Obituary July 7, 2021

Robert Ryan, Jr
Robert Alonzo Ryan, Jr.
, 84, of Lancaster, South
Carolina p a s s e d o n
Friday July 2.
Mary Moskow
Mary Lydia Morris Moskow, 95, the widow of Jerome Moskow, departed this life, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Moskow was born the daughter of William Yancey Morris, Sr. and Ruth Mercer Morris on January 18, 1926 in the Oak Grove Community. She was born the fifth of seven children: Miriam, William, Lindsay, Bea, Elizabeth, and Ruth. She was the co-founder and secretary of Moskow's Accounting. She was a member of Temple Beth Or, Kingstree, SC.
Mary and Jerome were married on June 26, 1944 and celebrated 54 years together. Their home was blessed with: three children, Sam Moskow of Charleston, Diane M. McKenzie (Bill) of Surfside Beach, and Melissa Moskow of Andrews; six grandchildren, Michael Moskow of Charleston, Yoni Moskow (Nicole) of Glenville, NY, Arielah M. King of Minneapolis, MN, James Moskow of Charleston, Rebecca Moskow of St. Paul, MN, and Christopher Moskow of Charleston; and five great-grandchildren, Cailin, Breda, Sheadon, Rosie, and Leela. She also leaves behind: a sister, Elizabeth "Pete" Davis of Jacksonville, Fl.; a special nephew, Johnny Rowell (Nancy) of Georgetown; and a special niece, Cheryl Kelly (Jim) of Seneca.
She was predeceased by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, William Yancey Morris, Jr. and Lindsay Christopher Morris; and three sisters, Miriam Morris Bunn, Bea Morris Clair, and Ruth Morris Daniel.
A Graveside Service will be 5PM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Andrews Memorial Cemetery directed by the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
The Moskow family will greet family and friends immediately after the service.
Due to COVID-19, please practice social distancing and facemask are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Harmony Cemetery Fund, c/o Roberta Cox, 211 Alton Ave., Andrews, SC 29510; OR Earles United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Sue Camlin, 697 Wheeler Road, Andrews, SC 29510; OR Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Kay Franks, PO Box 1243, Georgetown, SC 29442.
Leila Cook
Leila Leviner Cook, 85, widower of Joe D. Cook, passed away Wednesday morning June 30, 2021.
Mrs. Cook was born November 10, 1935 in Conway, a daughter of the late Sylvester L. Leviner and Marie Jordan Leviner. Mrs. Cook was long standing member of the Andrews First Baptist Church and served in many positions and different roles. She retired from the United States Postal Service, after retiring she volunteered her time, energy, efforts and services for thirteen years to the Senior Citizens (name of organization). Mrs. Cook was an amazing mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and an overall amazing person all around. She has clearly demonstrated tremendous courage, dignity, and strength during her long illness.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cook is predeceased by a son: Francis J. Cook; five brothers, G. C., Woodrow, Carl, Jennings and Johny Leviner all of Conway.
Surviving are: a son, Bob "Bobby" W. Cook of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three daughters, Susie Cook Lambert (Bob) of Georgetown; Helen Cook Carrol (David) of Conway; and Imogene Cook Lambert (Jack) of Leesville; and a brother, Winston Leviner of Conway; four sisters, Velma Cornette of Myrtle Beach; Patsy Gregory (Doyle) of Honolulu, Hawaii; Edna Earle Leviner and Sylvia Leviner both of Conway; and eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 4 p.m. July 2, 2021, in Andrews Memorial Cemetery.
Officiating will be the Rev. Mark Stump.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, July 2, 2021, from 2:30 until 3:30, in the Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorials to: The Charity of one's choice.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
