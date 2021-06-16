Obituary June 16,2021

Frances White
Frances Edwards White died on May 2, 2021 at Life Care Center in Charleston, SC. Services were held on May 10, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. White was born on September 20, 1921 in Georgetown, SC, to Sampson Edwards and Sarah Blake Edwards. She was educated in Georgetown County schools, and from 1966-76, was employed with Winyah Nursing Facility. She was also a Homemaker and Domestic during the summer months. Frances was married to the late Freddie White. They were blessed with eight children. Since early youth, she was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, North Santee Community.
Surviving are four children, Sammie White (Synovia), Jessie Brown (Earl), Charleston, SC, Frances Nichols (Simmie), Albany, GA, Jimmy White (Roseta) Raleigh, NC; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Terry Rivens
Terry Harrison Rivens died on May 1, 2021 in New York, NY. Services were held on May 14, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Rivens was born on March 5, 1966 in Georgetown, SC to Ms. Geneva Rivens. He was lovingly reared by Ms. Martha Lou Rivens and attended Singleton Chapel A.M.E. Church, North Santee. He graduated from Howard High School, and then enlisted into the United States Army, where he received an Honorable discharge. Terry worked at Georgetown County Detention Center, and was later employed as a Real Estate Agent in New York.
Surviving are his mother, Geneva Rivens-Smith, Baltimore, MD; one brother, Maurice Vaughn, New York; his children, Shaquanda Rivens, Tevin Rivens, New York, Donte Dorsey, Georgetown, SC; two grandchildren, Londyn and Patriot Faircloth, New York.
Spotswood Walker Box
Spotswood Walker Box, 96, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Medical University of SC Hospital in Charleston.
Mrs. Box was born in Martinsville, VA on April 25, 1925, a daughter of the late Samuel Stanhope Walker and Virginia Dudley Walker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Box is predeceased by: her husband, George Henry Box, Jr.; a brother, Lee Dudley Walker; and a grandson, George Walker Box, Jr.
Surviving are: two sons, George Walker Box of Essex, VA, and Kemp Dudley Box (Elizabeth) of Columbia; grandchildren, Mary Spotswood Box Underwood (Joseph) of Franklin, TN, Samuel Kemp Box, and Elizabeth Fields Box, both Columbia; three great-grandchildren, George Edward, Henry Raulston and Harmson Walker Underwood, all of Franklin TN; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Mitchell Walker; and number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers, Gloria Dorsey, Carol Graham, Deloris McCutchen, Doretha Linner and Martha Wright.
Services will be private.
The family suggests memorials to: Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to the charity of ones choice.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Hazel Smith
Hazel Ann Smith died on May 2, 2021 in Chesterfield, VA. Services were held on May 8, 2021 at Lighthouse of Jesus Christ. Please Honor Ms. Smith with Donations to her Special Foundation. https://nochildleftalone.org
Ms. Smith was born on June 11, 1946 in Georgetown, SC, to the late Van "Sonny" Smith and Georgia Greene Smith. She was educated in Georgetown County Schools, later moving to New Haven, CT, where she received her Geriatric Certification, and was active in Christ Chapel Church. Hazel retired to Georgetown in 1992 and attended First Calvary Baptist Church. In 2009, after moving, she attending Victorious Christian Living Ministries, Chester, VA. She also authored several songs including "What Will You Give Up For God's Love?".
Surviving are two sisters: Ms. Lucille Smith- Ar-Rahmaan and Ms. Ruth Mose; four sons: Kenneth W. Smith (Alexis), Maurice W. Smith, John D. Smith (Michelle), New Haven, CT, Antoine A. Scott, Las Vegas, NV; two daughters; Dr. Pamela J. Smith Downing (Steven), Chesterfield, VA, Fanita R. Scott, Georgetown, SC; grandchildren reared in the home: Kennisha A. Scott, Shannon Scott, Tieara Scott; thirty-four grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.
Mary Cohn
Mary Frances McConnell Cohn, 68, wife of Howard J. "Howie" Cohn, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Roper St. Francis.
Born on January 8, 1953, in Georgetown, she was a daughter of the late John Calvin McConnell and the late Frances Elizabeth Walstrom McConnell. Mrs. Cohn was a member of Saints Delight Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a part of Women's Ministries and the Winyah Cruisers. She enjoyed many things in life, such as gardening and shopping, but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her grandson.
Survivors include her husband of Andrews; one son, Preston Thomas (Amy Hiers) of Andrews; three step children, Judith Gorsky (Frank) of MD, Ronald Cohn (Chersten) of NC and Ellen Robinson (David) of Daniel Island; ten grandchildren, Colden Thomas, Timothy Belcher, Amber Belcher, Zachary Belcher, Jessica Gorsky, Hannah Gorsky, Wesley Cohn, Jay Cohn, Luke Robinson and Jack Robinson; two great grandchildren, Elloree Hanna and Canaan Martin; five sisters, Barbara Cribb of Georgetown, Phyllis Blankenship (Frank) of Georgetown, Diane Rogers (Sammy) of Georgetown, Joyce Barnhill of Georgetown and Donna Kay Shuler (C.L.) of Georgetown; six brothers, Roland Lambert (Connie) of Georgetown, Roy Irvin McConnell of Georgetown, Roger Dale McConnell, Sr. (Paula) of Georgetown, Woody McConnell (Darlene) of Georgetown, Bobby "Louie" McConnell (Monica) of Georgetown and Jeffery "Vince" Vincent of Georgetown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Thomas; and four brothers, Johnny McConnell, Henry McConnell, David McConnell and Marvin McConnell.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Saints Delight Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Chris Browder officiating. Burial will follow in Gourdines Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Saints Delight Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com.
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements.
Betty Murray
Betty Bessellieu Murray died on April 5, 2021 in Pawleys Island, SC. Services were held on April 9, 2021 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Murray was born on June 14, 1923 to Rev. Charles Mason Bessellieu and Hannah Golden Bessellieu and was a fraternal twin to her brother, John. Betty attended Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal School and graduated from Howard High School. She studied college level classes and became a teacher at Saint Anne's School, Arcadia Plantation. For 73 years, Betty was united in marriage to the late William (Bill) Herriott Murray. God blessed them with 5 children. Betty was devoted to her Church, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She also worked at the Georgetown County Board of Voter Registration.
Surviving are her children: Germaine Watson, Cynthia Murray, Kirk Murray, Pawleys Island, SC, Rex Murray (Janice), Georgetown, SC; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Sherman, Bucksport, SC, Daisy McNeill, New York, NY; daughters-in-law, Jacqueline Murray, Miami, FL, Geraldine Murray, Pawleys Island, SC; grandchildren, great-grands, and great-great grands; a large host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Professor Leon Myers
Professor Leon Ervin Myers died on April 28, 2021 at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia, SC. Services were held on May 8, 2021 at Arnett Memorial Gardens.
He was born on July 31, 1946 in Georgetown, SC to the late Odell Myers and Shirley Myers. Leon graduated from Howard High School in 1964, and was a member of Arnett A.M.E. Church, Georgetown, SC. He matriculated to South Carolina State College, Orangeburg, SC, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and a Master of Education Degree plus 30. He was also a member of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. Professor Myers served South Carolina State University as an instructor for 49 years of distinction.
Surviving are his siblings Patricia Joan Brown, Nashville, Tenn., and Bennie Myers (Cheryl), Roslindale, Mass.; devoted cousins, Norma (Frank) Grant, Stacey (Monica) Franklin and son Peyton; and a host of other relatives, colleagues, and friends.
Ms. Janet Goss
Ms. Janet Lee Goss died on April 6, 2021 in Conway, SC. Services were held on April 13, 2021 at Pine Island Cemetery.
Ms. Goss was born on March 16, 1971, in Georgetown, SC, the daughter of Mr. Calvin Carr and Mrs. Jannie Lee Sumpter Goss. She was lovingly reared by her step-father Mr. Ernest Lee Goss and mother. Janet attended Pleasant Hill High School. At an early age, she became a member of Trinity A.M.E. Church, in the Pee Dee Community. Janet worked numerous jobs including, Bob Evans and Apple Bees Restaurants.
Surviving are her mother, Jannie Lee Goss; her children, Keotria Goss, Whilemnia Goss, Wynter Stephens, Conway, SC, LaShondra Vereen, Little River, SC; grandchildren, Armani, Joshua, Dalya, Kadir, and Dream; siblings, Leslie Aiken (Royce), Nancy Gilliard (Bobby), Sandra Goss, and Darnell Franklin (Royce), Conway, SC, Pamela Glover and LeShame Goss, Myrtle Beach, SC, Shenia Cochran, Hemingway, SC, Tina Carr, Atlanta, GA, Desiree Lightfoot, Sammy Goss, Myrtle Beach, SC.
Levant Dozier, Jr.
Levant Dozier, Jr. died on April 19, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on April 28, 2021 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Dozier was born on June 20, 1942 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Levant Dozier, Sr. and Mrs. Lula Godfrey Dozier. Affectionately known as "Van", he attended Howard High School, and later relocated to Brooklyn, NY. Levant worked in New York's Clothing Industry for 30 years. After retirement, he worked in Georgetown as a Landscaper, and was a member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughter, Nicole Clark, New York, NY; grandson, Zakee Brown; sisters: Dorothy Dozier, Newark, NJ, Sarah Young (Kenneth), Pawleys Island, SC, Yvonne Rutledge, Joyce Dozier, Georgetown, SC, Carol Johnston (Jamel), East Orange, NJ; brother, Jimmy Dozier, Miami, FL; special friends, Ms. Almena Wilson and family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Rev. Frank Hughie, Sr.
Rev. Frank Hughie, Sr. died on April 23, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on April 28, 2021 at Greater St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Rev. Hughie was was born on December 12, 1943 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Andrew Hughie, Sr. and Mrs. Bessie Washington Hughie. He graduated from Howard High School and worked as a Longshoreman. In 1967, he enlisted into the United States Army, and served Honorably. He married the late Mrs. Lee Emma Belin Hughie in 1969, and was blessed with three children. Rev. Hughie attended The Nicholas Institute, Columbia, SC, and graduated from the Carolina Theological Seminary. He was a member of Friendship St. Mary A.M.E. Church, and pastored several churches in A.M.E. 7th Episcopal District since 1972. He was also a member of The Georgetown District, Palmetto Annual Conference.
Surviving are his daughters, Vanessa Hughie Graham (Vince), Andrea April Hughie, Georgetown, SC; grandchildren, Raven Hughie, Is-Real Hughie, Hassan Graham, A'maris Hughie; his siblings, Rev. Andrew Hughie (Ethel), Ruth Lee (Charles), Margie Fraser, Julia Sloan (Jimmy), Viola Lawrence, Evelyn McCray (Sidney), Patricia Green (Henry), Debbie Barnett (Randy), Emily Drayton (Michael), and Fred Hughie (Christian).
Joseph Stafford
Joseph Hutchinson Stafford died on April 25, 2021 at the Bostonian Rehab Center, Boston, MA. Services were held on May 1, 2021 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Sampit.
Mr. Stafford was born on was born on October 30, 1942 to Mr. Thomas Stafford and Mrs. Bessie Bryant Stafford in Georgetown, SC. He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church and graduated from Rosemary High School. He later relocated to Boston, MA, and worked with the Sheraton Hotel.
Surviving are his children, Cheryl Washington and Darlene Jiles, Georgetown, SC; four grandchildren; his siblings, Vernell Waye, Jimmy Stafford (Queen), and Edison Stafford (Pamela), Georgetown, SC Randolph Stafford (Martha), Boston, MA.
Frankie Simmons
Frankie Verdell Simmons died on April 28, 2021 at Tidelands Georgetown Mem. Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on May 7, 2021 at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Simmons, affectionately known as "Pan", was born on July 13, 1949 in Georgetown, SC, a daughter of Mrs. Modell Williams Simmons and Mr. Willie Washington, Sr. She was educated in Georgetown County Schools, and later worked at a factory as an Assemblyman. A son, Samuel, preceded her in death. Frankie was a member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church for many years. She later joined St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Michael Simmons (Evelyn), Ronald Simmons (Ischekia), Sophia L. Simmons, and John F. Simmons (fiancé Sabrina), Georgetown, SC; seventeen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Gwendolyn Simmons, Leola Manick, and Lavenia Washington, Brooklyn, NY, Evalena Washington, Baltimore, MD; brother, Quint Simmons (Betty), Georgetown, SC; Mark Anthony Drayton (Tony) and Leslie Drayton, who she reared as her own; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.