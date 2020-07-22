Obituaries: July 22, 2020

Vivian Allene Mease German
Vivian Allene Mease German, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at the age of 81.
“Bunnie” was born on March 18, 1939 in Waynesville, North Carolina to Allene Moore Scurry DeBell and Edgar White Mease. She grew up in Georgetown, South Carolina where she relished her southern roots of playing high school basketball, Carolina Shag dancing at Pawleys Island Pavilion, and was crowned Miss Georgetown. She also enjoyed eating her favorite foods of boiled peanuts, oysters, collard greens, flounder, and hush puppies. Some of her fondest memories were spent in the “Queen Bee” cottage on the sandy beaches of Pawleys Island, SC, a beloved vacation spot which spanned five generations.
Bunnie graduated from Winyah High School in 1957, obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Biology from University of South Carolina and a Master’s Degree in Medical Technology from University of North Carolina.
After several years working as a Medical Technologist at Duke University, she joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and attended Officer’s Training School at Lackland AFB, Texas where she met her future husband, Quinton Eugene German, a fellow candidate. They were later married on August 3, 1968 at Alameda Naval Air Station, California. To remain together, they volunteered for an accompanied tour to Vietnam and were stationed in Bangkok, Thailand from 1968-1970 where Bunnie worked as a Squadron Intelligence Officer.
Shortly after their tour, Bunnie left the Air Force to pursue her favorite lifetime assignment as mother to her two children to whom she referred as the “jewels in her crown,” Melonie Lyn and Quinton Eugene Jr., “Gene.” She loved traveling the world as the family moved with her husband’s Air Force career to Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Albrook AFB, Panama, Travis AFB, California, Ramstein AFB, Germany, Bentwaters AFB, England, and finally Shaw AFB, South Carolina where he retired.
While the family lived in Panama, she and her husband met a couple named Bessie and Bernie Miller who served as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bunnie and her family, including her mother, later joined the church, something she considered one of her most extraordinary life blessings.
While the family lived in Sumter, South Carolina, Bunnie continued her learning journey and taught high school Biology and Spanish for 11 years, making more life-long friends.
Bunnie was a pillar of immovable strength and courage. Everyone knew her two children were the superstars of her life and she would move any mountain for them. She was always, always ready for the next big adventure. She completed monumental work in genealogical research. She wholeheartedly loved the Gospel, had a grand sense of humor, and a ravenous thirst for knowledge. She was an avid reader, regularly devouring hundreds of books. The day she passed she had 13 more books waiting next to her reading chair.
Bunnie is survived by her two children and their spouses: Melonie Lyn (Jean Semadeni) and Quinton Eugene German, Jr. (Heidi Morgan) and grandchildren Gabriel, Eden Semadeni and Maren, Porter, Benjamin German.
Funeral services and interment will be held on July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com.
Alice Cox Harrelson
Alice Cox Harrelson, 84, widow of Roy Bell Harrelson, Jr. passed away on July 17 at a local hospital.
Born on March 4, 1936 in Georgetown, South Carolina to Mary Alice (Reardon) and Truman Neal Cox. Alice was raised on Arcadia Plantation in Georgetown, SC where her father was horticulturist and property superintendent. Alice loved taking long walks in the picturesque gardens and helping with the tours every spring. She took pride in the camellias that her father variegated that won many awards within the South Carolina Camellia Society. In 1968, her father registered a beautiful deep red camellia in her name “Alice Maree.” Alice was very enthusiastic in sharing the story of her life growing up at Arcadia Plantation and giving a copy of the book “The Renaissance Man” to all that were interested in knowing more about her hard working, talented father Neal Cox.
She attended school at Winyah Academy in Georgetown, S.C. and Converse Women’s College in Spartanburg, SC. Alice was crowned Miss Georgetown in 1950’s and was also a member of the Debutante Social Club.
Alice enjoyed spending time on the beach, playing golf and shagging. She and Ted made many wonderful lasting friendships throughout the years at the Ocean Drive Pavilion and Amusement that the family owned and operated since Hurricane Hazel in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She was a very sweet, caring person that had a heart of gold and would do anything for others. Alice loved to live life to the fullest with close friends and family as she cherished the time she spent with them.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Mandie Harrelson Jones (John Paul) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, granddaughter, Allison Jones McBride and great grandchildren Joseph Jones McBride, Caroline Elizabeth McBride and Mason Neal Floyd.
She is predeceased by husband, Roy Bell Harrelson, Jr., son, Roy Bell Harrelson, III, granddaughter, Amanda Dawn Jones and brother, Edward Cox.
A memorial service will held at a later date.
Ransom Ogburn Hinnant
Ransom Ogburn Hinnant, 95, widower of Joneil Teasley Hinnant, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center in Charleston.
Mr. Hinnant was born in Williamsburg County on May 22, 1925, a son of the late Otto C. Hinnant and Addie Huggins Hinnant. He grew up in the Suttons Community of Andrews and graduated from Williamsburg High School and attended Clemson University. He then joined the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Parle and the USS Willard Keith. He served six years earning a Purple Heart and then received an honorable discharge. Mr. Hinnant returned home to Suttons and helped with the farm. He was one of the first men hired to work at Onita Knitting Mill and worked there until Onita closed, he then worked for Andrews Apparel.
Mr. Hinnant served on the Andrews Town Council for twenty-nine years, during which time he served as Mayor Pro Tem and served on the Waccamaw Reginal Commission. He was a member of the Harpers Lodge #225, and was a 32nd degree Mason. Mr. Hinant was also a member of the Omar Shriners in Charleston and the VFW in Andrews. He was a member of Suttons United Methodist Church. Ransom was a loving husband, father and Dada, his interest in life was to helping people and tell his navy stories.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Hinnant was predeceased by: a daughter, Lynn Hinnant Benford, two brothers, Otto C. Hinnant, Jr. and Smith Edward Hinnant; a sister, Mary Emma Hinnant Coleman; a son-in-law, Swayne Crosby, Jr. and a special friend, Addie Prevatte Blanton of Hanahan, SC.
Surviving are: his daughter, Dianne Hinnant Crosby of Andrews; two grandchildren, Kelly Crosby Roberts and Tamra Benford Narron; seven great-grandchildren, Renee Roberts, Michelle Roberts, Bryand Roberts, Mary Jo Roberts, Holden Narron, Hendrix Narron and Hudson Narron; a great-great-grandchild, Emalee Roberts; four nieces, Patsy Hinnant Zanetti, Pamela Hinnant Brenner, Lauralou Coleman Walker, and Ruth Green, two nephews, Ozzie Coleman and Milton Green, a son-in-law, Buddy Benford, a sister-in-law, Nancy Teasley Lewis, and Addie’s three daughters, Katie Blanton West, Linda Blanton Mason and Tina Blanton Brooks.
Graveside Services will be ten o’clock Wednesday, July22, 2020, in Andrews Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. Officiating will be the Rev. Donald Duncan.
The family suggests memorial to: The Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
The Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patsy Diane Davis Hughes
Patsy Diane Davis Hughes, 72, the widow of Tommy Clifford Hughes, departed this life, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Hughes was born the daughter of Willie Norwood Davis and Nola Irene Springs Davis on January 12, 1948 in Hemingway. She was a retired Special Education Teacher Assistant with the Berkeley County School District. She enjoyed cooking and reading. Her greatest enjoyment and love was spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife for 51 years, a loving mother, a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by: two daughters, Trisha “Krickett” Baylor (Andy) and Tiffany Morris; three grandchildren, Doug Altman (Katelyn), Tyler Brown, and Katie Brown; and a great-grandson, Carter Altman.
She was predeceased by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kimberly “Corky” Altman; and a sister, Dorothy Cooper.
The Hughes family will receive family and friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4 — 6PM at the family residence. The Hughes family asks that everyone please remember the COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask while visiting.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hughes family.
Lydia R. Johnson
Lydia R. Johnson passed away on July 16, 2020, leaving a lifelong legacy of devotion to her family and community. Lydia was born July 11, 1930 in Derby, Connecticut. She is survived by her husband, James C. Johnson (a/k/a “Jay” and “JC”), children Lynn Johnson, James C. Johnson, Jr, Beth Johnson, and grandson Hunter Johnson.
Lydia was a graduate of Bay Path College in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. After graduation, Lydia began her business career in Springfield, Massachusetts where she met her future husband, Jay Johnson, through a mutual friend. They married shortly after, with Lydia joining Jay in Greece and Turkey who was serving a two year commitment to the U.S. Air Force. They moved to Alabama in 1955 for Jay to attend the University of Alabama, later moving to Montgomery, Alabama in 1960 where both became successful entrepreneurs. Lydia joined the First United Methodist Church in 1965, singing in the choir and serving as treasurer of the Women’s Circle for many years. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady in the gift shop at St. Margaret’s Hospital for many years. Lydia owned and operated a Manpower Temporary Services franchise for many years, and was an avid, and formidable, bridge player; widely known in the community for her prowess. She loved the Alabama Crimson Tide, and was an avid sports enthusiast in general, frequently watching professional tennis, golf and football on television. Lydia was a wonderful wife and mother, always thoughtful, cheerful, and generous. Her family’s memories of this singularly accomplished and loving lady will reside forevermore in their hearts.
Dr. Karl Stegall of the First United Methodist Church, Montgomery will officiate the graveside service in a private family ceremony.
James Terrell Mitchum
James Terrell Mitchum, 67, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Mr. Mitchum was born on January 19, 1953, in Georgetown, a son of the late James Jentry “JJ” Mitchum and the late Lucille Benton Mitchum. He was a member of Screven Baptist Church and retired from International Paper Company after more than 40 years of service. Mr. Mitchum was an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and the GAMECOCKS. He had a great love for his family and helping others.
Survivors include a brother, A. Craig Mitchum (Cathy) of Pawleys Island; one sister in law, Doris Mitchum of Georgetown; three nephews, David Mitchum of Seneca, Anthony Mitchum (Tina) of Collegeville, PA and Micah Singleton of Little River; two nieces, Robin Hancock (Paul) of Georgetown and Deanna Mitchum of Pawleys Island; four great nieces, Kaylee Hancock, Savannah Mitchum, Rebecca and Kristen ; two great nephews, Keith Hancock and Jentry Mitchum; a special family, the Elaine Ward family; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Keith Mitchum; and one sister, Janice Mitchum Graham.
Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be private and those attending are encouraged to wear a face mask and social distance.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, American Heart Association 10 Glenlake Pkwy NW Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242
Jackson Odell Reardon
Jackson Odell Reardon, 89, the widower of Emma Marie Reardon, departed this life, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Embrace Hospice in Myrtle Beach.
Mr. Reardon was born December 18, 1930, in New Zion, SC, to Jack and Sue Harrington Reardon. He was a United States Marine and a Korean War Veteran. Staff Sergeant Reardon enlisted on October 1, 1948 and received an Honorable Discharge October 1, 1952. He was a Unit Infantry Leader and Rifle Marksmanship Instructor while being stationed in Guam during hostile combat of the Korean War. On March 1, 1961, Reardon enlisted in the South Carolina National Guard earning his rank as a Specialist E-5 and received a Honorable Discharge on October 1, 1962
Upon being discharge from the Marine Corps, Jackson returned to California to marry the young beauty, Emma Marie, whom he had met four years earlier at a 25cents Ballroom Dance. After they were married, they resided briefly in Texas. In 1954, Jackson was drafted by the semi-pro baseball organization, Georgetown Baseball League, Georgetown, SC. He and Emma moved to Georgetown where he was unable to find employment until the management of International Paper Company learned he was a member of the Georgetown League and hired him immediately. He was a faithful employee of IP from 1954 until he retired in 1986. He previously served as Commander of the VFW and was also a member of the American Legion for over fifty years. Over the years, he coached both American Legion and VFW baseball teams and reached the AAA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies as a player. We’ll miss you, Pop. Thank you for your service, Sir!
Jackson and Emma were married December 9, 1951, and celebrated 62 years together. Their home was blessed with: four children, Jack Dale Reardon, Della Marie Radcliffe, Darrell Lee Reardon, and William Douglas Reardon; five grandchildren, Kelly, DebraLee, Chris, Jason, Annabel; and two great grandchildren, Michael Lee and Jackson.
Funeral Service with Military Honors will be 11AM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
The Reardon family will receive family and friends immediately after the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Reardon Family, 419 Glenwood Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reardon family.
Dean Strickland, Sr.
Dean Strickland, Sr., loving husband of Patricia Mallard Strickland, passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at his home.
Born April 16, 1937 in Beaver Falls, New York, he was a son of the late Edmund Collier Strickland and the late Freda Parker Strickland. Mr. Strickland was a proud United States Army veteran that started and operated his own wallpaper installation business for several years. His attention to detail and personality were second to none and kept hm in high demand. Later in life, he applied his same attention to detail into his woodworking. He was famous for his beautiful oyster tables that he would build for friends, family, and clients. He was a legendary practical joker and loved laughing with his friends and family. His favorite pastime was dancing the night away with his favorite partner, his wife, “Ms. Pat”. Mr. Strickland was a member of Pawleys Island Community Church.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 40 years, are one son, Dean Strickland, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Florence; on daughter, Mary Lou Garnett and her husband Bill of Travelers Rest; two step-daughters, Amanda Glenn Payne of Georgetown and Shann Jo Mason and her husband Kevin of Murrells Inlet; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lynette Skinner of Lyon, NY; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Strickland was predeceased by a brother, Edmund C. Strickland, Jr.
Due to a concern for public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org. Arrangements by Graham Funeral Home (843) 527-4419.
Catherine Lovell Swinnie
Catherine Lovell Swinnie, 97, the widow of Robert F. “Bob” Swinnie, Sr., went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Morningside of Georgetown.
Mrs. Swinnie was born the daughter of Willie Ceils “W.C.” Lovell, Sr. and Minnie Bernice Altman Lovell on February 5, 1923 in Marion, SC. She was the last born of nine siblings which were Mary Frances, Davis, Heyward, Myrtis, Wilma, James Wesley “J.W.”, Carlisle, and Willie “Bill”. She was a graduate of Brittons Neck High School and graduated from Lander University receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education. She committed her life as an educator to hundreds of students in our community as she taught for the Georgetown County School District and at the Andrews Christian School. She was the epitome of a Southern Lady who’s life dedication was God, family, and friends. Her legacy leaves an eternal study guide for all who will listen and learn revealing Psalm 111:10 “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; a good understanding have all those who do His commandments.”
Catherine and Bob were married and celebrated over 50 years together. Their home was blessed with three children: Frank (Terry) Swinnie, Cathy (Joe) S. Bouknight, and John (Erica) Swinnie; 8 grandchildren, Brent Bouknight, Jonathan Bouknight, Blake Bouknight, Bobby (Terra) Swinnie, Fran Swinnie, Alston (Kristin) Swinnie, Robin (Michael) Alkire, and John (Jenny) Swinnie, Jr.; 9 great grandchildren, Ashlynn, Kendall, Joseph, Camie, Gracie, Finn, Owen, Alice, and Bruce. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by: her parents; her husband; her daughter, Cathy; all of her siblings.
A Home Going Celebration will be private due to the Covid-19 directed by the Andrews Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to: Morningside Piano Fund (REF#651811-01) C/O GKCU 1379 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC, 29440.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swinnie family.