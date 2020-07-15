Obituaries: July 15, 2020

Mary Jean Knight Baxley
Mary Jean Knight Baxley of Columbia lost her lengthy battle with cancer on July 11, 2020, and went home to be with her Lord. Mary Jean was born in Columbia, the daughter of Howard and Fanny Knight. She was married to husband Norman Baxley for 55 years. She was a graduate of Coastal Carolina University.
Mary Jean dedicated her entire life to caring for those less fortunate, and spreading the word of her faith in God. For the last 54 years of her life she provided care for at least one of her two special needs sons. Throughout her lifetime she served in leadership roles with numerous organizations and charities such as Special Olympics, Red Cross, and Easter Seals Society. She volunteered in charities such as McLeod Hospice, Burmese Refugee Relief, Baptist Disaster Team, and Samaritan’s Purse. Her many charitable activities in 1977 were recognized by a resolution from the SC General Assembly. In 1979 Mary Jean was named South Carolina’s Most Outstanding Young Woman due to her many accomplishments that year.
Mary Jean was a freelance writer, with memberships in the S.C. Press Association and the Overseas Press Association. She wrote for several newspapers, and had articles used in many local, regional, and national publications. During the last few years of her life, Mary Jean was a dedicated volunteer for the campaign of Senator Lindsey Graham. She especially loved working with the young people who were serving as interns for the campaign, and believed their friendships actually prolonged her life.
Surviving are her husband, Norman; son, Burt; brother, Johnny Knight; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Gloria Knight; and a brother, Howard Knight, Jr.
A private burial service is being arranged by Morris Funeral Home in Hemingway, SC. An expanded obituary can be read on their website. Memorials may be made to Rose Hill Baptist Church, 4572 Rose Hill Rd., Georgetown, S.C. 29440, or your favorite charity. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire S.C. Oncology team, the staff of Hospice Care of S.C., and our wonderful neighbors who provided assistance and support throughout her ordeal.
Brenda M. Bessinger
Ms. Brenda M. Bessinger passed away July 4, 2020 at the age of 73. She passed peacefully at home amidst fireworks and celebration. Anyone who knew Brenda knew she was a firecracker that lived life to its fullest. It was only fitting that she left the world with a bang.
Brenda spent her life serving others and trying to make the world a better place. She was a lifelong member of the Republican Party. She served as mayor of the town of Olar, SC where she secured federal grants to replace the city’s failing sewer and water system. She also secured grants to create a joint water supply system for Olar and Denmark, SC. She was a real estate broker serving the public through Bay City Realty and BBA Real Estate. She served as a member of Georgetown’s Building and Zoning Board of Appeals. When she wasn’t serving the public she served the Lord as a member of Ringle Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her siblings Linda Young of Georgetown, Michael Mincey of Georgetown and Ann Burris of Troy, NC. She is survived by her son Allen Dugan of Greer, SC, Allen’s wife Sally and son Brian Dugan of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is survived by her grandchildren Jacob, Titus, Levi, Samuel and Andrew Dugan of Greer, SC.
Brenda touched countless lives throughout her life and will be deeply missed. The world has lost a friend. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, services will be private.
Jack McLean Kendree II
December 19, 1953 – June 28, 2020
Georgetown, SC resident Jack McLean Kendree II was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico but grew up in the Philadelphia, PA area. He attended Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, and graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont. He received his MBA and PhD in Real Estate and Business Finance from the University of South Carolina’s School of Business, and was a professor at Coastal Carolina University. Jack had a brilliant mind, a great sense of humor, and a good heart!
Growing up, Jack played football, was an avid skier, scratch golfer, and enjoyed a hobby of painting. After college he sailed with a few friends almost around the world on the yacht “The Beyond.” Later in life he enjoyed gardening and landscaping and was the estate caretaker for Beneventum Plantation just outside of Georgetown, SC.
Jack was predeceased by his loving parents Gloria Vilaro Kendree and Jack McLean Kendree, and is survived by his three children Jack McLean Kendree III, Kara Marie Kendree, and Mark Jordan Kendree (Grace); his ex-wife Jeanette Jordan Kendree, his sister Cynthia Kendree Thieringer (James), his brother Michael Kurt Kendree (Angela), his partner Tabitha Hope Russ, six nieces and nephews, and some aunts, uncles and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack Kendree’s memory, to the Friendship Place, 1905 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.
Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. May Jack rest in peace.
Sean Michael Osburn
Sean Michael Osburn, 39, husband of Lisa Miller Osburn, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at Happy Home Baptist Church, 56 Big Dam Swamp Drive in Andrews, SC, in the fellowship hall at 4:30PM on July 17, 2020.
Born July 17, 1980 in Sandusky, Ohio, he was the son of Mrs. Francine Neruda Osburn and Mr. Terry Osburn.
Mr. Osburn was a unique individual that lived his life and did things “his way”. He was a tough man, but a very loving husband and father that loved to work and support his family. Sean was always the first person to step in and help someone in need constantly volunteering to help friends, family, customers, and even complete strangers. Mr. Osburn had two dreams in life that he was able to see come to fruition. The first, and most important dream was that of being a good father. The second dream of his was to start his own company. He realized that dream by building Osburn Moving Company.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his step father, John Lenhart; five daughters, Hannah Osburn of Ohio, Summer Smith of Kansas, Faith Miller of Ohio, Caitlin Osburn of Andrews and Willow Osburn of Andrews; four sons, Brandon Miller and his wife Montana of Ohio, Austin Osburn of Andrews, Jaxson Osburn of Andrews, and Sean “SJ” Osburn, Jr. of Andrews; one sister, Stacey Hayes and her husband James of Ohio; nephews, James Hayes and his wife Mary Beth of Tennessee, Jacob Hayes of Ohio, Joseph Hayes of Ohio, Noah Miller of Monks Corner, Caleb Miller of Monks Corner, Brian Miller of Monks Corner, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Osburn was preceded in death by his mother in law, Marcia Miller Rickley, his paternal grandparents, Norris and Mary Osburn, his maternal grandmother, Mary Neruda, and an uncle, Gregory Neruda.
Jeremiah Pinckney
Jeremiah Pinckney died on June 25, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Rockledge, Florida. Funeral services were held on July 4, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Dr. Carl Anderson, pastor, Greater St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Mr. Pinckney was born on was born on October 6, 1949 in Georgetown, SC, a son of Mr. Jerry Pinckney and Mrs. Creloia Wragg Pinckney. Jeremiah was educated in Georgetown County public schools, furthering his studies at Job Corps in California. He became a member of Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church at a young age. In later years, he worshiped at Friendship Primitive Baptist Church, Cocoa, FL. On September 21, 1983, Jeremiah was united in marriage to the late Mrs. Earnestine Simmons Pinckney. Together, they were blessed with five children. He retired from Stafford County Virginia public schools as a custodian, and was a self-trained painter in the community.
Surviving are his children, Stephanie C. Simmons, Fredericksburg, VA, Shawn L. Simmons, Jeremy Pinckney and Antwan D. Green, all of Georgetown, SC, Luaciana S. Williams, Cocoa, FL; his sisters, Ella Thomas, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Alfredia Ellison (Jason), Columbia, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Frances Elwood Smith Pope
Frances Elwood Smith Pope, 89, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Summerville Medical Hospital.
A graveside funeral service, with Pastor Jamie Harrelson officiating, was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10AM in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens.
Born in Williamsburg County, SC on June 8, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Myles Smith and the late Addie O. Smith. Mrs. Pope was a member of Screven Baptist Church and a retired seamstress. She loved quilting and gardening. Her family said she was the world’s greatest cook and they enjoyed looking at old photos and reminiscing with her. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Mrs. Pope is survived by two sons, Robert W. Pope, Jr. of Georgetown and Ronald L. Pope (Debra) of Summerville; as well as a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wise Pope, Sr.; a son, Andrew Lee Pope; three brothers and four sisters.
Carey Franklin Smith
Carey Franklin Smith of Pawleys Island, SC, passed away July 5, 2020 at the age of 77.
Carey was born in 1942 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Harry and Frances Smith. His family resided in the nearby City of Greer where he attended Greer public schools. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He later earned his Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Georgia. After beginning his career with the Greenville Hospital System, he went on to a career in municipal management beginning in Spartanburg and following graduate school, to the cities of Dillon, North Augusta, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina between the years of 1968 and 1984. His resume gained the notice of the resort town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The town was looking for its first ever Town Manager, and Carey was the perfect fit. He served as Hilton Head Town Manager for over six years. After working for a private firm, he returned to local government in 1990 when he became City Manager in Tarpon Springs, Florida. In 1994, he was offered the position of City Manager in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he served for over eight and a half years until coming to Rock Hill in April 2002.
After retiring from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Carey was interim managers for Hardeeville, South Carolina and Georgetown, South Carolina, where he served as interim for two terms. Carey and his wife, Joan were beach lovers and moved to retire in Pawleys Island. Carey received many honors in his over 40 years of Public Service, was the recipient of Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary and President of South Carolina City Managers Association in the 80’s. He was always an active member in International City Managers Association and National League of Cities where he received many honors.
He enjoyed tennis, fishing, reading, beach walks and shagging. He was an active member in church as a deacon and choir member throughout his life and most recently was a member of Duncan United Methodist in Georgetown, SC.
Carey is survived by his loving wife, Joan Byars Smith of 54 years. They were married at Fulton Presbyterian Church on February 5, 1966. Also surviving are his sons, Carey Smith II and C. Scott Smith (Robin); brother, Dr. James Ronald Smith; many loving nieces and nephews; brother and sisters-in-law; and a special mother-in-law, Katherine Byars. He loved and adored their four grandchildren, Slater Jay Smith of Lubbock, Texas, Caleb Wade Smith, Ruby Julia Smith and Michael Scott Smith of Birmingham, Alabama.
A memorial service was held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Howard Auditorium in Georgetown, South Carolina.
A funeral service was held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary in Greer, South Carolina and may be viewed via webcast at www.thewoodmortuary.com Burial following in Mountain View Cemetery, Greer, South Carolina.
Memorials may be made to The Citadel Alumni Association, Salvation Army or charity of one’s choice.
