Death Notices: Oct. 21, 2020

Susan M Boyette, 1958-2020
Susan M. Boyette, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Born on July 16, 1958, in Columbia, she was a daughter of Suzanne Davis Boyette and Clarence Robert "Bobby" Boyette. Ms. Boyette was member of Prince George Church. As a devout Christian, Susan spent a lot of time serving in missions locally and abroad. Her faith was the most important thing in her life.
Survivors include her mother and father of Georgetown; one sister, Bridget Pridgen (Sam) of Wilson, NC; a special aunt, Juanita Sims of Myrtle Beach; and her devoted fur baby, Bear.
Mr. and Mrs. Boyette are inviting family, neighbors and close friends to the inurnment service being held at 2 PM, Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Prince George Church Columbarium,
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242
Dorothy Smalls Taylor, 1919-2020
Dorothy Albertha Mayhams Smalls Taylor was born on January 2, 1919 to Norridge Cain Mayhams and Julia Lavinia Bryant Mayhams and reared on the family homestead at 409 Orange Street, Georgetown, SC. She lived on this property until December 2019 when she moved to Morningside of Georgetown. She died at Morningside on October 6, 2020.
Dorothy started first grade at the Howard School housed in the Church of God located at 422 King Street under the leadership of principal Joseph B. Beck. She remembered Arlene Alston, her first-grade teacher, as the nicest teacher that she ever had. She graduated high school in 1936 as third honor student. She attended SC State College receiving a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English with a minor in Social Studies. She also received a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from South Carolina State College and pursued further study at the University of Chicago.
Mrs. Taylor was a second-grade teacher at Howard School and J. B. Beck Elementary and a seventh-grade teacher at J. B. Beck Junior High School. She recalled that at Howard School each teacher had to present a program for the entire school on Friday morning with music and recitations performed by the students. She was the first African American to teach an advanced English class at J. B. Beck Junior High School. Dorothy retired in 1979 after 35 years of teaching.
She was involved in volunteer work in her community, state and on the national level. She served as Secretary of the Georgetown County Teachers Association, Representative to the National Education Association (NEA), and Volunteer Tutor of Children and Adults at Bethesda Baptist Church and in her home. Dorothy also taught Head Start students how to read, write, and speak correctly. She was a Docent at the Georgetown Rice Museum. Dorothy was featured as one of five (5) African American women and five (5) Caucasian women taped for a documentary, "The Women of Georgetown County", about their experiences growing up and living in Georgetown County. This documentary was made possible by the South Carolina Humanities Council.
Mrs. Taylor's parents were lifelong members of the Church of God headquartered in Anderson, IN. She was brought up, with three brothers all deceased Norridge, Joseph, and John Mayhams; two sisters both deceased Sara Blackman and Miriam Mayhams; and two cousins James Arthur Carolina (deceased) and Rosa Lee Franklin,in a Christian home with strict religious tenets. Her father sold books and newspapers instilling a lifelong love for reading and learning. Her mother was a lover of music and sent her three daughters to study music with Mrs. Bertha Sawyer and Mrs. Wilhelmina Daniels. During, high school she took a more active role in the Church of God teaching Sunday School. As an adult she played the piano and organ for Sunday School and Sunday Services and directed the Easter and Christmas programs. When she was 100,Dorothy continued to serve God and her Church by teaching an Adult Sunday School class and serving as pianist and organist for Sunday School and Sunday Services at her beloved First Church of God in Georgetown.
Dorothy married the late Louis Bryan Smalls, a childhood friend and fellow church member, who is the father of her three daughters, Eleanor Julia Scavella (deceased), Carla Joyce Smalls, and Lois Dorothea Smalls-Fletcher. Her five grandchildren are Kristen Marie Clark, Dr. Erica Scavella Hill (Dr. Darryl Hill), Henry Kershaw George, Jr., Louis Lavelle Fletcher, Jr, Colin Mayhams Fletcher, and Joshua Bryan Fletcher. She also has two great grandsons Darryl Justus Hill and Jordan Grant Hill; and a special niece Ellen Veronica Akins. She was also married to the late Wilbur T. Taylor.
The family is grateful to Kathy Dozier, caretaker, Carter Owens, hospice nurse and the staff of Morningside of Georgetown for their loving care of Mrs. Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of God, 422 King Street, Georgetown, South Carolina 29440 in her honor.
Because of the Coronavirus, the family will have a private burial service at the First Church of God Cemetery, Georgetown, SC and will not receive visitors at the family home. Cards may be sent to the family at 409 Orange Street, Georgetown, SC 29440. Wilds Funeral Home, 130 N. Merriman Rd. Georgetown, SC 29440 is assisting the family and online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at Wildsfh.com.
Stephen Bobby Cribb, 1928-2020
Stephen Bobby Cribb, 92, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence in Evans, Georgia from long term illnesses. Born and raised in Georgetown county, he lived his adult life in Georgetown till the passing of his wife in 2018.
Mr. Cribb was born August 30, 1928 in the Pleasant Hill area of the county, the son of the late Stephen Clarence Cribb and Ethel Lee Carter. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1945, later moving to Georgetown with his family. He joined the Army National Guard in 1948, retiring after 20 years of service as a Staff Sergeant First Class in the HHB 4- 178th Artillery then re-enlisted for another tenure in the 4th Battalion 178th Field Artillery to fully retire from the military in 1980.
Mr. Cribb was employed by International Paper Company as a certified welder in the maintenance department and retired in 1990 with 39 years of service. He was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Georgetown. He served as a Deacon, member of Joy Singers Senior Adult Choir., and very active in the Young as Ever group. Mr. Cribb was also a member of Winyah Lodge #40, Ancient Freemasons.
Mr. Cribb was a loving and devoted husband, and loving and encouraging father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Novelene Powell Cribb; sister, Mary Cribb DiBiase, and two brothers, Clifford Lee Cribb and Roland Kelly Cribb.
Surviving are: two daughters, Regina Cribb Mobley (Kurt) of Evans, GA and Janet Cribb (Paul Maciag) of Chiefland, FL; two grandchildren, Michelle Mobley Key (Alan), and Stephen Edward Mobley, both of Evans, GA; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Varney and Sydney Key of Evans, GA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Georgetown, SC. The family will receive friends at 11 am prior to the funeral at the church at 12 noon. Burial with military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex in Georgetown.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 219 Cleland Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore Gagliano M.D., 1922-2020
Ted Gagliano, 98, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his Pawleys Island residence,
Ted was a first-generation American born in 1922 to Sicilian parents in Montclair, New Jersey. He and his four older siblings grew up in difficult, humble circumstances, but believed in the power of education to lift them up. After serving in the military, he was able to use the GI bill to attend Princeton University, where in 1947 he graduated magna cum laude in Chemistry. He then earned his M.D. at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and went on to complete a residency in psychiatry in Little Rock, Arkansas. After practicing psychiatry first in California and then in Florida for many years, he continued his education, earning a JD from the University of San Francisco in 1976 and then passing the California Bar Exam. He practiced forensic psychiatry in California until moving to Georgetown SC in 1979, where for many years he conducted a private practice in psychiatry while also acting as medical director of the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health.
Ted was a communicant of Prince George Winyah Church. He was also a member of the Rotary Club of Georgetown and the Winyah Indigo Society.
Ted was inordinately proud of his four children, Marty, Teddy, Mike, and Lucy, and dearly loved his wife of 33 years, Lynn, who pre-deceased him in 2019. He found comfort after Lynn's death in their beloved King Charles Spaniels, Bumpy and Buckley.
Throughout his life he was the quintessential Renaissance man: he designed houses, played tennis, painted watercolors, built furniture and computers, wrote several novels, and played the piano by ear. He had a serious weakness for Porsches, from the first one (of five!) that he bought in 1973. He loved a good argument and woe be to those who decided to engage him in one!
He is survived by: his four children; six grandchildren; two step-sons; and a number of step-gandchildren.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family plans a private graveside service now but hopes to hold a memorial in Ted's honor next spring.
In lieu of flowers, any donations should go to All4Paws Animal Rescue, 708 Petigru Dr., Pawleys Island in Ted's and Lynn's honor.
The family will be forever grateful to the kindness to Ted and Lynn shown during the final of their lives by their caregivers, in particular Lavonia Criner and Angela Todd.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family
Lamart Smith, 1971-2020
Lamart Smith died on September 30, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. Funeral services were held on October 9, 2020 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born on September 15, 1971 in Georgetown County, SC to Mrs. Shirley Brown Smith Pickett and Mr. Walter Smith, Sr. He received his formal education in the Georgetown County Public School System, where he attended Georgetown High School.
Surviving are his mother, Shirley Smith Pickett; his daughters, Destiny Lawrence and Amber Dennison; his fiancé, Georgia Glasby, and stepson, Damien Glasby; his sisters, Almena Smith, Brenda Smith, Pastor Iris Woods, Mary Smith, Shirley Ann Winters and Felicia Edwards; one brother, Christopher Smith. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LL
Marquis O'Brian Mickel, 1985-2020
Marquis O'Brian Mickel died on September 26, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on October 5, 2020 at Bethel A.M.E. Church North Santee Cemetery.
Mr. Mickel was born on September 6, 1985 in Georgetown County, SC, to the late Ms. Sarah Lee Mickel and Mr. James Grove. He was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System, where he attended Georgetown High School. Since early youth, Marquis attended Dickerson A.M.E. Church. He was a self employed Dog Breeder.
Surviving are his fiancé, Diandra Drayton and their children, De'Andre Drayton, Zamariyah Mickel and McKenzie Mickel; his father, James Grove; his siblings, Suette Mickel, Shonia Simmons, Ronald Mickel, Antwan Simmons, Willie James Simmons, Jr., Jack Doiley, Anna Belle Alston, Saria Grove, Steve Grove, Curtis Grove, Terry Grove, Patricia Ann Grove, Samone Woodberry, Michelle Grove, and Debra Ann Grove. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Kensley Maurice Johnson, 1982-2020
Kensley Maurice Johnson died on September 26, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on October 6, 2020 at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson, also known as "Mickey", was born on October 18, 1982 to the martial union of Mr. Phillip Oscar Johnson, Jr. and Mrs. Sandra Yvette Harrison Johnson in Georgetown County, SC. He was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System graduating in 2001, and was employed with International Paper Company .
Surviving are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Phillip and Sandra Johnson; his son, Ahmir Maurice Johnson; his siblings, Tasha Harrison Johnson, Victoria Johnson, Phillip Johnson III, and Catlin Johnson. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Annie Mae Pringle Ford, 1927-2020
Annie Mae Pringle Ford died on October 3, 2020 at the Memory Care Center of Cumming Health and Rehab in Cumming, GA. Funeral services were held on October 7, 2020 at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Ford was born on February 1, 1927 in Georgetown, SC to Mrs. Minnie Cuttino Pringle and Mr. Wallace Pringle. She received her education in the Choppee Community of the Georgetown County public school system, and accepted Christ at an early age as a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. On September 6, 1955, Annie Mae married Mr. Walter Ford. This union was blessed with one child. She was a housewife and also worked on a farm.
Surviving are her daughter, Penny Ford Love, son-in-law, Herman Lafayette Love, and a grandson, Austin Tyler Love. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Mabel Lee Lawrence Moultrie, 1937-2020
Mabel Lee Lawrence Moultrie died on September 27, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on October 4, 2020 at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Moultrie was born April 7, 1937 in Georgetown, SC, a daughter of Mrs. Everlee Lawrence Barr and Mr. Joe Barr. She attended Mt. Zion School, in the North Santee Community of Georgetown, SC. For several years of diligent service, she was employed with The Oaks Plantation, as a private housekeeper. Mabel was a faithful member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, and was also an Early Poll Worker.
On May 12, 1973, she entered into holy matrimony with the late Mr. Harold Moultrie. They were blessed with three children.
Surviving are her children, Minnie Smith, Norman Moultrie and Sheila Renee Moultrie; three sisters, Francis Swinton, Erma Barr, and Mary Hill; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Dorothy Elaine Johnson Jenkins, 1950-2020
Dorothy Elaine Johnson Jenkins died on September 30, 2020 at Dekalb Medical Center in Georgia. Funeral services were held on October 8, 2020 at Arnett Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Elaine was born on May 14, 1950 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Paul Johnson and Mrs. Elizabeth Brown Johnson At an early age she joined Arnett A.M.E. Church, where she faithfully served. Following her graduation from Howard High School in 1968, Elaine pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Voorhees College, Denmark, SC, in 1972, and later obtained a Master's Degree in Education from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC. Elaine was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of her life, the late Mr. Richard Jenkins, Jr. They were blessed with the birth of a son, Cavell. She rendered twenty-eight years of exemplary service as an educator in the Georgetown County Public School System, until retirement, and later extended her profession at A.M.I., Georgetown, SC, for five years.
Surviving are her son, Cavell Rishon Jenkins and daughter-in-law, Tomiko Jenkins, Atlanta, GA; three granddaughters, Nailah Jenkins, Charlotte Jenkins, and Lauren Jenkins; step-sons, Donovan Logan and Bryson Logan, Atlanta, GA; her siblings: Fannie Mae Johnson, and twin sisters Jeanette Johnson and Annette Wright, all of Georgetown, SC; her mother-in-law, Louise Jenkins, Georgetown, SC. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC