Obituaries: June 24, 2020

Ronald C. “Ronnie” Altman
Ronald C. “Ronnie” Altman, of Pawleys Island, SC passed away June 15, 2020 surrounded by his wife of 45 years, Faye and his children Hayley and Brian at his favorite place, their river home, Lakewood Reserve.
Ron was born in Georgetown, SC, September 12, 1954. He was the son of the late Annie Louise Morris Altman and William Lee Altman. He attended Georgetown and Williamsburg County Schools and Williamsburg Technical College. Ronnie was a General Contractor for over 30 years and taught his children and grandchildren the value of honesty and hard work. His family was his most important asset and he cherished them and the time they spent at Lakewood. His other passion, riding his Harley on long extended trips with his buddy Herb, was something he never got enough of. To his grandsons, Harry and Hayden, he was Mr. Fix-It. To his granddaughters, Mary Gray, Emma, and Lizzie, he was their hero. To his children he was their shining light that always encourage them to keep reaching, keep trying.
Ronnie is survived by his wife and best bud of 45 years, Faye Harrington Altman. His Daughter, Hayley Altman of Florence, SC, His Son, Brian (Madison) Altman of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his grandchildren, Harry, Mary Gray, Emma, Lizzie, and Hayden. His big brother, Carl (Brenda) Altman of Cherry Grove, SC his baby sister, Terry (Tommy) Powell of Kingstree, SC and several nieces and nephews. And not to be forgotten, his Cockapoo, Mollie and Henry II, his German Shepard. He was predeceased by his mother, Annie Louise Morris Altman and his father, William Lee Altman and his best friend, Henry I, his German Shephard.
A private memorial service, to celebrate the life of this good, sweet man who, to his family, was the best husband, daddy and Gangy ever, will be held at Lakewood Reserve. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.williamsburgfuneralhome.com.
Alice Rebecca Funnye Greene
Alice Rebecca Funnye Greene died on May 31, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Graveside services were held on June 8, 2020 at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Rev. Rubin Smalls, pastor.
Mrs. Greene was born on September 3, 1921 in Georgetown County, SC, the daughter of Mary Deas. She was a faithful member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church. On December 12, 1935, Alice was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Esau Greene, Sr. Their union was blessed with fifteen children.
Surviving are her daughters, Almenia Nesmith (John), Mary Robinson and Theopia Greene, Rochester, NY, Donna Jackson (Robert), Corning, NY, Mattie Greene, Georgetown, SC and Dorothy Greene, Myrtle Beach, SC; her sons, James Greene (Barbara), Esau Greene, Jr. (Dorothy), Conway, SC, Issac Greene (Alice),Georgetown, SC, Michael Greene, Rochester, NY; one sister, Ellastine Bland of Bolton, NC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Geraldine Bessellieu Hughes
Geraldine Bessellieu Hughes died on May 29, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on June 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Mitchell Adger, pastor.
Mrs. Hughes was born on April 19, 1935, in Georgetown County, SC, to Rev. George W. Bessellieu and Mrs. Mabel Alston Bessellieu. Geraldine graduated from Howard High School, and later matriculated to Morris College in Sumter, SC, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education. She was employed as an instructor, with the Georgetown County Public School District for thirty-one years until retirement. Geraldine married the “love of her life”, Mr. Carl B. Hughes. Their union was blessed with the birth of a son. At an early age, she joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Carl B. Hughes of Pawleys Island, SC; her son and daughter-in-law, Carl Jevon Hughes (Sadie) of Lexington Park, MD; her siblings, Anna B. Thompson, Sarah L. Bessellieu, and Gwendolyn B. Coleman (Ronald L.), all of Pawleys Island, SC, Margaretta B. Bonds, Georgetown, SC, Carolyn B. Williams (Harold), Chester, SC, Vera B. Curry (James A.), Spring Valley, NY. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Peter Thomas Langley
Peter Thomas Langley died on June 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, Hartford, CT. Funeral services were held on June 14, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Levi Washington, pastor, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Langley was born on December 6, 1935 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Jim Silas Langley and Mrs. Margie Ford Langley. Peter joined Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, and was also a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Middletown, CT. He graduated from Howard High School in 1955. He later attended American University, Washington, DC, and the University in Hartford, CT. Peter was employed in various capacities including with the State of Connecticut as a State Inspector, and with United Technology, Pratt and Whitney Aircraft of Connecticut. In 1962, Peter married Cherry Lou Perkins. To this union, a son was born.
Surviving are his son, Pierre Langley of Phoenix, AZ; his siblings, Creola Williams, Eddie Langley (Dorothy), Middletown, CT, Margie Vernon, Virginia Langley, Velma Langley, Hemingway, SC, Anna Langley, Columbia, SC, Lillie Glover, Alexandria, VA. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Samuel Lee McCray, Sr.
Samuel Lee McCray, Sr., died on May 29, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on June 4, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Dennis Moore.
Mr. McCray was born on May 16, 1954 in Georgetown, SC, to Mrs. Virginia Herman McCray and Mr. Major McCray. He was a dedicated member of St. James Fire Baptized Holiness Church. Samuel attended Howard High School and was employed with Stainless Steel, Senior Catering and Mosquito Control. Samuel married the love of his life, Inell Reed McCray on April 23, 1983. This union was blessed with three children.
Surviving are his wife, Inell McCray, Georgetown, SC; his children, Shrica Morris (Patrick), Atlanta, GA, Samuel Lee McCray, Jr. (Cureese), and Andre T. McCray, Georgetown, SC; his siblings, Virlin Baldwin (Curtis), Graham, NC, Priscilla Brown (Deryl), and Dennis McCray (Marci), Conway, SC, Barbara McCray, and Robert McCray, Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Renee Tiffany McIntyre Morris
Renee Tiffany McIntyre Morris died on May 27, 2020 in Bronx, NY. Graveside services were held on June 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, conducted by her cousin, Rev. Dr. Hubert Jones, Jr.
Mrs. Morris was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 1, 1966 to John Henry McIntyre, Sr. and the late Iva Joye McIntyre. She was educated in Philadelphia and graduated from Georgetown High School in 1985. Renee served her country in the United States Army. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, she enrolled at Paine College, Augusta, GA. She would later matriculate at Georgia Regents University where she earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Special Education. She worked in the school system in Kansas and the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System, Charlotte, NC, for several years.
Surviving are her daughter, Taylor Elizabeth Morris; her father, John H. McIntyre, Sr. of Philadelphia, PA; her siblings, Linda (Carl, Jr.) D. McIntyre Johnson, Charlotte, NC, John H. McIntyre, Jr., Stockbridge, GA, Bernard C. McIntyre, Georgetown, SC, Rhonda (Claude) Clements, Michael Taylor, Lucy Bell Boyd and Lataya Boyd, all of Philadelphia, PA. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
John Malcolm Rogers
John Malcolm Rogers, 77, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, at home.
Affectionately known as “Johnny,” he was born March 23, 1943, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late John Algerton Rogers and Annie Louise Cofer Rogers. He grew up in Hampton, Virginia, and graduated from Hampton High School in 1961. He attended Virginia Tech where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and graduated in 1965.
John traveled the world with his career in the steel industry. He worked for U.S. Steel in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Fairless, Pennsylvania, then settled in Georgetown, South Carolina, where he retired as plant manager of the Direct Reduction Plant of Georgetown Steel Mill. He later worked as project manager of M.B. Kahn Construction Company and retired from there as well.
John married Wanda DeLoach Rogers in 2002. They attended Prince George Winyah Church, where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Georgetown Cotillion Club and served as Vice Chairman of the Construction Board of Appeals for the City of Georgetown. He was also a board member of the South Carolina Maritime Museum, where he spent countless volunteer hours.
John had a true zest for life and never met a stranger. He loved to entertain, and his door was always open. He was passionate about Georgetown, especially his historic building “Marker 42”, where he lived until it was destroyed by fire in 2013. John held a true affection for his beloved dog Hampton, Virginia Tech football, offshore fishing, and socializing on his front porch. He was a kind and gentle soul, and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the opportunity to know him.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Susan Rogers Street (Mike) of Bad Soden, Germany; son Mark Kenton Rogers (Tracey) of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; stepson Luke Anthony Chassereau of Camden, South Carolina; stepdaughter Challie Grimes Pope (Jeremy) of Georgetown, South Carolina; sisters Barbara Rogers Hawks of Hampton, Virginia, and Beulah “BB” Rogers Bragg of Saluda, Virginia; sister-in-law Sabrina DeLoach Seay of Pinopolis, South Carolina; and six grandchildren Graham Rogers, Marian, Julia, and Samuel Street, and Myles and Alana Chassereau.
A service will be held at ten o’clock Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Maritime Park, formerly the site of “Marker 42”.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the South Carolina Maritime Museum, 729 Front Street, Georgetown, South Carolina 29440 or Prince George Winyah Church, 301 Screven Street, Georgetown, South Carolina 29440.
Marvin Lorenzo Young, Sr.
Marvin Lorenzo Young, Sr., died on June 5, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on June 10, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Mitchell Adger, pastor, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Affectionately known as “Mop”, Mr. Young was born on January 12, 1947 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. George Young, Sr. and Mrs. Theopia Green Young. After graduating from Howard High School in 1965, he relocated to Plainfield, NJ. There, he became an employee of Bell Labs-Lucent Technology in 1971, until retiring in 2013.
Surviving are his sons, Marvin Young, Jr., Marcus Young, and Malcom Brown; his daughter, Kori Lovelady; three brothers, George Young, Jr., Carl Young, and Alphonso “Doug” Young; three sisters, Vivian Allen, Carolyn Sargent, and Gwendolyn Gunther; his grandchildren, Marcel Young, Ihsad Young, and Qhashim Snowden. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.