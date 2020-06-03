Obituaries: June 3, 2020

Mary Bryant Tucker
Mary Bryant Tucker of died on May 9, 2020 in Pawleys Island, SC. Memorial services were held on May 16, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Roland W. Cumbee, Jr.
Mrs. Tucker was born on November 28, 1954 to Joe Luther Bryant, Sr. and Mrs. Hester Drayton Bryant in Georgetown, SC. Mary attended the public schools of Georgetown County, and received a Bachelor's Degree from South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC. She later received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Limestone College, Gaffney, SC, and a Masters Degree in Psychology from Webster University. On September 14, 1980, Mary married Halbert Tucker. They were the parents of four children. She partnered in Weddings 'N Things and Nine Mile Curve Fabric Shop. Mary was later employed by Georgetown County Probate Court, Waccamaw High School, Waccamaw Mental Health, Georgetown County Department of Social Services and South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation until she retired in 2012.Mary was a faithful member of the Church of Christ Manning, SC.
Surviving are her husband, Halbert Tucker, Pawleys Island, SC; her children, Darya Bryant, Columbia, SC, Gregory Tucker, Newport News, VA, Brittany Smith, High Point, NC, and Simone Leonard, Houston, TX; five grandchildren; her siblings, Joseph A. Bryant, St. Simon Island,GA, Sara Bryant, Georgetown, SC, Joe L. Bryant, Jr., Clarksville, TN, Esther Harper, Pawleys Island, SC, Henry Bryant, Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Carlethia Dentley Williams
Carlethia Dentley Williams died on May 9, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Graveside services were held on May 16, 2020 at Elmore Williams Family Cemetery, conducted by Elder Bernett P. Raiford, the Ruling Elder of Charleston South Carolina's Fire Baptized Holiness Church.
Mrs. Williams was born on August 9, 1920 to Mr. Wright Dentley, Sr. and Mrs. Katie Brown Dentley in Georgetown, SC. She attended public schools in both Richland and Georgetown County, SC. In 1965, Mrs. Williams received her Postgraduate School of Nursing Certificate from Chicago Illinois School of Nursing in Beaufort, SC. For numerous years, she was a dedicated Home Aide Healthcare Provider and a Private Duty Caregiver. On February 25, 1939, Carlethia was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Rev. Elmore Williams, Sr. Their union was blessed with nine children. Mrs. Williams accompanied her husband and his ministry while keeping her membership at Macedonia Fire Baptized Holiness Church.
Surviving are her children, Marva Bryant, Nashville, TN, James Williams (Linda), Mount Pleasant, SC, Elmore Williams, Jr. (Barbara), Renton, WA, Ashley Williams and Gerald Williams (Donna), Georgetown, SC, Cheryl Booth, Nashville, TN, Bridget Sledge (Timothy), Columbia, SC; twenty grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Lila Holmes Horry
Lila Holmes Horry died on May 8, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on May 14, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Harry G. Lee, pastor of Chester Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Horry, the daughter of Mr. Joseph Holmes and Mrs. Mary Jackson Holmes, was born on October 8, 1960 in Georgetown, SC. Lila completed her formal education in the Georgetown County Public School System, where she graduated as a proud member of the Choppee High School's Class of 1979. She was a member of Chester Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Lila was united in marriage to Mr. Patrick Horry. She rendered eight years of dedicated service with National Health Care Corporation (NHC).
Surviving are her husband, Patrick Horry of Georgetown, SC; her children, Jessica Holmes, Eric Holmes (Tiffany), and Cedric Holmes (Whitney), all of Georgetown, SC, and Lildreia Holmes of Columbia, SC; thirteen grandchildren; her siblings, Corrine Norris, Emma Thompson (Harry), and Dorothy Prior (George), all of Rochester, NY, Josephine Thomas, Lillie Ann Holmes, Bernell H. Smith, and Joseph Charles Holmes (Geraldine) all of Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Wesley Wragg, Jr.
Deacon Wesley Wragg, Jr. died on May 5, 2020 in Georgetown, South Carolina. Graveside services were held on May 11, 2020 at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by his nephew, Rev. Dr. Lorenzo Smalls, Sr.
Also known as "West", Mr. Wragg was born on January 19, 1928 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Wesley Wragg, Sr. and Mrs. Beaulah Logan Wragg. At an early age, he accepted Christ and attended Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church for over fifty-years. Later, he became a faithful member of Covenant Baptist Church. West graduated from Howard High School in 1949. He entered the United States Army in 1950, and served his country admirably, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He then continued at Burns Cleaners, where he worked since high school, until retirement. West was later employed with the Georgetown Steel Corporation and Stainless Steel.
Surviving are his wife, Eleanor G. Wragg of Georgetown, SC; his children, Barbara Brown, Ocala, FL, Flodrena Wragg, Haine City, FL, Anthony Wragg, Lithonia, GA, Sheila Wragg, LaDon Wragg, and Wendell Green, all of Georgetown, SC, Eric Ty Green, Willingboro, NJ, and Kevin Green, Myrtle Beach, SC; a niece he reared as his own, Dorothy Cuttino; one brother, James Wragg, Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.