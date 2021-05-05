Obituary May 5, 2021

Rev. Paul Montgomery Smith, Sr., 84, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
He was the son of the late Jesse and Florence Smith and was born on June 13, 1936. He was married to Nellie Ree Johnson Smith for 63 years. He is survived by his children: Linda Smith Rankin (Binky) of Loris, Sandra Smith Cassell (Dan) of Columbia, Paul M. Smith, Jr. (Eileen) of Hemingway, and Jeffrey D. Smith of Leesville. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Joseph Williamson (Marie), Jason Williamson, Byron Owens, Barrett Owens (Brittany), Brandon Owens, Stuart Smith Powell (Brandon), and Zachary Smith (Brittany) as well as eight great-grandchildren: Grover and Garner Williamson; Larkin, Morgan, Sawyer Caroline, and Rowan Powell; and Harper and Stella Kate Smith. In addition are his brother-in-law Mike Johnson (Pat) of Lancaster, and sister-in-law Sandra Antley Johnson of Columbia and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Lancaster High School (1956), attended the University of South Carolina (Columbia), and received his theological degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC.
Paul was known as a kind, generous, intelligent man who inspired people with his faith and hope in God. After his love and devotion to our heavenly Father, he loved his family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well. He lived by the motto of these words, Faith, Family and Friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, uncle, brother, minister, and friend. He was passionate about his love for the Lord and was known for his sense of humor and amiable personality. Every opportunity he shared the gospel of Jesus with the desire for all to receive salvation. One of his lessons from Charles Spurgeon was when preaching, “Get to Jesus as fast as you can.” Written in the front of his beloved Scofield Bible are these words, “This book will keep me from sin, but sin will keep me from this book.” His ministries included: North Side Mission (March 1968 – August 1968), Beaver Creek Baptist Church (August 1968 – May 1972), Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (May 1972 – October 1983), Denny Terrace Baptist Church (October 1983 – July 1998), Interim Pastor – Temple Baptist Church -- (November 1998 – June 1999), Interim Pastor – University Baptist Church – (July 1999), Heath Springs Baptist Church (August 1999 – April 2005), Fork Hill Baptist Church (July 2006 – May 2007), Beaver Creek Baptist Church (July 2007 – August 2012), Catawba Baptist Church (February 2013 – March 2015).
Services were held at White Spring Baptist Church in Lancaster, Saturday, May 1, 2021 with visitation at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial services were held at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the church of your choice.
Lancaster Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family of Rev. Smith.
Nathan Hayes
Nathan John Hayes, 37, of 305 Granny Doris Blvd. Inman, South Carolina, passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Born in Bennington, Vermont on October 3, 1983, he was a son of the late John Norris Hayes and Brenda (Dwyer) Hayes who survives him of Inman, South Carolina and was the husband of Vanessa Creel Hayes.
Nathan was member of Central Church of Christ and worked at Mack Molding where he was an inventory control supervisor. During his high school years at Mount Anthony Union High School, he was very competitive in wrestling. Nathan was very involved with the Inman Youth Association, where he coached and assisted with many baseball teams and basketball teams and was a huge fan of the Carolina Prowl.
In addition to his mother, Brenda and his wife, Vanessa, he is survived by his son, Jonathan Hayes of the home; one sister, Jennifer Hayes Woods and her husband Mark of South Ryegate, Vermont; one nephew, Sylas; two nieces, Elizabeth and McKenna; uncle, Butch Hayes and his wife Helen of Rutland, Vermont and numerous other aunts and uncles and his beloved dog, Bailey.
A Celebration of his life was held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ernie Thigpen officiating.
The family received friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096 or online at: cholangiocarcinoma.org.
The family is at the home.
Brian Bowers
Brian Scott "Scottie" Bowers, 48, beloved son of the late Henry Alton Bowers, Sr. and Verda Mae Belcher Bowers, departed this life, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Bowers was born June 28, 1972 in Georgetown. He was born the second of three children, Alton Henry Bowers, Jr. and Jill Bowers (Randy Tilton). He was a 1990 graduate of Andrews High School. He enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors. His greatest pleasure was spending time with friends and bringing smiles to others.
He is survived by: his mother, Verda Mae; four children, Corey White (Brook), Lindsey Stamper, Kerry Bowers, and Kristian Bowers; and four grandchildren, Case, Kaydence, Kynsleigh, and Kaislynn. He is also survived by: his sister, Jill Bowers (Randy Tilton); and his nieces and nephews, Luke Bowers (Tori Kellahan), Tyler Tilton (Catherine), Taylor Ann Tilton, Ryan Tilton, Marshall Tilton, and Thomas Tilton.
He was predeceased by: his father; his brother, Alton; his paternal grandparents, Henry Bowers (Mary); and maternal grandparents, Alfred Belcher (Martha).
A Graveside Service was at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Lambert Cemetery directed by the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
The Bowers family received family and friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday evening, April 14, 2021 at the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone please practice social distancing and facemasks are required.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bowers family.