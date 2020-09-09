Death notices: Sept. 9, 2020

Margaret Bass, 1946-2020
Margaret Tompkins Bass walked into the open arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 following a long battle against lung disease. Even though she suffered with this illness for 9 years, grace abounded through her suffering...with Christ enabling her to continue to be a witness to others and showing them His love. Her friends and family rejoice that she is no longer in pain and look forward to a celebration of life at a later date to honor her, remember her smile and laugh together again.
Margaret lived every day of her life, even the tough ones at the end, full of gratitude and joy. She put others before herself instinctively and was a friend, mentor, confidante and counselor to so many people near and far. She was also a daughter, sister, wife, aunt and Grauntie to the lucky ones that called her family. Margaret poured her heart and soul into her relationships/friendships, work, church and anything with which she was involved. Above all Margaret loved the Lord and was excited to know God's will in her life and how she could serve others.
Margaret met the love of her life when she was just 17 - and finally married him at the age of 53. The unconventional love she shared with Larry Bass spanned five decades and 13 years of marriage. Prior to her marriage to Larry, she and her sister Frances lived together for 30+ years. Margaret nor Larry had children of their own, but they were certainly the first called when a misguided nephew, niece, godson or goddaughter needed advice. Suffice to say both were well acquainted with the roller coaster of child rearing.
Margaret was, in many ways, a woman ahead of her time. She was a single, working woman for more than 35 years, beginning her career as a secretary and ending her career as a Manager of Economic Development and Governmental Affairs at SCE&G/SCANA. She completed her B.S. degree from the University of South Carolina at night while working during the day, in an industry that was predominantly male. She would never dare consider herself a trailblazer, but she was.
Margaret had a servant's heart and her faith was precious to her. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia and served in many ministries there. Her favorite was handling tickets to the annual First Baptist Christmas Pageant and Fourth of July Celebration of Liberty.
Margaret was born in Conway, SC on June 13, 1946 to the late Joseph Byars and Lola Bowman Tompkins. She was raised in Georgetown, SC with her late brother Richard Tompkins and beloved sisters Marilyn Tompkins Barnhill of Pawleys Island and Frances Tompkins of Columbia. The sisters remained especially close throughout their lives. Margaret made a point to visit her sister Marilyn and her family at every military post where they were stationed and Marilyn is ever thankful to Margaret for her strong commitment to Christ and her influence on their family.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the Dayton Anderson Volunteer Fund at First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia SC 29201; Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Rd., Columbia, SC 29201; Tara Hall Home for Boys, PO Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442 or any place you feel will glorify God's Kingdom.
Raymond Washington, 1930-2020
Raymond Washington died on July 30, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 4, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
He was born on February 19, 1930 in Harleyville, SC to Mr. Dollie Greene and Louise Smith Washington. In June of 1957, Mr. Washington married Mrs. Deloris Washington. He was a faithful member of Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church. For several years until retirement, he was employed as a logger and cement mix driver.
Surviving are his wife, Deloris Washington; his children, Delores L. Geiger, Wendel L. Washington (Lillie), and Earnest L. Washington; a brother, Johnnie Washington.
Julius Blake, 1929-2020
Julius H. Blake, died on August 2, 2020 in Pawleys Island, SC. Funeral services were held on August 6, 2020 at Maysville Community Cemetery.
He was born on November 9, 1929 at Rosemont Plantation, Georgetown, SC to Jerry and Ethel Grant Blake. He attended Faith Memorial School. Mr. Blake was employed with Georgetown Steel Corporation for 25 years until retirement. In 1951, he was joined in holy matrimony to the late Louise Deas Blake. They were blessed to rear six children. At a young age, Mr. Blake joined St. Mary A.M.E. Church. He also served as: Boy Scout Master of Troop 196; a member of Maceo Lodge # 50, George Herriott #256 Consistory, Prince Hall Order of the Eastern Star and Prince Hall Rite of Adoption for the State of South and Jurisdiction, United Order of Home Charity Lodge, and the Democratic Party of Georgetown County.
Surviving are his children, Jerry (Mary Elaine) Blake II, Goose Creek, SC, Ethel (Leon) Bellamy, Georgetown, SC, Blondelle (Charles) Grant, Georgetown, SC, Wrichidelle (Charles) Blake-Bell, Pawleys Island, SC, Clifford E. (Carolyn) Blake, North Charleston, SC, and Maceo R. (Ronda) Blake, Atlanta, GA; his siblings, Janie B. Thompson, Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Blake, Queens, NY.
Laverne Brave, 1951-2020
Laverne Brave died on August 4, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 7, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel. Mr. Brave was born on October 3, 1951 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Nathaniel Brave and Mrs. Willie Mae Ford Brave. Following graduation from Howard High School, he enlisted into the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged after having served his country. Mr. Brave was also a member of Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are his children: Laocia Brave, Taunisha LaShara Brave, and Dominick Kamel Brave; his siblings: John N. Ford, Betty Ann Smith, Doretha Simmons and Lavinnia Brave.
Min. Ethel Herriott
Minister Ethel Lorena Jackson Herriott died on August 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital, Spartanburg, SC. Funeral services were held on August 15, 2020 at Beach Family Worship Center.
She was born on November 24, 1940 in Pawleys Island, SC to Mrs. Sarah Jane Simmons Jackson and Mr. Julius Jackson. In 1958, she graduated as Valedictorian from Howard High School. In 1962, she was joined in marriage to the late Mr. George Herriott, Sr. To this union, four children were born. Minister Herriott worked for the United States Postal Service in Washington, D.C. There, she united with Solid Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church. She later became a member of Beach Family Worship Center, and worked for Baskerville Outreach as a Community Advocate.
Surviving are her children: Beverly Blye (Dwayne), Myrtle Beach, SC, Sharon Carr (Darryel), Pawleys Island, SC and Michael Herriott, Kennesaw, GA; her sisters, Gladys Robinson (Quincy), Philadelphia, PA, Sarah Smith (Isaac), Myrtle Beach, SC, Carolyn Jackson, Waldorf, MD.
Peter Hemingway III, 1930-2020
Peter Henry Hemingway III died on August 8, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 16, 2020 at Bethesda Baptist Missionary Church Cemetery. He was born on December 4, 1930, to Mr. Peter H. Hemingway II and Mrs. Pauline Dunmore Hemingway Lawrence in Georgetown, SC.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mrs. Mattie Lee Daniels Hemingway. Peter was a faithful member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. He graduated from Howard High School in 1947. Peter later attended Allen University, Columbia, SC, and received an Associate's Degree in Business from Horry Georgetown Technical College. Peter was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, providing his country 28 years of military service, retiring as Senior Master Sargent (SMSGT). He served his community through his participation in: the City of Georgetown's Planning Commission, Georgetown County Democratic Party, the South Carolina Democratic Party; sixth president of Georgetown NAACP Branch #5520. He was the first Business Manager of the Georgetown campus of Horry Georgetown Technical College, and retired from the Georgetown County School District as an Assistant Supervisor.
Surviving are his children, Peter Henry IV (Catherine), Chandler, AZ, George Thomas, Sr. (Andrea), Little Rock, AK, Walter Samuel, Columbia, SC, Marilyn LeVerne, Georgetown, SC; his siblings, Charlesann H. Buttone (Leroy), Walter Dunmore Hemingway (Dorothy), and Gladys H. Cooper.
Joseph Wigfall, 1964-2020
Joseph Valentino Wigfall died on August 5, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Funeral services were held on August 12, 2020 at Maysville Community Cemetery. Mr. Wigfall was born on August 22, 1964 in Pawleys Island, SC to Mr. David Wigfall, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Catherine Lance Wigfall, and was educated in the public schools of Georgetown County. Joseph demonstrated professional service as a skilled Reinforce Concrete Pipe (RCP) Installer at R. H. Moore Construction Co., Inc. for more than twenty years. As a follower of the Creator, he attended various churches.
Surviving are his companion of over thirty years, Vera Wilson; his daughters: Sebuya Wilson, Myeisha Myers and Meaisha Myers; his siblings: Gloria Peterson (Mark), David Wigfall, Jr., Min. Roger Wigfall (Carma), Patricia Rutledge (Julian, Sr.) and Alma W. Thomas (Corey).