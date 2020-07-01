Obituaries: July 1, 2020

Karen H. Colburn
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Karen H. Colburn was welcomed into the arms of the Lord at Waccamaw Hospital in Pawleys Island, SC.
Karen was born December 1, 1947 to the late George H. and Mildred S. Hock in Baltimore, MD. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce and Craig Hock. Karen is survived by her husband Jack; her son Chris; granddaughters Megan and Erin, sister Pam Freitag; and many nephews and a niece.
Professionally, Karen worked in a number of roles, including as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines; a staff draftsman for Bendix Corporation on the Apollo 11 project; swim instructor at the Towson YMCA; and an electronic drafter on many medical equipment designs for Becton Dickinson, where she retired in 2005.
After moving to Pawley's Island in 2005, Karen was active in the community, both as a member of Precious Blood of Christ Church and in the social life at the River Club. Quick with a smile and a kind word, Karen was loved by the many people whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Precious Blood of Christ Church (1633 Waverly Rd., Pawleys Island SC) at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Private interment to follow at a later date.
Any contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Sarah Jane Evans Faison
Sarah Jane Evans Faison died on June 1, 2020 in Middletown, DE. Funeral services were held on June 13, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Aundry Evans, Sr., pastor, Greater Gordon Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Mrs. Faison was born on November 11, 1935 in Georgetown, SC to Rev. Joe Evans and Mrs. Ida Evans. She graduated from Howard High School in 1955. On November 9, 1979 Sarah was united in marriage to the late Daniel Faison. Their union was blessed with five children. She was employed with Willis Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, for thirty-three years, until retirement.
Surviving are her children, Vernetha Ford of Georgetown, SC, Sharyn Faison Williams, and Connie Faison Gray, both of Middletown, DE, Sandra Faison, Daniel Faison, and Kenneth Faison, all of Philadelphia, PA; her siblings, Rev. Aundry Evans, Sr., Daisy Evans, Estell Goodwin, Ida Fraiser, and Vermell Wragg, all of Georgetown, SC. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Annette Elizabeth Frink
Annette Elizabeth Frink died on June 14, 2020 in Summerville, SC. Memorial services were held on June 20, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel conducted by Rev. Patrick L. Staggers, pastor, Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Ms. Frink was born on February 3, 1960 in Baltimore, MD to Esterlean Frink Davis and Donald Holmes. She was a graduate of Choppee High School's Class of 1978. At an early age, Annette joined Trinity A.M.E. Church. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital, Conway, SC and Prince George Healthcare, Georgetown, SC. In addition, she worked as a substitute teacher with the Georgetown County Public School District.
Surviving are her children, Tiffany Jordan (Jason), Summerville, SC, Tekasia Frink, Washington, DC, and Christina Frink of Hemingway, SC; her parents, James and Esterlean Davis of Hemingway, SC; her siblings, Penny Frink and Rosiland Frink, both of Hemingway, SC, Cassandra Weaver, Columbia, SC, Antwaine Davis (Monica), Raleigh, NC, Roger Davis (Theresa), Columbia, SC, Michael Davis (Cementhia), Petersburg, AK and Reginald Davis (Tonya) of Oakland, CA. Services entrusted to Wild Funeral Home, LLC.
Barbara Marie Harrelson Glenn
Barbara Marie Harrelson Glenn, widow of Robert Faulkner Glenn, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11AM in Mt. Olive Cemetery on Pennyroyal Road in Georgetown.
Mrs. Glenn was born in Georgetown to the late Ernest and Elma Harrelson on July 16, 1933. She was a Winyah High School graduate and received her degree in Nursing from the Medical College of South Carolina. Mrs. Glenn worked as the Head Nurse of the Recovery Room at Georgetown Memorial Hospital for many years and was a member of Georgetown Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed reading and cross-stitching in her free time.
Surviving are one son, Robert Faulkner Glenn, II (Joyce Sessions Glenn) of Georgetown; three grandchildren, Robert Faulkner Glenn, III "Trey", Katherine Marie Glenn "Katie", Michael Laurence Glenn of Rock Hill, SC; one great grandchild, Jaxon Glenn; one sister, Joyce Harrelson Brown; one niece, Melanie Brown Foxwell (Jeff) of Georgetown.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Harrelson Jr. and Olin Sedwick Harrelson.
Barbara Miller Harden
Barbara Miller Harden, age 96, of Pawleys Island, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Inlet Coastal Resort.
Barbara was born in Omaha, Nebraska on December 21, 1923 to Dee and Pearl Miller. After moving to Pawleys Island in 2006, she was a resident of the Lakes of Litchfield until 2016 when she moved to Inlet Coastal Resort. While living at the Lakes of Litchfield, Barbara was active in the community, walked 2 miles each morning, and twice a week on the beach. She served on the Resident Council, and chaired the Welcoming Committee. Following high school, Barbara went to Penn Hall Junior College in Chambersberg, Pennsylvania where she majored in business/accounting and graduated in 1944. She returned home and went to work for Westinghouse as an accountant. She met her future husband, Wylie while on a blind date. They married after the war in 1948 and lived in a Quonset hut heated by coal while her husband completed his engineering degree at the University of Michigan. The Hardens moved to New Jersey and her husband went to work for New Jersey Bell. They lived in Winston-Salem, NC for 5 years before returning to Morristown, NJ. Her husband passed in 1982 and Barbara moved to a retirement community in Brick Township, NJ. She lived here for 22 years before moving to South Carolina. While living in Brick Township, she shared her life with Anthony Colucci, who became part of the Harden family. He predeceased her in 2004. There are no grandchildren, but Barbara has been a grand dog mother to all of the Harden pets. Barbara attended Belin Memorial United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Douglas Harden and his wife, Christine, and two grand dogs, Brody and Corkie. The Hardens thank Inlet Coastal Resort for their remarkable care and compassion during the last few months of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All4Paws Animal Shelter, 708 Petigru Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
No services are planned at this time.
Joe Mack Henson
Joe Mack Henson, age 85 of Thompson's Station, TN passed away June 23, 2020. Joe worked as a mechanical engineer and corporate executive for Eastman Kodak. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian of Franklin, TN. Preceded in death by; parents, Lydia Maugratte and Manley Clyde Henson; brother, Bud Henson (Minnie), William "Bill" Henson (Jane) and sister, Barbara Henson. Survived by; daughters, Suzanne Henson Mayo (William), Cynthia "Cindy" Henson Blackburn (Richard E.); grandchildren, Gracie Blackburn Evans (Matthew), Christopher Parks Mayo (Lisa), Joe Richard Blackburn (Rachel), William Henson Mayo; great grandchildren, Virginia Alice Blackburn, Luke Corley Blackburn, Ella Rosemary Evans. A graveside service was conducted 1:00 PM EST Friday June 26, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, TN. All flowers to be sent to Grandview Cemetery on the day of the service.
Mavis Dennis Moore
Mavis Dennis Moore, 82, the widower of Carley J. "CJ" Moore, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Moore was born the daughter of George Dennis and Jessie Powell Dennis on November 30, 1937 in Johnsonville. Mrs. Moore was a mother to all who knew her. She was a beloved babysitter for many years and adored every little one entrusted to her care. She was a lifelong faithful member of Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church where she served in the church choir and Women's Ministries. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and she took great pride in loving, guiding, and caring for each one. Though words could never fully describe all her life, she committed her life to acts of selfless giving, fervent prayer, and an unconditional love.
Mavis and CJ shared 53 years together. Their home was blessed with: two children, Bruce Wendell Moore (Connie) and Ava Juan Allen (Robbie); three grandchildren, Michelle Moore (Jessie), Wendy Parrott (Jason), and Carley Moore (Hannah); and eight great-grandchildren, Benjamin Moore, Carly Moore, Jackson Parrott, Owen Parrott, Braylynn Parrott, Conner Moore, Jamison Moore, and Harmoni Moore. She is also survived by a sister, Meredith Hooks; and two sister-in-laws, Margaret Moore and Gracie Hucks.
She is predeceased by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Everett "Bubba" Dennis, JC Dennis, and Malvin Dennis; and two sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" Altman and Linda Jean Dennis.
A Home Going Celebration was held at 3PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Internment followed in the Garden of Devotion Cemetery directed by McKenzie Funeral Home.
The Moore family received family and friends prior to the service from 2-3PM in the church sanctuary.
The Moore family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Jon Maddrix, Sheila McKenzie, Carrie Alexander, Erica Wilkes, Linda Tyler, and Regency SouthernCare Hospice.
McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family.