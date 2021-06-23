Obituary June 23, 2021

Cornelius Mitchell
Cornelius Eugene Mitchell, 86, of Hemingway, SC, passed away on June 6, 2021 after a battle with COPD.
An outdoor Memorial Service honoring Eugene's life will beheld 4 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Gourdines Chapel, Andrews, SC with Pastor Randy Gamble, officiating.
Eugene was born on September 2, 1934 to Prentis Marcell Mitchell and Virginia Aretha (Pearson) Mitchell in Pearl River County , Mississippi. After high school Eugene worked as a Lineman and electrician by trade. He married Eula Mae Stafford and they raised his daughter, Linda Stafford.
After retiring Eugene spent much of his time fishing and visiting with family. He was always there to lend a helping hand when someone needed him.
Eugene was predeceased by both his parents, his wife, his daughter, and his brother Henry Bryant. He is survived by his brothers, Stoney Ledell Bryant (Deborah) of Andrews, SC and Allyn Collen Bryant, Sr. of Hemingway, SC.
Arrangements entrusted to the Compassionate Care of McKnight-Fraser Funeral Homes, LLC
Donnie Duncan
Donnie Dean Duncan, 63, departed this life Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Duncan was born the son of the late Rev. Henry Harris Duncan, Jr. and the late Mildred Grace Moore Duncan on August 9, 1957. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid outdoorsman and his greatest enjoyment was family get togethers.
He is survived by: three daughters, Sabrina Bone, April McCants (Thomas), and Pam Hanna (Chris); six grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson (Wally), Dustin Ward, Justin Ward (Sophia), Addison McCants, Krisalyn Hanna, and Dalton Hanna; a great granddaughter, Gracie; and a large extended family of aunts and uncles.
He is predeceased by: his parents.
A Graveside Service will be 11AM, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery directed by the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 at the Andrews Chapel.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duncan family.
Jessie Godwin, Sr.
Jessie Willis Godwin, Sr., 84, the widower of Glenda Lee Godwin, departed this life, Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Godwin was born the son of Willis Boyd Godwin and Hattie Howard Godwin-Thomas on April 21, 1937 in Pleasant Hill. He was born the 3rd of nine children, Eugene, Evelyn, Bobby Joe, John "JT", Roland "Bubba", Peggy, Kathy, and John Lewis "Knocker". He was a retired 18-wheeler truck driver and was the owner and operator of Jessie's Pump Repair. He was a retired United States Navy Veteran. He enjoyed fishing and being on the river. His greatest enjoyment was telling stories, entertaining, and spending time with family and friends. He attended Antioch Pentecostal Holiness Church and Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Jessie and Glenda was married on April 18, 1962 and celebrated 49 years together. Their home was blessed with: six children, Bruce Godwin, Jessie "Jay" Godwin, Jr., Perry Godwin (Denise Elliott), Suzanne Rutledge, Linda Faye Godwin, and Mary Turner Freeman; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by: two brothers, John J. "JT" Thomas (Connie) and John Lewis "Knocker" Thomas (Nancy); two sisters, Kathy Thomas Bell and Peggy Thomas Moore (Arthur); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by: his parents; his wife, Glenda; three brothers, Bobby Joe Godwin, Eugene Godwin, and Roland "Bubba" Thomas; and a sister, Evelyn Godwin Turner.
A Home Going Celebration with Military Honors will be 4PM, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment directed by McKenzie Funeral Home will follow in the Bethel Cemetery.
The Godwin family will receive family and friends 6-8PM, Tuesday evening, June 8, 2021 at the Andrews Chapel.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Godwin family.
David Jordan
David King Jordan, 85, beloved husband of Betty Jean Lee Jordan, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, June 7, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Jordan was born the son of Rushton King Jordan and Clara Leona Feagin Jordan on April 17, 1936 in Lake City. He was born the second of three children: Vivian and Ray. He was a retired farmer and was the cofounder and operator of Andrews Tire from 1962 until 1992. He was a faithful member for over 50 years of Piney Forest Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a member of the Masons for 50 years; and he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball in the church leagues. He was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, caring brother, and a loyal friend.
David and Betty were married on January 27, 1957 and celebrated 64 years together. Their home was blessed with: five children, Davey Jordan (Mary), Steve Jordan (Sara), Sandy J. Flowers (Bruce), Burt Jordan and Craig Jordan; nine grandchildren, Aimee Jordan, Brian Flowers, Staci Jordan, Jamie Flowers (Bridget), Ginny Tennes (Brandon), Matthew Jordan (Emily), Dylan Jordan, Casey Jordan, and Carson Jordan, and six great grandchildren, Jameson, Claire, Bailey, Norah, Rushton, and Charlotte. He is also survived by his brother: Ray Jordan
He was predeceased by: his parents; and a sister, Vivian Pate.
A Home Going Celebration will be 11AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Piney Forest Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Brown. Interment directed by McKenzie Funeral Home will follow in the Andrews Memorial Cemetery.
The Jordan family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 9:30 -10:30AM in the Family Life Center.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jordan family.
Gwendolyn Casselman
Gwendolyn Aletha "Aunt Gwennie" Casselman, 84, departed this life, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree.
Ms. Casselman was born the daughter of Cecil Casselman and Lois Vermell Mixon Casselman on September 18, 1936 in Andrews. She was born the first of six children, Rebecca, Reginald, Clancy, David, and Orabell. She was a member of Victory Free Will Baptist Church and was an avid Southern Gospel music lover.
She is survived by: her sister, Virginia "Orabell" Griffin (Billy); her sister-in-laws, Marie Casselman, Mary Casselman and Elaine Casselman; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by: her parents; her siblings, Rebecca Bouye, Reginald Casselman, Clancy Casselman, and David Casselman.
A Graveside Service will be 4PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Piney Forest Cemetery directed by the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
The Casselman family will receive family and friends immediately after the service.
The Casselman family would like to offer words of appreciation for the relentless hours and personal sacrifice given to their "Aunt Gwennie" by her caretakers: Robin Altman, Wendy Aiken, Hannah Altman, Carlyle Nursing Home of Kingstree, Amedisys Hospice, and Savanna Ingram.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Casselman family.
Mollie York
Mollie Mae Ryals Cales York, 95, the widow of Lawernce Cales and Alf L. York, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. York was born the daughter of William Spencer Ryals and Lexanne Sanderson Ryals on September 10, 1926 in St. Marys River, Georgia. She was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 54 years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by: three children, Elizabeth Woodard, Tommy Cales (Pat) and James Cales; sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by: two sister-in-laws, Rosa Lee Phillips and Ollie Ryals.
She is predeceased by: her parents; her husbands; two sons, Robert Cales and Lawrence Jr. Cales; a daughter, Gloria May Cales; six brothers, Berry Ryals, Montgomery Ryals, Gummer Ryals, Clayton Ryals, Daniel Ryals, and Hiram Ryals; three stepbrothers, William Ryals, John S. Ryals, and Bradford Ryals; three sisters, Lucy Ryals, Mander McCracken, and Netty Jean McDaniel; a son-in-law, Bobby Woodard; and daughter-in-law, Macy Cales.
A Home Going Celebration will be 2PM, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3336 N Hwy 17A, Bonneau, SC. Officiating will be Pastor Jack Todd and Pastor Bill McCall, Jr. Interment directed by McKenzie Funeral Home will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 3060 Witherbee Road, Cordesville, SC.
The York family will receive family and friends 6-8PM, Saturday evening, June 12, 2021 in the sanctuary of Mount Calvary PH Church.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cales-York families.