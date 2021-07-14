Obituary July 14, 2021

Jimmy Powell
Jimmy Owens Powell, 65, departed this life, July 4, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Powell was born the son of Jay Iva Lee Powell and Lillian Odene Owens Powell on November 16, 1955 in Florence. He was born the sixth of six children, Ervin, Charles, Danny, Travis, and Kathy. He loved being around people and his laughter was contagious and brought a smile to those whose path he crossed. He enjoyed riding his moped, cookouts and family gatherings. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his nephew, Ervin "Bubba" Powell, Jr.; and his constant companion and fur baby, Bandit.
He is survived by: his siblings, Danny Earl Powell and Miriam Kathy P. Hammac; two sister-in-laws, Inez Powell and Becky Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by: his parents; three brothers, Ervin Lee Powell, Charles Laverne Powell, and Lawrence Travis Powell; and a brother-in-law, John Hammac.
A Home Going Celebration will be 2PM, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Black River Free Will Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Raymond Haselden and Rev. Bruce Jones. Interment directed by McKenzie Funeral Home will follow in the Piney Forest Cemetery.
The Powell family will receive family and friends 6-8PM, Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021 in the sanctuary.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Powell family.
Betty Baylor
Betty Mae Newton Baylor, 85, the widow of John Jhue Baylor, finished her earthly journey and joyously traded "thee ole' cross for a crown" on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Baylor was born the daughter of Lonnie Legrand Newton and Isolene Ward Newton on October 7, 1935, in Williamsburg County. She was the 2nd born of 11 siblings, Evalene, Yoakam, Douglas "Bub", Ruthalee, Dale, Rev. Ronald, Donald, Diane, Jerry, and Rose. She was a 38-year employee of Oneita Industries and a retired employee of Kingstree Knits. She was a lifelong faithful member of Spring Pond Pentecostal Holiness Church and served over years in many positions including Deaconess, Women's Ministry Director, and Sunday School Teacher. She loved time with family and friends and vacations at the lake. She was an avid student of the Word of God and a gifted teacher "rightly dividing the Word of Truth." Ms. Betty's most important devotion was to her family and her greatest accomplishment was her fulfillment as a "Godly Beloved Mother." She was a mother to many children over the years and her home an open door to anyone needing a mother's love. She spent her life making her house a home, her arms were a haven of rest and security, and her love was a strength and support to her family and friends.
She leaves a Christian legacy to: her son, John Edward Baylor, Sr. (Faye); three grandchildren, John Edward Baylor, Jr. (Leslie), Chastity Baylor Ray, Michael Lee Baylor (Dawn); nine great-grandchildren, Winter Grace, Lindsey, Olivia, Lacey, Riley, Emily, Landon, Whitney, and Sutton; her siblings, Ruthalee (Harry) Howard, Dale (Glenda) Newton, Rev. Ronald (Shirley) Newton, Donald (Deborah) Newton, Diane McCants, Jerry (Betty) Newton, and Rose Carter.
She is predeceased by: her parents; her husband; four siblings and their spouses, Evalene Altman (Pressley), Yoakam Newton (Vera), Douglas "Bub" Newton; and two brother in laws, Jamie McCants and Harris Carter.
A Home Going Celebration will be 2PM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Spring Pond Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1885 Wee Tee Road, Andrews, SC. Officiating will be Rev. Ronald Newton and Rev. Eddy Knight. Interment directed by McKenzie Funeral Home will follow in the Bloomingvale Baptist Church Cemetery, 7652 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Andrews, SC.
The Baylor family will receive family and friends prior the service from 1-2PM in the church sanctuary.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Newton-Baylor families.
Lillie Cowan
Lillie Swaffield Cowan, 15, of Charlotte NC passed away peacefully at home with her parents by her side on Friday, July 2nd, after a courageous 26 month battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a fatal pediatric brain cancer.
Lillie was born on December 27th, 2005 to Georgina "Jo" Burrows Cowan and William "Will" Swaffield Cowan, Jr., the second of three beautiful daughters born within five years. Lillie was a true "Latin Lifer" and attended Charlotte Latin School from Kindergarten through 9th grade. Despite her worsening health she was delighted to start high school last August. She loved learning, and continued to attend school from her hospital bed as long as she was able. She especially enjoyed English, History and Art.
Lillie was a true creative spirit and a lover of the arts, from theater to sculpture, painting, literature and music. She played the piano and the double bass, and enjoyed acting and dancing in school plays and musicals. She especially loved sculpting, and her Motorcycle Taco Dragon perfectly illustrated her wild imagination.
Lillie embraced life enthusiastically. She was a friend to all animals, especially pigs. She loved Japanese culture, and was excited to visit Tokyo before her death, where she roamed the local fish market sampling the most unusual delicacies she could find. Her love of life was infectious and she was responsible for all of her family's wildest adventures, from Monster Truck Rallies, to underwater cave snorkeling, to stargazing in the Australian Outback. She loved winter, the beach, the Food Network, anything Christmas, water gun fights on the Fourth of July, creating new, inventive recipes, and her stuffed animals. In fact, she loved almost everything except grilled cheese sandwiches. For some unknown reason those never made it onto her approved list.
Lillie was devoted to her friends, and loved spending time with them. She especially enjoyed returning each summer to Camp Greystone, which helped nurture her beautiful Christian faith. Lillie had a unique combination of intelligence, compassion and fierce independence, as well as courage beyond bounds. Despite being handed the cruelest card she never complained about her diagnosis or her treatment. She bravely endured what no child should ever endure, and kept on smiling, trying new adventures, and creating as long as she could. Lillie lived every day she was given, and she will be sorely missed. As one of her teachers remarked, "She had such clarity in how she saw the world. She owned who she was, embraced those whom others disregarded, and strove each day to be fully in the moment and without reservation. She was brilliant in so many ways, and my life is better for having known her."
Lillie's greatest joy was being with her family. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters Isabelle Grace Cowan and Susannah McCall Cowan, of Charlotte, NC, her paternal grandparents, Johnnie and William Swaffield Cowan, of Pawleys Island, SC, her maternal grandparents, Suzanne and Brendan McInerney of Charlotte, NC and Linda and Joseph Brian Burrows, of W. Yorkshire, England as well as numerous beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
A private funeral for family will be held at Christ Church on Friday, July 9th at 11am. The service will be live-streamed at http://www.christchurchcharlotte.org/funeral-live-broadcast/. A celebration of life will be held in September to which all will be invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the two charities Lillie designated: The Preston R. Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke or RoofAbove.org.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. David Ashley, Dr. Nicole Larrier, and the pediatric neuro-oncology team at Duke. They would also like to thank Dr. Chad Jacobsen at Atrium Health, Dr Leo Wang and Dr. Shilpa Shahani at City of Hope, and staff at Novant Health and Kids' Path Hospice for their exceptional care of Lillie over the last two years. They are deeply grateful to their family, friends, the Christ Church and Charlotte Latin communities, Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, the Make a Wish foundation and all who provided endless support and encouragement throughout Lillie's journey. Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family.