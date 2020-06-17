Obituaries: June 17, 2020

Mattie Mae Mishoe Brown
Mattie Mae Mishoe Brown died on May 14, 2020. Funeral services were held on May 20, 2020 Wilds Courtyard Chapel, conducted by Rev. Boyd McDaniels, Jr.
Mrs. Brown was born on December 6, 1936, to Mr. Lonnie Mishoe and Mrs. Rhetta Sessions Mishoe. Following graduation from Whittemore High School in Conway, SC, she was joined in holy wedlock to Mr. John Arthur Brown Their union was blessed with three children. For a number of years, she was employed at AVX Corporation, Myrtle Beach, SC, until retirement. She was a faithful member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a member of Bright Morning Star Chapter 356, Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her children, Cynthia Britton (Ronald), Johnnie Mae Brown, and Tyrone Brown, all of Georgetown, SC; granddaughter raised as a daughter, Kyle S. Myers, Clayton, NC; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her siblings, Vida Wilson, Georgetown, SC, Yayha Abdu Sabor, Lavern Mishoe, and Joan Giles, all of Bucksport, SC, Rosa Pertell, Conway, SC, Julie Goins, Spartanburg, SC, Joyce Weedon, Germantown, MD, and Jerry Sherman, Florence, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Joseph “Joe” Horace Cathcart
Joseph “Joe” Horace Cathcart, 77, died June 8th, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. Joe was born in Rock Hill, SC, graduated from Rock Hill High School and spent his golden years in Horry and Georgetown counties. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed time on the water with his friends and family. He is survived by two sons Rhett(Jamy) of Hendersonville NC and Eric(Jennifer) of San Diego CA, four grandchildren and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Joe to the Harry Hampton Wildlife fund. http://www.hamptonwildlifefund.org/.
Latoya Denise Davis
Latoya Denise Davis died on May 22, 2020. Graveside Services were held on May 28, 2020 at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Rev. Kelly Spann II, pastor.
Ms. Davis was born on September 17, 1977 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Andrew Davis and Mrs. Dartha Mae Shaw Davis. She graduated with Andrews High School’s Class of 1995, and furthered her education at Personal Touch Beauty School, Kingstree, SC, where she earned a license in cosmetology. Throughout the years she held various forms of employment, to take care of her beloved family, and was a member of the Lucky Charmz Social Club.
Surviving are her daughters, Desa Armstrong, A’Naisha Drayton, and Nadia Davis, all of Georgetown, SC; her parents, Andrew and Dartha Davis of Georgetown, SC; a sister, Carol Ann McCoy (Tony) of Port Saint Lucie, FL. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Louisa Goie
Louisa Goie died on May 15, 2020 at Tideland Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. A visitation was held on May 22, 2020, at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Ms. Goie was born on April 8, 1946, a daughter of Mrs. Mammie Brown Gore and Mr. James Gore of Hemingway, SC. She was educated in the Williamsburg County Public School System. Louisa held an extensive career as a Laundry Aide for Ocean Park Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC, until she retired.
Surviving are her daughter, Christine G. Smalls (James) of Georgetown, SC; her adopted children, Dennis Winley and Melissa Holmes, Georgetown, SC; her grandchildren, Wallace C. Gore, Olive Branch, MS, Charlena Gore and Laquonna D. Hawkins (Jeremy), San Antonio, TX; her step-grandchildren, Jamie Bellamy and Nicholas Smalls, Georgetown, SC and Anetia Smalls, Myrtle Beach, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Marian Green
With deepest sorrow, we at Henryhand Funeral Home, regret to announce the passing of Mrs. Marian Green, 102, of Georgetown, SC, widow of the late Mr. Johnny Green, who passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown, SC.
Loved ones left to cherish her memories: her children, Bernetha Green, Richard (Dorothy) Green, Harry Green and Ernest (Sarah) Green all of Georgetown, SC, Thelma Green of East Orange, NJ, Leola (Pernell) Gordon of Richmond, VA, Susan (Bishop Maurice) Roberts of Maplewood, NJ and Eleanor Wragg of Georgetown, SC; one sister, Hestell Kennedy of Georgetown; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
The Family is receiving friends at her late residence, 400 Greentown Road, Georgetown, SC.
All arrangements and professional services have been entrusted to Henryhand Funeral Home Andrews, SC 843-680-8010.
John “Drake” Lance, Sr.
John “Drake” Lance, Sr., died on May 24, 2020 in Pawleys Island, SC. Graveside Services were held on May 29, 2020 at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, Rev. Joseph Swinton, Jr., pastor.
Mr. Lance was born on August 17, 1934 in Pawleys Island, SC, to Mr. John Lance and Mrs. Nelie Lance Shuford. He was a graduate of Howard High School. He demonstrated exemplary service for forty-five years as a hammock finisher with the original Hammock Shop, Pawleys Island, SC. On December 6, 1984, John was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Mrs. Shelby Green Lance. He was a dedicated member of St. John A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are his wife, Shelby Lance, Pawleys Island, SC; his children, Carolyn Cuttino (Bernard), Georgetown, SC, Julie Lance, Pawleys Island, SC, Ruthina Lance, Myrtle Beach, SC, Bobby Lance (Nellie), Atlanta, GA, Teresa Jones (Gerald), Charleston, SC, Teresa Pyatt (Darryl), Pawleys Island, SC, Michelle Cherry (Jason), Columbia SC, Novette Green (Michael), Georgetown, SC, Antoine Lance, Pawleys Island, SC, Shanice Johnson, Andrews, SC, Iyanna Miller, Pawleys Island, SC; his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bobby Carter of Newark, NJ. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Dearel Mazyck
Dearel Mazyck died on May 15, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, SC. Funeral services were held on May 21, 2020 at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Everett Plowden, pastor.
Ms. Mazyck was born on August 18, 1958 in Murrells Inlet, SC to Mr. James Mazyck, Sr. and Mrs. Ruby Sparkman Mazyck. She was a graduate of Howard High School, and was a Skilled Linen Operator at Myrtle Beach Vacation Linen Rental Company for many years. Dearel was also employed at Spectrum Cable Corporation.
Surviving are her son, Doran Mazyck, Murrells Inlet, SC; three grandchildren; her siblings, James L. Mazyck, Jr., Susan Mazyck and Rosemary Mazyck, all of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Gloria Duncan-King, Pawleys Island, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Sylvia Bryant Morris
Sylvia Bryant Morris died on May 25, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Graveside services were held on May 30, 2020 at Arnett Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Edward Britton.
Mrs. Morris was born on May 30, 1937 in Georgetown, SC to Lula Green and Joe Bryant. She was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System and was a member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.Sylvia rendered excellent service as a presser with Georgetown Laundry and Cleaners, for forty-four years, until retirement. She was joined in marriage to Mr. Robert Morris. God blessed their union with nine children. Surviving are her daughters, Rosetta Morris Ross, Savannah, GA, and Barbara Morris Dozier (Lavern), Georgetown, SC; her sons, Robert Morris, Jr., Edward Morris (Priscilla), and Ricky Morris all of Georgetown, SC, Randy Morris, Rochester, NY, and Eugene Morris, Columbia, SC; an adopted son, Leon Morris, Columbia, SC; two sisters, Lula Mae Parker (Calvin), and Mary Helen Green, Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Henry Louis Rice
Henry Louis Rice died on May 29, 2020 at Prince George Healthcare, Georgetown, SC. Graveside services were held on June 5, 2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Dunbar. Rev. Dr. Eddie Gamble, Jr., Pastor
Mr. Rice was born on November 18, 1939 to Mr. Turner Rice and Mrs. Annie Canteen Rice in Georgetown County, SC. Henry received his formal education in the public schools of Georgetown County and he became a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He was gainfully employed for several years at Pelican Builders in Georgetown, SC. In April of 1985 he was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mrs. Bertha Creola Robinson Rice. Their union was blessed with the rearing of Quintrell.
Surviving are his children, Gloria Williams, Walterboro, SC, Vivian B. Mullen, Charleston, SC, Eartha Rice, Gloria Rice, Anthony Rice and Steve Rice all of New York, Anthony Cooper, Columbia, SC, Quintrell Rice, Georgetown, SC; three grandchildren; his sisters: Min. Easter Herrin (Eugene), Bronx, NY and Annie Mae Grate, Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Ollie B. Tucker, Jr.
Ollie B. Tucker, Jr. died on May 19, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia, SC. Graveside services were held on May 26, 2020 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Rev. John Sumpter, pastor. Services were conducted by Rev. Rubin Smalls.
Mr. Tucker was born on March 12, 1955 in Georgetown County, SC, the third child of Rev. Ollie B. Tucker, Sr. and Mrs. Alberteen Addison Tucker. Ollie was a 1975 graduate of Choppee High School. He furthered his education majoring in Electronics at Denmark Technical College, Denmark, SC, and Bell and Howell, Decatur, GA. He joined Bethel A.M.E. Church, Plantersville Community at an early age. Ollie also attended Friendship St. Mary A.M.E. Church. For years, he affiliated with Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church, Columbia, SC. Ollie was united in marriage to his beloved wife of forty-years, Mrs. Carolyn Bromell Tucker. He was employed by Pitney Bowes, Inc., and later Bose Corp. as a technician. After many years he retired from both firms.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Bromell Tucker of Columbia, SC; two sisters, Estella Tucker Williams, Carlisle, PA, and Dora Lee Tucker, Columbia, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.