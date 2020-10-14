Death notices: Oct. 14, 2020

Stephen Bobby Cribb, 1928-2020
Stephen Bobby Cribb, 92, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence in Evans, Georgia from long term illnesses. Born and raised in Georgetown county, he lived his adult life in Georgetown till the passing of his wife in 2018.
Mr. Cribb was born August 30, 1928 in the Pleasant Hill area of the county, the son of the late Stephen Clarence Cribb and Ethel Lee Carter. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1945, later moving to Georgetown with his family. He joined the Army National Guard in 1948, retiring after 20 years of service as a Staff Sergeant First Class in the HHB 4- 178th Artillery then re-enlisted for another tenure in the 4th Battalion 178th Field Artillery to fully retire from the military in 1980.
Mr. Cribb was employed by International Paper Company as a certified welder in the maintenance department and retired in 1990 with 39 years of service. He was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Georgetown. He served as a Deacon, member of Joy Singers Senior Adult Choir., and very active in the Young as Ever group. Mr. Cribb was also a member of Winyah Lodge #40, Ancient Freemasons.
Mr. Cribb was a loving and devoted husband, and loving and encouraging father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Novelene Powell Cribb; sister, Mary Cribb DiBiase, and two brothers, Clifford Lee Cribb and Roland Kelly Cribb.
Surviving are: two daughters, Regina Cribb Mobley (Kurt) of Evans, GA and Janet Cribb (Paul Maciag) of Chiefland, FL; two grandchildren, Michelle Mobley Key (Alan), and Stephen Edward Mobley, both of Evans, GA; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Varney and Sydney Key of Evans, GA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Georgetown, SC. The family will receive friends at 11 am prior to the funeral at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex in Georgetown.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 219 Cleland Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carmen Smith-Bagwell
Carmen Smith-Bagwell, 44, of Ridgeway passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Larry B. Smith (Joan) and Patti Chitwood (James).
In addition to her parents, Carmen is survived by her husband, Floyd. W. Bagwell, Jr. mother and father-in-law, Floyd W. and Betty Jo Bagwell, Sr.; brothers, Russell Bagwell (Jill), Jeremiah Bagwell (Erin), and Ryan Chitwood (Ashley); sisters, Hannah Schultz (Ryan), Ashley Smith, and Jennifer Melton; grandparents, Elease Bowers, Betty and Donald Tumbleston, Sr., and Russell Doyle.
Carmen is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Erma and Homer Johns; paternal grandfather, Leroy Smith; and Floyd’s paternal grandmother, Gene Doyle.
People were truly Carmen’s joy in life and she enjoyed, loved, and was loved by those who knew her, including her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many loving and devoted friends and extended family. She realized her lifelong dream when she married Floyd on Valentine’s day this year. As tenacious as she was loving, she has left us the gift of knowing that nothing is impossible.
Memorial services will be held at 12 o’clock Noon Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Sawney’s Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the home. Please remain in your vehicle for Carmen’s service.
The family would like to thank the consumers and staff at the Fairfield County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, her Sawney’s Creek Baptist Church family, and the people of Ridgeway and Winnsboro whom Carmen absolutely loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sawneys Creek Baptist Church, 14605 Highway 34 E. Ridgeway, SC 29130 or the Fairfield Disabilities and Special Needs Board, PO Box 367, Winnsboro, SC 29180.
Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Smith-Bagwell family.
James Alvis Jones, 1955-2020
James Alvis Jones died on September 22, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 26, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Jones born on May 22, 1955 in Brownsville, TN, to Mr. Marshall Jones, Sr. and Mrs. Lubertia Hughes Jones. Since early youth he attended Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, and graduated from Haywood High School in 1973. James joined Pentecostal Memorial Baptist Church, Rochester, NY and was employed by E.I. Dupont Company, NY, until 1998. He was later employed with their Shipping and Receiving Dept. in the Research Triangle Center of Raleigh, NC, where he retired in 2011. He also became a member of Oak City Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC. On June 30, 1978, James was united in marriage to his wife of forty-two years, Mrs. Janie Prior Jones. The couple relocated to Georgetown, SC, on September 15, 2020.
Surviving are his wife, Janie Jones of the home; his children, LaRaye Muonweokwu, Darnita Hills, and Jeramie Jones; one granddaughter, Chika C. Muonweokwu; his siblings, Shirley Johns (Stephen), Marshall Jones, Jr., Larry Jones, Sr. (Lois), and Billy Jones, Sr. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Betty Elizabeth Greene Dukes, 1951-2020
Betty Elizabeth Greene Dukes died on died on September 18, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 24, 2020 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Dukes was born on December 18, 1951 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Cleveland Edmond Pyatt, Sr. and Mrs. Anna Bell Greene Gibson. She graduated from Howard High School in 1969. For over forty-three years of distinguished service, Betty was employed as a Supervisor with the Mystic Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, SC. At an early age, Betty accepted the Lord as her Savior, and she faithfully worshipped at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Janice Anderson of Georgetown, SC and Michael Greene of Highpoint, NC; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her siblings, (godchild) Stanley Gibson, Walter Gibson, Cleveland Edmond Pyatt, Jr., Carlos Earl Pyatt, Cleoneeder Pyatt, Linda Kinloch, and Shalletta Wilson. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Steven Jiles, Jr., 1968-2020
Steven Jiles, Jr. died on September 19, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 25, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Jiles was born on May 17, 1968 in the Bronx, NY, to the union of Mr. Stephen Jiles and Mrs. Hermena Williams Jiles. Steven graduated from Evander Childs High School, Bronx, NY. In 1987, he joined the United States Army Reserve. Soon thereafter, Mr. Jiles Honorably served in United States Army. He was later a member of the New York City Law Enforcement, and attended John Jay Criminal College, obtaining an Associate's Degree in Criminology. Steven also earned a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice at Limestone College, and was a Military Police Officer on Fort Jackson Military Base, Columbia, SC.
Surviving are his mother, Mrs. Hermena Jiles, and his sister (and brother-in-law), Sandra Brown (Kelly, Jr.), all of Georgetown, SC. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Patricia Bradway "Pat" Gilman, 1929-2020
Patricia Bradway "Pat" Gilman, 90, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Morningside of Georgetown, assisted by Amedisys.
Mrs. Gilman was born November 8, 1929, in Cranford, NJ, the only child and daughter of the late Irving Elmer Bradway and Alice Marie Thomas Bradway. Pat was a graduate of Cranford High School and attended Virginia Intermont. Pat was administrative secretary at Williamsburg Regional Hospital and then became broker and owner of Gilman Associates Real Estate (Gilman Agency) in Kingstree until retirement. Pat was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and attended Union Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed numerous activities particularly bridge and golf, but was an artist, avid reader, and loved to travel and meet people.
Surviving are: her daughters, Gayle G. (Bob) Mone, of West Tisbury, MA; and Diane G. (Alton) Boyd, of Kingstree; grandchildren, Jon (Joanna) Mone; Laura (Matt) Rowland; Amy (Clay) St. John; and Adam Boyd; great grandchildren, Emily and Henry Rowland, Ryder and Lucy Mone; and a special friend, Judy Schartenberg. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Mone.
Graveside services will be held 2 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.williamsburgfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Leon "Butch" Valentine Jr., 1972-2020
Jackie Leon "Butch" Valentine Jr passed away on September 12th at Waccamaw Hospital.
Born on May 23rd, 1972 in Smithtown, New York. He was the son of Jack and Jackie Valentine. Butch loved wrestling (Rick Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin and especially John Cena). He also loved Nascar. He would assign everyone a car but it was "his" car if it won the race. He loved the outdoors. He never met a stranger and always had a smile. He hugged almost every girl he met and would blow kisses. Katie Small called him boyfriend and he would smile whenever we mentioned girlfriend. He was a "chick magnet" quoted from Jerry "Tiny" Tancil.
Survivors include his mother, Jaclyn "Jackie" Valentine, Sister, Desiree Fox (Perry Fox), 2 nephews, Tyler Fox (Olivia Fox) and Branden Fox. His 1 great nephew John Louis Fox (baby John) and 2 great nieces Chloe and Tilly Fox.
He was preceded in death by his father Jackie Leon Valentine, Sr.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A memorial account is set up at Carolina Charm in Georgetown or a donation may be made to Active Day 2902 Highmarket St. Attn: Courtney Burdick.
Robert Jackson Yeldell, 1944-2020
Robert Jackson Yeldell, Sr, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Robert was born on January 27, 1944 in Jersey City, New Jersey to John Carlton Yeldell and Florida Jackson Yeldell. He was raised in Georgetown, South Carolina surrounded by the love and admiration of his Jackson family. Robert later attended Howard University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in Business in 1967. At Howard University he met and married Cheryl Finley with whom he fathered two children, Robert Jr. and Nicole. He later married Jovita Slaughter with whom he fathered Stacie Aamon and became step father to Crystal Woods. His final marriage was to Demetria Nichols and became a step-father to Tiffany Nichols.
Robert had a very successful professional career. As a college student he worked with the United States Postal Service and upon graduation was recruited by IBM with whom he worked for almost 30 years. He later worked with Tandem Computers and Dell Computers.
During his adult life, Robert made homes for he and his families in New York, Illinois, and Georgia, but considered the Washington DC area home having spent over 30 years of his life in the area.
Robert was actively engaged with the community through his volunteer work with Concerned Black Men. He loved to travel and had the joy of extensive international travel. He enjoyed reading and you could often find him with a James Michener novel. His favorite book was “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran.
Robert is survived by his wives, Cheryl, Jovita and Demetria, his children, Robert Jr., Nicole, and Stacie; his step-daughters Crystal and Tiffany, his grandchildren, Tyler, Jamal, Justin and Maliha and many aunts and cousins.
The family plans a Celebration of Life Memorial to be held at a later date.
Timothy Elie Bryant, 1983-2020
Timothy Elie Bryant died on September 2, 2020 at Conway Medical Center, Conway, SC. Funeral services were held on September 8, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Bryant was born on July 25, 1983 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Timothy Elie Davis and Miss Gloria Ann Bryant. He was lovingly reared as a son by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roosevelt and Carolyn Bryant. Timothy was a graduate of Carvers Bay High School's Class of 2002, where he played as a member of The Carvers Bay Bears Football Team. Since early youth, he attended St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church where the family worshipped. Timothy gained employment with The Sports Authority and Ocean One. He later worked and attended Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC, until his health failed.
Surviving are his grandmother/mother, Carolyn Bryant of the home; his father, Timothy Elie Davis; his siblings, Antwuan S. Bryant, Darrell Bryant, Timothy D. Bryant, James Reed, Darnell Franklin, Karen Grate and Sharon Windley. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Willie James Gadson, 1937-2020
Willie James Gadson died on September 6, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 12, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Gadson was born on January 23, 1937, in Georgetown, SC, the oldest of three sons to Eliza Smith. He was educated in Georgetown County Public Schools, and thereafter worked in the shipping department of Grief Printing in New York for 20 years. Mr. Gadson was a faithful member of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. In 1977, he gained employment with Thomas Supply Company as a Salesman until retiring in 2008. Mr. Gadson was united in marriage to the former Ms. Wilah Johnson.
Surviving are his wife, Wilah Gadson of Georgetown, SC; his children, Greta Gadson and Trevor Gadson; two grandchildren; one brother, John Smith. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Francis Elizabeth McCants, 1939-2020
Francis Elizabeth McCants died on September 7, 2020 at Regency Hospital, Florence, SC. Funeral services were held on September 12, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Ms. McCants was was born on October 19, 1939 in Georgetown, SC, to the union of Mr. Charlie McCants and Mrs. Francena Green McCants. Her early education was gained in Georgetown County, SC, where she attended Howard School. She was a member of Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church since the 1970's. Ms. McCants was employed by Clemson University at Hobcaw Barony for many years, until retiring in 1993.
Surviving are her children, Ronald McCants, Tracy McCants, Carol McCants, and Willer M. Funny; four brothers, Deacon Charles McCants, Franklin McCants, Sr., John McCants, and James McCants; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Richard Lee Lance, 1978-2020
Richard Lee Lance died on September 12, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 19, 2020 at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Mr. Lance was born on March 17, 1978 in Georgetown, SC to Mrs. Ruby Mae Grate Lance and Mr. Clarence Lee Johnson. He was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System and was employed in the construction industry as a handyman in home repairs.
Surviving are his children, Jayden Lee Lance and Isaiah Lance; his siblings, Carolyn Blake, Julia Lance, Ruthena Mazyck, Bobby Lance, Teresa Jones, Alana Smith, Tawana Gamble, and Jennifer Demps. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Alethia Ann Drayton, 1960-2020
Alethia Ann Drayton died September 9, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 16, 2020 at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Ms. Drayton was born on February 26, 1960 to Mr. Luther Drayton, Sr. and Mrs. Rosa Johnson Drayton. In early youth, she attended Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. She graduated from Howard High School in 1978, and furthered her education at Voorhees College, Denmark, SC, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Accounting. For several years, Alethia served as the Store Manager of Block Buster Rental Company, Parlin, NJ.
Surviving are her mother, Rosa Drayton of Georgetown, SC; her sisters, Nancy Drayton, Janie L. Moultrie, and Herlene Sargent. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC