Obituaries: June 10, 2020

William Earl Shannon
William Earl Shannon, Sr., 72, a beloved father and the husband of Betty Ann Cooper Shannon, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Shannon was born the son of Norman Nethi Shannon and Geneva Haun Shannon on September 29, 1947 in Conway. He was a retired employee with the Department of Transportation. He was a retired United States Army Veteran, Airborne Division. He proudly served during the Vietnam War where he received the Army Commendation Medal for heroism, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Purple Heart. He was a founding member of the Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church. He loved hunting and fishing, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
William Earl and Betty Ann were married on March 4, 1969 and celebrated 51 years together. Their home was blessed with: two children, William Earl Shannon, Jr. (Wendy) and David Allen Shannon; and four grandchildren, Trace, Noah, Coleman, and Nichols. He also leaves behind: two brothers, Steve Shannon (Vicky) and Bobby Shannon.
He is predeceased by: three brothers, Jimmy Shannon, James Shannon, and Buddy Shannon; and a sister, Norma Shannon.
A Home Going Celebration with Military Honors was held at 2PM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church. Internment followed at Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home. Officiating was Rev. Mark Wilson and Rev. Susan Todd.
The Shannon family received family and friends Monday evening, June 8, 2020 from 6 — 8PM in the sanctuary of Rock PH Church.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shannon family.
Michael Orell Smith
Michael Orell Smith passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
He was sixty-eight years old and lived in Wedgefield Plantation in Georgetown, South Carolina for the last sixteen years. He was born on March 10, 1952 and was raised in Hartsville South Carolina, and was the son of Orell and Martha Mills Smith. He obtained a bachelor’s in business marketing from the University of South Carolina and was employed by Loxcreen Company Inc. for 25 years. He worked as the company’s Vice President for several years before leaving. He later retired as a branch manager from Amerigas Propane Corporation. Michael was a loving and generous father to his daughter and cared deeply for both of his sisters and their families. He had an incredible work ethic and successfully tackled any household and outdoor project to perfection. He was an avid fisherman and shrimper throughout his life and loved to visit the Outer Banks of North Carolina. In his later year, Michael became a wonderful father to his beloved Papillion, Maggie. He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, and spending time with many of his neighbors and his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura R. Smith of Columbia, S.C., his two sisters Cheryl Brearley (Dr. William) of Lexington, S.C. and Teresa Peterson (Walt) of Hartsville and Greenwood, S.C.; his two nephews, Dr. William Brearley Jr. and Adam Peterson and his three nieces Jenny Cooper, Hannah Meade, and Kayla Tavernier. He is also survived by an uncle and aunt, Lowell and Mary Alice Mills of Lugoff, S.C.
There will not be a memorial service at this time, but family and close friends will be notified of future arrangements for the scattering of the ashes.
Donations in Michael’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org (click the “Memorial” button on the website to donate in his memory).
Madalene “Maggie” Watson
Madalene “Maggie” Watson, 68, beloved wife of William “Wayne” Watson, departed this life, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Watson was born the daughter of the late Joseph Lloyd Todd and Mary Kate Godbolt Todd on June 30, 1951 in Conway. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, collecting angels and dolls. Her greatest enjoyment was decorating for Christmas especially decorating a float for the annual Christmas parade. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother. She loved her family and was the glue that held them together.
She is survived by: her mother; her husband; three children, Kenny Wayne Coltharp (Michelle), Janice Kay Bare (Brian), and Jacob Dawling Coltharp; five grandchildren, Christina Alicia Coltharp; Caleb Lee Johnson, Christopher Corey Johnson, Haley Victoria Coltharp, and Brian Michael Cumbie; and four great-grandchildren, Abigal Nicole Hall, Mathew Rush, Jr., Aiden Wayne Johnson, and Beau Benttley Johnson. She is also survived by: six brothers, Olden Todd, Jesse Todd, Odell Todd, Eddie Todd, Jasper Todd, and Glenny Todd; a sister, Mary Garvin; and a special Aunt, Patsy Martin.
She was predeceased by: her father; a brother, Johnny Todd; and a sister, Audrey McKenzie.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Mausoleum at Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home. Internment will follow in the cemetery.
The Watson family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 1-2PM in the Mausoleum.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.