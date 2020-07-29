Obituaries: July 29, 2020

Carol Ann Braswell
Carol Ann Braswell, 82, passed away peacefully with her three loving children by her side on Sunday July 12, 2020 at her home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. She was born on November 17, 1937 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Thomas Joseph & Eva M. (Fontaine) Bell.
Along with her parents, Carol is reunited in death with her beloved husband of 22 years, Mr. Robert Braswell.
Carol was an outgoing woman with a vibrant personality. In her younger years and while in Fairfax, Virginia, Carol was a skilled office manager for a dental office. Following her well-deserved retirement, Carol loved to travel, cook and entertain family and friends. Carol had a passion for giving that lead her to be a beacon of hope and acceptance in her community. Carol would gladly offer the shirt from her back to anyone in need. Carol enjoyed dancing, shopping, and up until recently, was active at the gym. Carol’s love for retail therapy lead her to have nearly 83 pairs of shoes at the time of her passing and will allow for her family to continue helping those in need. She was also a faithful woman who was an active member of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island. Above all else, Carol loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She will forever be remembered for her caring demeanor, vivacious spirit and love for her family. Carol will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Left to cherish Carol’s memory are her adoring children, Dr. Michelle Grenier of Albuquerque, NM, Paula Ann Behnken and her husband, Lawrence of Glen, NH & Duane Eddie Kimbrell and his wife, Sara of Fairfax, VA; her grandchildren, Madeline, Travis & Jacob Grenier, Zachary & Michaela Behnken, and Jamie & Lainey Kimbrell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; a large, loving, extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors
A Celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Rd. Pawleys Island, SC 29585, on Monday July 27, 2020 during the daily 8:30 AM Mass. The service will be live streamed for those unable to physically attend due to the pandemic.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Memorials in Carol’s name may be made to Father Pat’s Soup Kitchen, c/o Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Rd. Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Larry Stephen Crabill
Mr. Larry Stephen Crabill, current resident of Georgetown DE and longtime resident of Greenbelt MD passed away on 7/25/2020 at hospital in Philadelphia PA after health complications from stroke and Covid 19.
Larry was born on August 3rd, 1945 in Washington D.C., he is the 2nd child of the late Gloria Ruth Crabill and Joseph Daniel Crabill. He was married to Joan Crabill for 36 years living in Greenbelt MD and raising their 2 sons until her death in 2004. He was employed as a federal government employee for the National Transportation Safety Board for over 30 years. He would later retire to Ocean Pines MD following Joan’s death. He would later relocate to Georgetown, DE and marry Cyndie LaPrad for 9 years until her death. In 2016 he married Doris Dormill and remained so until his passing. He was also preceded in death by his brother D. Randall Crabill; his sister Merie Clark; his cousin and close friend Francis Campbell.
Larry Crabill is survived by his wife Doris Crabill; his two children, Cory Albert Crabill and Brian Christopher Crabill; his daughter in law, Kristel Jeanne Crabill; his three grandchildren, Kailyn Grace, Emily Hope, and Luke David Crabill; his uncle, John (Jack) Dunn and aunt, Sally Dunn. He is also survived by a great many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors he made throughout his lifetime!
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will not be any public viewing, visitation, or burial service. The family hopes to have a remembrance of life for Larry at a future time. Larry will be laid to rest with his first wife, Joan, at the Greenbelt Cemetery on Ivy Lane. The Crabill family is thankful to all who befriended Larry over the course of his lifetime and wish God’s comfort for you in this loss!
Roosevelt Bryant
Roosevelt Bryant died on July 14, 2020 in Hemingway, SC. Funeral services were held on July 19, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. James Carraway, pastor, St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Bryant was born on August 3, 1943 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Henry Bryant and Mrs. Annie Mae Thompson Bryant. He was educated in the public schools of Georgetown County. Since early youth, he was a faithful member St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church in the Pee Dee Community. For several years, until retirement, Roosevelt held employment with the Atlas Construction Company and Vision Realty/Construction. He was united in holy matrimony to the former Miss Carolyn Sumpter, on February 17, 1965. Their marriage was blessed with the rearing of their children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Bryant, Hemingway, SC; his sons, James Reed, North Port, FL, Darrell Bryant and Timothy D. Bryant, Hemingway, SC; four daughters, Darnell Franklin, Myrtle Beach, SC, Karen Grate and Sharon Windley, Georgetown, SC, and Tara S. Toles, New Haven, CT; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Grier, Hemingway, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
David Doiley, Sr.
David Doiley, Sr. died on July 8, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on July 15, 2020 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Lorenzo Smalls, Sr., pastor.
Mr. Doiley was born February 6, 1950 in Georgetown County, SC, a son of Mrs. Evelyn Manigault Doiley and Mr. June Doiley. He received his early education in the Santee Community’s public school system. Early in life, he became a faithful member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. In 1996, David was introduced to, and later united in marriage to Mrs. Betty Jean Garland Doiley. He was employed with the Georgetown Steel Mill for over thirty years.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Doiley, Georgetown, SC; his children, Frencilla Holden, New Haven, CT, David Doiley, Jr., Tonya Doiley, Georgetown, SC, Twyla Doiley, Conway, SC, Tynisa Collins, Forrest Doiley, Georgetown, SC, Angela Harris, Killeen, TX, Kia Usher, Columbia, SC, and Twequette Greene, Georgetown, SC; his twenty grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; his siblings, Donnie Doiley, Atlanta, GA, James Doiley, Florida, Clara Doiley Orr, and Geneva Chandler,Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Michael Joseph Grady
It is with profound sadness that the family of Michael Joseph Grady announce his passing on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the age of 66. He was surrounded in love by his entire family.
Mike was born in Johnstown, PA to parents John L. Grady and Mary C. (Cavanaugh) Grady.
He retired from Babcock & Wilcox Company where he was a dedicated attorney for decades and served as Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel. He served as an adjunct faculty member and assistant professor for Ohio University. In addition, he taught Business Law at Stark State University and Malone University.
Following retirement, Mike and Mary Ann moved to Pawleys Island, SC. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Pawleys Island and served on the Foundation board for the Sancta Clara Monastery in Canton, OH.
He felt it was his civic responsibility to be involved in the local community. He served as a Guardian Ad Litem with the Stark County Family Court, and a mediator with Coleman Mediation Services, just to name a few.
Mike was known for his sense of humor, intelligence, animation and unmatched story telling. He enjoyed having lengthy conversations, lively debates and was a dear friend to many. He was loved by all as a result of his generous spirit and magnetic personality. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn (Devett) Grady with whom he shared a beautiful life for 50 years, his children Molly Parfitt (Dave), Meghan D’Adamo (Patrick), Michael Grady, Maureen Drabik (David), Mark Grady, and beloved grandchildren Brianna, Susanna, Benjamin, Gianna, Patrick and Stella. Brothers, Dr. John Grady of Mt Pleasant, SC; Kevin Grady of Johnstown, PA and several much-loved nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary C. Grady (Cavanaugh) and brother Denis Grady.
Friends and family will be received at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane in Johnstown, PA from 2-5pm Sunday, July 26. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Monday, July 27 at Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Johnstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Michael Grady to Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration Foundation in Canton, Ohio.
Stephen Jiles
Stephen Jiles died on July 8, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on July 14, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Alfred Darby, pastor, Nazareth A.M.E. Church.
Mr. Jiles was born on July 19, 1943 in Georgetown, SC, to Mrs. Eliza Armstrong Jiles and Mr. Isiah Jiles. He graduated from Choppee High School in 1962. Stephen retired after many years as Linesman with Bell South Corporation, NY. He was a faithful member of Nazareth A.M.E. Church, and also served as: Worshipful Master, Sons of Job Lodge #71, Bronx, NY; Most Worshipful Grandmaster, Most Worshipful Tyree Grand Lodge, NY; and with Holy and Royal Arch Masons, Habakkuk Consistory, Order of Knights Templar, and the Shriners. On November 7, 1964, Stephen was united in holy matrimony to the former Ms. Hermena Williams. Their union was blessed with two children.
Surviving are wife, Hermena Jiles of Georgetown, SC; his children, Sandra Brown and Steven Jiles, Georgetown, SC; three grandchildren; his brothers, Isiah “Joe” Jiles, Jr. and Kenneth Jiles, Georgetown, SC, and Samuel Jiles, Atlanta, GA; his sisters, Zena Mae Jiles, Georgetown, SC, Eva Jiles, Stone Mountain, GA, Wilhelmina Lloyd, Atlanta, GA, Anna Bedenbaugh, Alexandria, VA, and Reba Simmons, Orlando, FL. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Franklin McCants, Sr.
Franklin McCants, Sr. died on July 10, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on July 17, 2020 at First Calvary Memorial Gardens, Rev. Michael Smith, eulogist.
Mr. McCants was born on December 13, 1967 in Georgetown, SC, a son of Mr. Willie James Ford and Ms. F. Elizabeth McCants. He was reared by his grandmother, Mrs. Francena McCants. Franklin was a member of Georgetown High School’s Class of 1986. At an early age, he attended Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church. Franklin was employed in the Receiving Department of Screen Tight Corporation, Georgetown, SC.
Surviving are his mother, F. Elizabeth McCants, Georgetown, SC; his children, Franklin McCants, Jr., Alisha McCants, Georgetown, SC, Aasha McCants, Columbia, SC, and Dominique Green, Surfside Beach, SC; six grandchildren; his siblings, Ronald McCants, Tracy McCants, and Carol McCants, Georgetown, SC, Willer M. Funny, Myrtle Beach, SC, James Ford, Elizabeth Ford, Sara Michelle Ford, Timmy Ford, Tony Ford, and Clifford Ford, Georgetown, SC, Brooks Ford, Charleston, SC, Andrena Nesmith, Nesmith, SC, Linda Dennison, Christina Brown, Edith Dennison, and Saunta D. Franklin, Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.