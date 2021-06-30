obituary June 30, 2021

Vicki Ricker
Vicki Diana Ricker, 70, wife of Kenneth D. Stringer, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Born on July 29, 1950, in Joplin, MO, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Steele and the late Beverly Allen Steele. Mrs. Ricker was a member of Ringel Heights Baptist Church and the Sonshine Sunday school class. She had a great love for helping others, and spent countless hours ministering to children she would never meet through Operation Christmas Child. As an adventurer and motorcycle enthusiast, she found friendship and fellowship as a member of the Swamp Fox Fellowship Riders, where she served as secretary. Mrs. Ricker was a crafty individual that loved every holiday season, and had decorations for each of them. Along with her love for helping others, motorcycles and holidays, she enjoyed cooking, traveling, playing on the computer and most of all spending time with her family. Mrs. Ricker was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and her contagious smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband of Andrews; two daughters, Tammy Ricker-Jackway of Dorchester and Christy Fleming (Michael) of Oakland, NJ; one step daughter, Kennetha Timms of Williamston; one step son, Kenneth L. Stringer (Karla) of Anderson; five grandchildren, Heather Ricker, Morgan Fleming, Jessica Shoope, Ayden Fleming and Kenny Jackway; one step grandchild, Ashley Craig; one great granddaughter, Aubrey Ricker; two step great grandchildren, Livi Jane Craig and Bowen Craig; two sisters, Cherry Sofge (Ron) of Reno, NV and Robin Lobello (Chuck) of Avondale, AZ; one brother, Ronnie Steele of CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Derwood Ricker; two brothers, Steven Steele and Larry Steele; and a son in law, Ken Jackway.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 PM Thursday July 1, 2021, at Ringel Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607
Louella Bushnell
Louella Nelson Bushnell, age 87, of Pawleys Island, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Embrace Hospice House.
She was born on August 1, 1933 in Somerville, NJ to the late Walter & Anne Remphrey Nelson. Mrs. Bushnell was a member of the Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklyn Phillip Bushnell.
Surviving is her first cousin, Matt Nelson, of Littleton, CO, second cousins Karen Schlauch, of Morrisville, PA, and Glen Sandberg, of East Brunswick, NJ.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:00am, at Ocean Woods Cemetery with Rev. John Hopkins officiating. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior on Thursday at the cemetery.
