Obituary January 6,2021

James Mayfield Jr
James Leon Mayfield, Jr. has gone traveling. After a wonderful life, and surrounded by his family, he departed his earthly home one last time. He leaves behind his mortal shell and is now in the Presence of The King. For a man who loved life so much, and who meant so much to so many, it is difficult to now summarize it all in a few paragraphs. Still, beyond the memories with which he has left us, we must put to paper a summary of the man.
Born on January 29, 1936, in Camden, Arkansas, James Leon Mayfield, Jr. was the second child born to James Lewis Mayfield and Jessie Mae Jackson Mayfield. The family moved to Georgetown, South Carolina, where his father worked at the new International Paper Mill. While in high school, James sacrificed playing football, which he loved, to work and contribute financially to help his parents and siblings. After graduating from Winyah High School, he went to work at International Paper, in Georgetown, where he worked for over 50 years. Whether at work or home, there were few things that James could not repair or even make, with a few tools and some basic materials. He had a fantastic mind for how things worked and how to create and mend.
He had been a member of the Winyah Masonic Lodge for many years. He had been a member of Screven Baptist, Georgetown Baptist, and Cornerstone Baptist. In recent years, he enjoyed watching the broadcast services of First Baptist Church of Columbia.
Although he enjoyed eating seafood, hunting and fishing, and old cars, James was happiest when surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was the proud father of ten children, all of whom survive him: Martha Mayfield-Hoyns, of Andrews; James Mayfield, III (Susanne), of Hemingway; Debra Reed, of Georgetown; Gordon Anthony Mayfield (Julie), of West Columbia; Joan Damon (Paul), of Lexington; Regina Todd (Gary), of Hemingway; Saralynn Smith (Jason), of Lexington; Jessie Earnest, of Aynor; Wesley Mayfield (Dena), of Florence; and Barbara Brewer (Gene), of Myrtle Beach.
He was also the proud Grandfather of many wonderful grandchildren: Joel Glass; Erika Davis; Faye Michau; James Glass; Charlotte Reed; Lauren McCants; James Stanmore Reed Mayfield; Monica Damon; Gary Todd, III; Cole Todd; Bradley Smith; Jessica Earnest; Noah Earnest; Jenna Mayfield; Kelsey Mayfield; Carmen Mayfield; Chesley Brewer; Ben Brewer; and Brett Brewer, all of whom survive him. He also loved the grandchildren who predeceased him: Evelyn Reed and Andrew Mayfield. He was also Blessed with several Great-Grand Children and 3 great-great grands.
James particularly enjoyed making Christmas special for all and delighted in seeing the children play with their Christmas toys. He also loved providing a wonderful beach retreat for his family in the summer, where he would oversee games of volleyball, water balloon fights, and tubing in the waves. Of all the places on earth that he found joy, few could contend with a park bench in the Pavilion Amusement Park at Myrtle Beach, where he was always happy to introduce the newest Mayfield member to snow cones or cotton candy. He was probably happiest when he saw the smiles upon the faces of his children and grandchildren.
As much as he loved his children and grandchildren, he also loved his wife of 48 years, Joan Mayfield, who survives him. Together they worked and raised their children as one family. They gave them the best that they could, from honest, hard-working people. James and Joan provided a home filled with a lot of things, but most importantly filled with love and an example of love. They would give their last anything to anyone, and especially their children and grandchildren.
James was predeceased by, and will be reunited with, his Parents; a Sister (Edith Lambert); and a Brother (Charles Mayfield). Besides his Wife, Children and Grandchildren, James is survived by a Sister, Veiva Smoak and a brother, Tommy Mayfield. He will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be private.
We would like to thank Tidelands Hospice for the exceptional care they gave our father, and comfort to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St. Georgetown, SC 29440, Martha's House, PO Box 434 Georgetown, SC 29440 or to Teen Challenge, PO Box 249, Ozark, MO 65721
Frances Long
Frances Elizabeth "Betty" Towery Long, 85, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home.
Born on October 28, 1935, in Georgetown County, she was the daughter of the late Harriett Shaw. Mrs. Long was a member of First Baptist Church and the Order of the Easter Star. She was graduate of the Saint Francis Xavier Nursing Program and retired from Georgetown Memorial Hospital as Director of Nurses. Mrs. Long was a dedicated nurse, and enjoyed reading and family gatherings.
Survivors include one son, Timothy M. Towery of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Christen Hall (Sean) of Oklahoma City, OK and Christopher Towery of Florida; two great grandchildren, Nate Hall and Gabriel Hall; and three special cousins, Lana Jacobs of Pawleys Island, John E. Shaw of Georgetown and Susie Peterson of Georgetown.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Towery; second husband, Everet Long; and a son, Joseph Towery.
Services will be private.
Wynell Barrs Freeman
Mrs. Wynell Barrs Freeman, 89, widow of Otis L. Freeman, went home
to be with the Lord Sunday, December 27, 2020. "Winkie", as she was
affectionately known, was born May 29, 1931 to the late Letha S. Barrs
Denison and Wilbur Barrs in Wayne County, Georgia. She retired from
the Georgetown County School District where she was a
paraprofessional at Andrews Elementary School. Mrs. Freeman was also
predeceased by a sister, Joy Barrs Odom, a son, Dwain Freeman, and a
son-in-law, Ken Baker. Mrs. Freeman leaves behind: a brother, Rev. Billy
(Janet) Barrs of Cleveland, GA; daughters, Leslie (Bill) Rowell and
Cheryl Baker; a son, Lynn (Theresa) Freeman; grandchildren, Will and
Caleb Rowell, Merianne Cowley, Bryan (Diana) Baker, Kara (Duncan)
Merritt, Christy (Dustin) Harrelson, and Christopher Wall; greatgrandchildren
, Regan and Luke Cowley, Max and Bobby Baker, Drew
Merritt, Walston and Harrison Freeman, Aaron, Levi, Rachel, Jayden,
Emma, and Benjamin Watson and Aubrey Anne and Sophie Harrellson;
and many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Frankie Hampton, Nora
Walters, and Dannie (Grady) Collins; and brother-in-law, Don (Frances)
Billie Edgar Shelley
Billie Edgar Shelley went peacefully to be with the Lord on December 20, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1925, in Mullins, South Carolina, to Noah and Mary Shelley. His family celebrated his 95th birthday with him several weeks ago. His life was truly a blessing.
Billie was reared on a farm outside Mullins, South Carolina, where he attended Mullins High School. Following graduation, he served in the Navy, and in 1948, graduated from the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy. He was an entrepreneur from a young age and owned Millwood Pharmacy in Columbia, SC, while he was still attending Pharmacy School. After several years in retail pharmacy, he moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to work with his classmate and friend from Pharmacy School, Jim Smith. He worked at J M Smith Corporation for 47 years where many of these years were spent serving as President of Smith Drug Company. He helped lead the J M Smith Corporation to its current position as one of the largest privately held companies in South Carolina.
Billie Shelley was affectionately known to his family as “Daddy Bill” and even many of his friends called him by this name. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Spencer Shelley, and two brothers, Reese and J.P., and his sister, Venna Anderson. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Heald. Also surviving are his two sons, Billie Edgar Shelley, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Jay Spencer Shelley (Deborah), as well as six grandchildren, Katherine Soloranzo, Lucy Boland, Laney Nix, Sarah Shelley, Spencer Plaisted and Jake Shelley, and eight great-grandchildren.
Billie loved people and his friends were always a very important part of his life. He liked nothing better than having long conversations with friends about almost anything. During these conversations there was a lot of laughter and joking, but in a subtle way, Billie was offering advice and people listened to his Christian wisdom. For Billie Shelley, something was either wrong or right……….there were few gray areas in his world.
He had a special place in his heart for Garden City Chapel where he served for many years as a Lifetime Trustee. He dreamed of the day when children from orphanages all over the country could “see the beach for the first time.” He also loved sending children from these orphanages to Disney World. His many good deeds were quiet, but intentional, and he made a remarkable difference in the lives of his family and those who were the beneficiaries of his kindnesses and generosity. His was a life well lived and loved. He is already missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Garden City Chapel, 316 Dogwood Dr. North, Garden City Beach SC 29576 or the charity of your choice.
Charles M. Schmitz
Charles M. Schmitz, born 1935, Austin, MN, died Sunday, December 13th at his home in Pawleys Island, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy, Sons Marty (Kim), Robbie (Donna), daughter Anne Tiberio (Mark), grandchildren Jessie (Germany), Jared (USMC Japan), Anna (Durham,NC), Olivia (Savannah, GA), Jae (Pensacola, FL), Charlie (New York, NY), and 16 beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Charlotte and cherished sisters Marjorie and Helen.
His curiosity, humor, optimistic spirit, and unconditional love kept us all in close orbit. His adventurous tales accumulated and evolved over his 85 years, but no matter the topic, there was always a punch line. Even in his last days, surrounded by his family, he had the grace to keep us laughing. Where the truth ended or legend began, we will never know, but the mischievous blue eyed smile, we will always remember.
He requested that we thank family, friends, neighbors and caregivers, he was overwhelmed by your love and care.
Due to pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tara Hall, P.O. Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442.
