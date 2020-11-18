Death notices: Nov. 25, 2020

Peter M. Deutsch
Peter M. Deutsch, 86, husband of Carol G. Curtis Deutsch, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born on July 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Ralph Deutsch and the late Gladys Deutsch. Mr. Deutsch was a member of the Lions Club and was an avid tennis player, playing with the men's league of the Heritage Golf Club.
Survivors include his wife, Carol G. Curtis Deutsch of Pawleys Island; and two step sons, Gary Kimball of NY and Greg Kimball of NC.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Deutsch; and a brother, Ralph Deutsch.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242
Rober Wayne Shockley
Robert Wayne Shockley, 69, formally of Georgetown, SC, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Connelly Shockley.
Wayne was a caring Christian man, who was known for his humble, generous and funny nature but most importantly, he was known for his kindness to everyone he met. Wayne loved working in his beautiful yard. When friends would visit, they usually commented about how peaceful his home made them feel. He was a buyer and seller of antiques and furniture by trade but was gifted with many other talents. He loved to write poetry, paint and taught himself to play the piano. Many evenings you could find him watching shows about old classic cars or see him out riding his bike.
His memory lives on with his sister, Beverley Bruce; and his three brothers, Stanley Shockley (Shyla), Curt Shockley (Melinda) and Alan Shockley (Laura). He was loved by his many nieces, nephews, and other family members, as well as his beloved cat, Buddy.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Danny.
A private graveside service to celebrate Wayne's life was held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of Curt and Melinda Shockley.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Roger L. Wigfall, 1963-2020
Min. Roger L. Wigfall died on October 13, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on October 19, 2020 at Lighthouse of Jesus Christ.
Min. Roger Wigfall was born on September 6, 1963 in Pawleys Island, SC to Mr. David Wigfall, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Catherine Lance Wigfall. He was a member of Light House of Jesus Christ. He graduated from Howard High School in 1984, and later attended Word Harvest School of Seminary in 2015 and graduated with a degree in Theology. Min. Wigfall was Head Chef of numerous restaurants including The Ghost Ship. On February 11, 1995, Min. Wigfall married the former Ms. Carma S. McCullough. Together, they were blessed with three children.
Surviving are his wife, Carma S. Wigfall; his children, Ahsaki L. McCullough and Astrid Q. McCullough; two grandchildren; his siblings, David Earl Wigfall, Gloria Ann Peterson, Patricia Rutledge, and Alma Thomas. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Willie L. Dennison, 1944-2020
Willie L. Dennison died on October 19, 2020 in Pawleys Island, SC. Funeral services were held on October 26, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Dennison was born on October 15, 1944 in Pawleys Island, SC to Mr.Luther Dennison and Mrs. Ida Mae Bryant Dennison. He received his early education at Parkersville Elementary School and attended Howard High School. In 1966 he married Ms. Mattese Ford. Together, they had three daughters. Willie gained employment with Montauk Rug and Carpet Company, NY, where he retired after rendering forty-three years of service. He met and later married the late Odessa Plowden Dennison, where they shared life together for forty years. He was a devoted Christian and attendee of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughters, Linda Dennison, Wenella Dennison, Lisa Wilson (Schrod), Tonia Trisvan, Pamela Bennet (Bobby) and Christine Plowden; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; his siblings, Albertha Dennison, Gladys Wade, Benjamin Dennison (Arlene), Arthur Dennison, Vernon Dennison and Thomas Dennison. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Carolyn Davis Coakley, 1962-2020
Carolyn Davis Coakley died on October 19, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence, SC. Funeral services were held on October 25, 2020 at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Coakley was born on March 12, 1962 in Belle Glade, FL, to Mr. Samuel Earl Davis and Mrs. Mattie Green Davis. She was educated at Palm Beach Gardens High School where she graduated in 1982. She later taught at Washington Elementary School as a Teacher's Aide. Carolyn was united in marriage to Min. Perry Coakley. Together, they were blessed with the births of two children. Carolyn was a faithful member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband, Min. Perry Coakley; her children, Brandon Coakley and Ashley Coakley; step-children, Shakeenya Fordham (Michael) and Pernell Coley; one brother, Willie Davis; mother-in-law, Shirley Coakley. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Ophelia Brown Britton, 1952-2020
Ophelia Brown Britton died on October 21, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on October 27, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Britton was born on December 9, 1952 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Harry Brown and Mrs. Marie Pringle Brown. She graduated from Choppee High School in 1971 and was a faithful member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. For numerous years of distinguished service, Ophelia was employed with both Browns Ferry Elementary and Carvers Bay Middle in the Georgetown County School District, where she retired. Ophelia was united in holy matrimony to Mr. James A. Britton. Their union was blessed with three children.
Surviving are her husband, James A. Britton; her children, Melissa Porter (Min. Ketrick), Jashima Britton and Jamie Britton; three grandchildren; her siblings, John Henry Pringle (Letha), Dorothy Willard (Don), Peter Brown (Edith), Florine B. Linnen, Mack Brown, Thomasena Jiles (Kenneth), and Franklin Brown (Lora), and Theresa Jones. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Cleveland Session, Jr., 1974-2020
Cleveland Session, Jr., died on October 26, 2020, at Atlanti Care Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ. Funeral services were held on November 6, 2020 at First Calvary Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Session, affectionately known as "Shorty Pro", was born on July 16, 1974 in Georgetown, SC, a son of the late Mr. Cleveland Session, Sr. and Ms. Debra Reed. In his early years, Cleveland attended the public schools of Georgetown, SC.
Surviving are his mother, Debra Reed; his siblings, Crystal Session and Steven Session; his children, Jessica Session, Koron Session, Duranda Fraiser, Tiasani Sanders, Makayla Chesnut, Amillian Wilson, and Nahleeah Thompson; grandchildren; and a special aunt, Ida Garcia. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Marthena Campbell Bonner, 1934-2020
Marthena Campbell Bonner died on October 27, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on November 4, 2020 at Morning Glory Cemetery.
Mrs. Bonner was born on June 13, 1934 in Georgetown County, SC, to Mrs. Florence C. Eaddy. "Mickey" as she was affectionately known, graduated from Howard High School in 1952. She was later employed by Dr. Alex Blechman DDS as a Dental Assistant and Hygienist in Bronx, NY, for 30 years until retirement. Marthena was united in marriage to the late Mr. Reginald Bonner. Together, they were blessed four children. She was also a faithful member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are her children, Pastor Earl Campbell (Janice), Carlton P. Bonner (Dorothy), Ms. Rӗna Bonner, and Ms. Robin Bonner; four grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; her brother, Willie Richardson; an aunt, Ms. Ruthena Campbell. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Henry Lee Grayson, 1947-2020
Henry Lee Grayson died on October 29, 2020 at Roper Hospital, Charleston, SC. Funeral services were held on November 2, 2020 at Open Bible Tabernacle.
Mr. Grayson was born on October 10, 1947 in Georgetown County, SC, to Mr. Henry Wesley Grayson and Mrs. Joanna Hamilton. He received his early education in the Georgetown County Public School System, where he graduated, and was a member of Open Bible Tabernacle Church. For several years, he was self employed as logger in the commercial pulp wood industry. Mr. Grayson was united in holy matrimony to the former Ms. Antoinette Tidale.
Surviving are his wife, Antoinette T. Grayson; his children, Joann Taylor, Miranda Pope, Coretta Canteen, Delvaka Grayson, Henry Grayson, and Arthur Pope; his grandchildren; his siblings, Rose Grayson, Maxine Geathers, Elizabeth Smith, Idell Deas, Mildred Knowlin, Dayid Grayson, Sammy Grayson, Matthew Grayson, and Alfred Grayson. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Mary Lee Brown Alston, 1925-2020
Mary Lee Brown Alston died on October 29, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on November 7, 2020 at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Macon, NC.
Mrs. Alston was born on April 9, 1925, a daughter of Mr. Henry Brown, Sr., and Mrs. Pinkie Palmer Brown, in Warrenton, NC. She was educated in the Warren County Public School System, graduating High School in 1943, and later began working as a Nurse's Aide. Mary joined Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. On April 20, 1957, Mary was united in marriage to the late Mr. Roy C. Alston, Sr., of Warrenton, NC. Together, they were blessed with three children. Mary was later self employed as a seamstress, running the business from her home for many years, in addition to outside employment. In South Carolina, she faithfully joined Faith Assembly of Disciples.
Surviving are her children, Beverly Alston-Smalls (Richard), Connie Alston Nesbit (Dennis), and Roy C. Alston, Jr.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren;one sister-in-law, Elnora Talley Brown. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC