after, with Lydia joining Jay in Greece and Turkey where he was serving an additional two year commitment to the U.S. Air Force. They subsequently moved to Alabama in 1955 for Jay to attend the University of Alabama, later moving to Montgomery, Alabama in 1960 where both became successful entrepreneurs; known throughout the city for both their business acumen and generous support of the city. They had been married 68 years when Lydia passed away in 2020.
Jay founded Jay Johnson Business Products and for many years was the market leader in business products sales in Montgomery and surrounding areas. He was involved in many social and civic groups including the Jaycees, The Exchange Club and the Blue-Gray college football game for many years. He and his family were long-time members of the First United Methodist Church in Montgomery, AL.
He is survived by his 3 children, Judith Lynn Johnson, James C, Johnson, Jr and Elizabeth Ann Johnson, one grandchild, Benjamin Hunter Johnson & fiancé Lauren Grace McGee, his brother, Bobby Johnson and his wife Shama, and many nieces and nephews.
Jay will be remembered for many things including great stories about his life, his love for his farm, his endless drawings of floorplans for that homes he was going to build one day, and his love for his country; he was an unabashed and enduring patriot. In his own words: “I have a lot of love and admiration for our country’s military and law enforcement agencies for their dedication and protection of American citizens”. Jay requested his military picture be used for this obituary. He was a uniquely self-made man of whom his family will always be immensely proud.
Dr. Karl Stegall of the First United Methodist Church will officiate the graveside service in a private family ceremony.
Dennis Brachna
Dennis Joe Brachna, 67, cherished father and beloved husband of Elizabeth Pauline Allen Brachna, departed this life Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Mr. Brachna was born the son of Joseph Michael Brachna and Catherine Elizabeth Kubitza Brachna on December 15, 1953 in Brownsville, PA. He was a graduate of Brownsville High School and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Slippery Rock University and Master's Degree from Marshall University, Huntington, WV. After graduation, Dennis became the Cross County & Track assistant coach from 1978-1982 for his almater to begin his Collegiate Career. From 1982-1986, he served as the Cross Country & Track Head Coach for The Citadel, Charleston, SC. From 1986-1995, he returned to Marshall University as Head Coach. In 1999 the Brachnas moved to South Carolina and "Coach B" continued his teaching and cross country & track coaching career in public education. "Coach B" worked at Chesterfield High School, Carvers Bay High School, Plantersville Elementary, Georgetown High School, and retired from Kenningston Elementary. Coach Brachna's lifelong passion has earned him a distinguished and awarded career as a college and high school coach. However, the fire of passion shall continue in the lives of the hundreds of students he has inspired and motivated to a successful and healthy life. Upon retirement, he worked at the YMCA and was the Tennis Court Maintenance Manager at Debordieu Colony. He was loved by many and his contagious smile brighten the lives of each student and friend that he guided and care for throughout his career. He was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, and a loyal friend.
Dennis and Elizabeth were married on March 6, 1993 and celebrated 28 years together.
Their home was blessed with: three children, Chantal Elizabeth Wallace, Seth Shelby (Heather), Pierce Brachna (Cam); and three grandchildren, Zach Griggs, Austin Wallace, and Forester Shelby.
He was predeceased by: his parents; and a brother, Von Brachna.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 4PM, June 4, 2021 at the Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie of Funeral Home.
The Brachna family will greet family and friends immediately after the service.
Lessie Cooper
Lessie B. Goins Cooper, 86, a beloved mother and the widow of Willie Mark Cooper, Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Cooper was born the daughter of Olin David Goins and Nettie Mae Rowe Moore Goins on December 20, 1934 in Georgetown. She was a former member of the Georgetown Nazarene Church where she served as secretary; and was a current member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where she was a member of the Naomi Group. Though words could never fully describe her life, she was committed to acts of selfless giving, fervent prayer, and an unconditional love to all......"Her children rise up and call her blessed".
Willie and Lessie were married on December 18, 1956 and celebrated 59 years together. Their home was blessed with: five children, Terry Kirton, Deborah Jones of Selma, AL, Anthony "Tony" Cooper (Jennifer) of Youngsville, NC, Willie Mark Cooper, Jr. (Alicia) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Tanya McCall (William "Billy") of Georgetown; ten grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by: her parents; a son, Terry; and her siblings.
A Home Going Celebration will be 11AM, Friday, May 14, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Interment will be private.
The Cooper family will receive family and friends immediately after the service in the sanctuary.
Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone please practice social distancing and facemasks are requested.
Bertha Duncan
Bertha "Buntum" Johnson Duncan, 79, the widow of Burnett Rhett Duncan, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 14, 2021 at WFBH- High Point Medical Center.
Mrs. Duncan was born the daughter of Gib Johnson and Ola Forbes Johnson on January 22, 1942 in Georgetown. She was a retired employee of Georgetown Memorial Hospital. She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church. After moving to North Carolina to be close to her family, she attended the Amity Hills Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Archdale. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished nana, caring sister, and an adoring aunt. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and she took great pride in loving, guiding, and caring for each one. She was a mother figure to many and in her arms they found comfort and support. From the day they entered her family, Mona and Rick, were her children; and her nieces and nephews she considered her own.
Burnett and Bertha were married on July 15, 1961 and celebrated 57 years together. Their home was blessed with: two children, Rhett Allan (Mona) Duncan and Tammy D. (Rick) Ikner; two grandchildren, Amber I. (Wes) Sykes and Paige I. Vigneaux; and three great-grandchildren, Autumn, Jacob, and Duncan.
She is also survived by: three brothers, Jimmy Johnson, Delbert "Dinky" (Lisa) Johnson, and Leon Johnson, a sister, Linda (Spudnick) Altman; two sister-in-laws, Kathy T. Johnson and Marilyn Johnson; her extended family, Rev. Donald Duncan (Virginia), Lorraine Floyd, Elizabeth Duncan, Rebecca "Bec" Duncan Hooper (Rev. Marty); and a large number of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by: her parents; her husband, Burnett; and four brothers, Henry Johnson, Clarence "Buddy" Johnson, Delton Gib Johnson, and Bruce Johnson; a sister-in-law, Marlene Johnson; and her extended family, Rev. Henry and Mildred Duncan, Rev. Elwood Duncan, Earl and Betty Duncan, Dorothy and Carl Merritt, D.D. Duncan, and Theron Floyd Sr.
A Home Going Celebration will be 2 PM, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church. Officiating will be Reverend Donald Duncan. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery directed by Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Monday evening, May 17, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM in the sanctuary of Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 S Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, NC 27103.
Robert Richardson
Robert "Bobby" Malcom Richardson, 78, departed this life Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Blue Ridge Nursing Home.
Mr. Richardson was born the son of Henry Malcom Richardson and Minnie Elizabeth Connelly Richardson on April 18, 1943 in Andrews. He was born the 4th of five children: Mary Rose, Jeanette, Terry and Darrell. Bobby attended the old Andrews High School on Farr St. but finished his High School Diploma while serving in the South Carolina Army National Guard. He was a retired Operator at the Georgetown Mill of International Paper Company. His greatest enjoyment was farming and driving his ford tractor for he was a diehard FORD man. He was lifetime member of the Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church family which he affectionately referred to as the "Puncheon Creek Church". No greater joy had he than the title of "Papa". Spending time with his grands was the best benefit of retirement a man could receive.
He is survived by: three children, Robert Malcom Richardson II (Donna), Derrick Dwayne Richardson, and Robert E. "R.E" Richardson (Cheryl); and six grandchildren, Robbie, Garrett, Eric, Matt, Katherine, and R.J. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Rose Swails.
He is predeceased by: his parents; and three siblings, Jeanette R. Knight, Terry Richardson, and Darrell Richardson.
A Home Going Celebration will be 5 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church. Officiating will be Rev. Eddy Knight. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery directed by Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021 at the Andrews Chapel.
