Obituaries: May 27, 2020

Celestine Glenn
“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” ~II Timothy 4:6-7~
Celestine Glenn was the youngest of three children. Born to the late Samuel Washington and late Ernestine Washington. She was born on August 6, 1954 in Georgetown County in the Plantersville Community.
Celestine grew up in the Mount Carmel Baptist Church, where she was an active member and attended church faithfully and diligently.
Celestine graduated from Choppee High School and went on to further her education at Denmark Technical College where she obtained her Associates Degree in Business. She relocated to Connecticut in the early 1990s to be closer to her older brother Dean Washington and his family. She worked at Fleet National Bank as an Account Service Representative.
Celestine was a beautiful person on the inside and out. She had a big heart and had a wonderful spirit about her. She was known as the “fun” Aunt to her niece and nephews. They enjoyed spending time together laughing, talking and just hanging out.
Celestine loved to shop, and had a great sense of style and class. She also loved animals, but nothing could replace her beloved dog – Ralphie. He was her best friend and they were inseparable.
Celestine’s life journey was not always easy. It was full of challenges, ups and downs, but her spirit of courage, strength and perseverance prevailed time and time again. She had the true spirit of a fighter. She touched many lives during her stay at Kimberly Hall and was a blessing to all that were graced by her presence.
On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut, Celestine departed this life for a new one of eternal peace and joy. Celestine was predeceased by her mother Ernestine Washington, her father Samuel Washington, and her brother Nathaniel (Nat) Washington. She leaves to cherish her memories: one brother, Dean Washington of Windsor, Connecticut; a Sister-In-Law, Reverend Patricia Washington-Rice of Windsor, Connecticut; two nephews Erick Griggs of Jonesboro, Georgia and Byron (Rachel) Washington of Abuja, Nigeria and a niece Sabrina Washington-Sales of Windsor Locks, Connecticut; three Grandnieces Gabrielle Sales, Edna Washington and Deborah Washington; and a Grandnephew, Ryan Griggs; along with aunts, a host of family and friends that she loved dearly.
Celestine was a special person that will be missed by her family, friends and all that knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch her Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/47283755
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund in Honor of Celestine Glenn: Checks can be made payable to: MCUMBC and mailed to Mount Carmel Baptist Church, C/O of Dorothy Knox, 2710 Jacksonville Rd, Georgetown SC, 29440 To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fill fear no evil, for thou are with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” ~Psalm 23:4~
Richard Lee Kerr
Richard Lee Kerr, 77, passed away May 22, 2020 at his residence in Pawleys Island, SC after a courageous battle with Idiopathy Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Born August 31, 1942, Richard was predeceased by his parents Lee S. Kerr and Edith R. Kerr of Knoxville, TN.
Mr. Kerr is survived by his devoted wife Grace Kelley of Pawleys Island, SC. He is also survived by his brother Robert “Bob” (Beverly) Kerr of Alcoa, TN, his son Brad (Stephanie) Kerr of Franklin, TN, daughters Paige Preston (Taylor) of Knoxville, TN and Kelley Grace Kerr of Pawleys Island, SC. He is survived by five grandchildren Chad, Ryan and Alex Preston and Maddie and Jake Kerr.
Richard was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in 1965 with a degree in industrial engineering. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from which he was honorable discharged as a Captain. He was employed by Alcoa for 15 years. He became an executive at International Metals Company (IMCO) in Rockwood, TN, from which he was instrumental in developing the largest aluminum recycling company in the world. He lived in Dallas, TX before retiring to Pawleys Island, SC in 2004. He served 8 years on the Georgetown County School Board.
Richard enjoyed being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved fishing, hunting, playing bridge, supporting UT sports, and watching his daughter, Kelley Grace dance. He enjoyed his lake house in Louisville, TN and the views from his home on the creek in Pawleys Island, SC.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.