Death notices: March 31, 2021

Thelma Lambert, 1933-2021
Thelma Margarette Williams Lambert, 87, the widow of Bryant Lambert, finished her earthly labors and entered her Eternal Home to hear the words, "Welcome home thy good and faithful servant" on Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021.
Mrs. Lambert was born a daughter of Andrew Jackson "Buster" Williams and Catherine Oliver Williams on May 10, 1933 in Georgetown. She attended Winyah High School. She was a skilled seamstress for many creating many beautiful garments for formal events, Sunday attire, and casual clothes. She was a former employee of Onieta Industries and former manager of Catos of Georgetown. She was also a gifted artist who could draw and who's talent has been passed down to many of her grandchildren. Mrs. Lambert was a faithful member of the Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 70 years where she diligently labored in the Women's Auxiliary and served as a former President, was a Sunday School teacher, and assisted with many church events and activities over the years. She has cooked many meals and co-hosted numerous events for the many church families such as annual Homecomings, weddings, baby showers, and funeral meals. Her greatest accomplishment was her fulfillment as of a "Beloved Mother" making her house a home, her arms a haven of rest and security, and her love a strength and support in every situation.
Ms. Margarette's legacy of Christian Faith and Truth has now become the heritage of: five children, William Thomas "Tommy" Lambert (Gayle), Catherine Annette Nesbitt; Joyce Marie Goins (Dale), Barbara Jane Alford (Capers), and Richard Bryant Lambert; ten grandchildren, Ricky Lambert (Brianna), Sheila Goins, Kevin Goins, Nancy Wall (Kevin), Joey Gray, Jr. (Dodie), Katie Nesbitt, Bryan Nesbitt (Jennifer), Julie Duncan (Eric), Sheri Nesbitt, Bobby Nesbitt, Jr. (Stephanie); twenty-two great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.
She also leaves behind: two sisters, Doris Catherine "Kitty" Howard, L.C., and Barbara Kivett; extended family including, Ann Williams, Michael Lambert, Betty Newton, and 45 nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by: her parents; her husband; a son, Richard Bryant; two brothers, Robert Heyward Williams and Wayne Laverne Williams; and a son-in-law, Bobby Nesbitt.
A Home Going Celebration will be 1PM Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church. Officiating will be Rev. Greg Thompson, Rev. Clyde Glover, and Rev. Benji Wham. Interment will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home.
Anna Lance, 1919-2021
Anna Eliza Deas Lance died on Jan. 30, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 4, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Lance was born on on April 25, 1919, in the Plantersville Community of Georgetown, SC to Lic. Min. Gabriel and Josephine Alston Deas. She was a member of Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She attended St. Mark School, and in 1944, the Freeman School of Beauticians, Savannah, GA. She worked from home, the Colonial Inn, Myrtle Beach, SC, and as a Master Beautician in Conway, SC, until retirement in 1984.
Surviving are her nephew Rev. Truman Morant (Betty); nieces, Lucinda Deas, and Arlene Henry (Winston); grandchildren, Anna Melissa Ladson, Abie L. Ladson, Jr. (Linda), and Shony Greene (Andy); and six great-granddaughters.
John Grier, 1931-2021
John Grier died on Jan. 25, 2021 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 3, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Grier was born on July 18, 1931 in Plantersville, SC to Mr. John Grier, Sr. and Mrs. Lucy Green Grier. He attended the Myersville School, and was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Plantersville. John served his country honorably in the Korean War, and was a retired truck driver.
Surviving are his brother, Joseph Grier; Joyce Ann Grier and Darlene Grier (who were reared as his sisters).
Evelina Keith, 1939-2021
Evelina Singleton Keith died on February 3, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 9, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Keith was born on June 13, 1939 in Georgetown,SC to Mr. Hezekiah Singleton and Mrs Rutha Mae Green Singleton. She was a member of Greater Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, and was retired from Piggly Wiggly's delicatessen. On October 21, 1953, Evelena was united in marriage to the late Mr. Lessie Keith.
Surviving are her children, Cynthia Keith, Betty Jiles (Isiah), Natasha Green, Ray Anthony Keith (Brenda); fifteen grandchildren; fifty-four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley Lance, Queen Grayson, Eddie Singleton, and Edna Peacock, Jimmie L. Nelson, Elijah Singleton, Edward Singleton (Lillie Jane), Bernard Singleton, and Freeman Singleton (Cynthia).
Dorothy Williard, 1954-2021
Dorothy Ann Brown Williard died on Jan. 30, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 5, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Williard was born on March 11, 1954 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Harry Brown and Mrs. Marie Pringle Brown. She graduated from Choppee High School in 1973, worked for 32 years until retirement at AVX Corporation, and later with Atlantic Health Care. She was a member of Nazareth A.M.E. Church. For 22 years, Dorothy was united in marriage to Mr. Don E. Williard.
Surviving are her husband, Don E. Williard; her children, Denise L. Brown and Chelice M. Vereen; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her siblings: John Henry Pringle (Letha), Peter Brown (Edith), Florine Brown Linnen, Thomasena Jiles (Kenneth), Mack Brown, Franklin Brown (Lora), and Theresa Jones.
Annie Tisdale, 1948-2021
Annie Tisdale died on Jan. 31, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 6, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Ms. Tisdale was born on April 29, 1948 to Mr. Ben Tisdale and Mrs. Ida Middleton Tisdale. Annie attended Growth Enterprise, Georgetown, SC, and was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her siblings, Nancy T. Robinson, Ida T. Alexander (Silvino), Valdena T. Rolle, Bessie T. Gamble (Leon), George Tisdale (Fanny) and Floyd Tisdale (Donella).
Debra Hazel, 1955-2021
Debra Elaine Hazel died on February 4, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 11, 2021 at Arnett Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Hazel was born on Dec. 10, 1955 to Mr. Jack Hazel, Jr. and Mrs. Ella Elizabeth Scott Hazel. She graduated from Howard High School in May of 1974, and was a member of Arnett A.M.E. Church. Debra worked for the Georgetown County public school system for 34 years until retirement.
Surviving are her son, DeJuan Hazel; grandson Braylen Hazel; her siblings, Edith Curilla (Clarence), LaVern Hazel, Kenneth Hazel (Cheryl), Jacquelyn Hazel, Bernard Hazel (Rosa), and Darrell Hazel,David Hazel, Rodney Hazel (Mae), Tony Hazel and Woody Scott (Erica).
Diana Wilson, 1957-2021
Diana Dennison Wilson died on February 5, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 14, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Wilson was born on October 13, 1957 in Miami, FL to Mr. James Ezekiel Dennison and Mrs. Susan McCray Dennison. She attended Howard High School, formerly worked in Janitorial Services with DSS of Georgetown, SC, and attended First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. In Aug. of 1986, Diana was united in marriage to Mr. Omega Wilson, Sr.
Surviving are her husband Omega Wilson, Sr.; her children, Diana Dennison, Kayla P. Dennison Reed (Larry Joe), Ezekiel I. Dennison, and Omega Wilson, Jr.; nephew reared as her own, Jermaine Dennison (Courtney); four grandchildren; her siblings, James McCray, Barry Dennison, Glennie Dennison, Harold Dennison, Edith J. Holmes and Rena Bell Greene (Joe).
Thelma Ford, 1931-2021
Thelma Bell Grice Ford died February 6, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 11, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Ford was born July 8, 1931, in Georgetown County, SC to the Rev. Charles Grice and Sarah Deas Grice. She attended St. Mark school, Georgetown County. Thelma married Rev. Frank George "Mose" Ford, Jr., in June of 1948, and served alongside her husband in his ministry. She was employed with Georgetown County schools as a cafeteria worker for 23 years until retirement. Thelma was also a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church Plantersville, Rose of Sharon Tent No 117, and Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her children, Mary Frances Deas (Lucian), Thomas Ford (Kathy), Betty Williams (Yeoman), Linda Smith (Henry), Vernetta Dekine (Tom), Robert Ford, Lorena Ford; sixteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Annie Dines, 1939-2021
Annie Hazel Gibbs Dines died on February 6, 2021 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Services were held on February 13, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Dines was born on June 7, 1939 in Pawleys Island, SC, to Joseph Gibbs and Leila B. Gibbs Gethers. She attended Howard High School, Georgetown, SC, before attending Essex County College, Rutgers University, Newark, NJ, and Montclair State University, Montclair, NJ, where she earned her bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in Sociology. She worked 16 years as a Nurse Manager at Mountainside Hospital, Montclair, NJ, and as a critical care nurse at East Orange General Hospital, East Orange, NJ. Hazel obtained her AACN certification in critical nursing and medical surgical nursing. She was also a member of Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority. She joined Mount Zion Baptist Church at a young age. Hazel was united in marriage to Rev. Albert Dines for 63 years, and assisted her husband in the role of First Lady.
Surviving are husband, Rev. Albert Dines; her children, Algretta Dines-Hatcher, Eric Timothy Dines, and his wife Belinda; three granddaughters, Brittany, Erica and Dianne; one sister, Carolyn West and her husband Carey; one brother, Charles and his wife Carol.
Cephus Linen, 1933-2021
Cephus Linen died on February 7, 2021 at Conway Medical, Conway, SC. Services were held on February 16, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Linen was born on Sept. 4, 1933 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Doc Bromell and Mrs. Nancy Linnen Myers. He was a member of Nazareth A.M.E. Church, and Choppee Lodge #394. Cephus was married to the late Mrs. Betty Grate Linen. He was employed as a logger for over 50 years until retirement, and worked with Georgetown Recycling Centers.
Surviving are his children, Floyd Linnen (Patricia), Nancy Wilson (Johnnie), and Cephus Linnen, Jr., Debra Pittman, Flora Holmes (Herbert), Wilson Linnen (Sabrina) and Ronald Linnen (Linda); a grandson reared as his own, David Linnen (Sharee); his siblings, James Bromell (Barbara), Norman Linnen, and Rutha Mae Broken.
Abie Ladson, Sr., 1939-2021
Abie Roger Ladson, Sr., died on February 16, 2021 at A.U. Medical Center, Aug.a, GA. Services were held on February 21, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Ladson was born on July 13, 1939, in Georgetown, SC to Henry and Susan Ladson. He was a member of Nazareth A.M.E. Church. Education: Choppee High School (Class of 1959), Hampton Institute, Hampton, VA (Bachelor's Degree-1968), University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC (Master's Degree in Secondary Education), and further studies. Abie was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He served Honorably in the United States Army. Mr. Ladson was a former educator, Director of Economic Development Resources with the Waccamaw Regional Planning Council for 10 years, and later worked in Human Resources with Santee Cooper, retiring in 2008. He initiated the Plantersville Youth Athletic and Little League Sports Program, and served on numerous Boards. Abie married the late Miss Dorethia Deas in 1965.
Surviving are his children, Tony Ladson, Anna Melissa Ladson, Abie Leverne Ladson (Linda), and Shony S. Greene (Andy); nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; his siblings,Louise Jiles (James), Daisy Walton, Annie Synder, Gladys Ladson,Carrie Ladson, Anna Holmes Vereen, Dorothy McWhite, Henry Ladson, Jack Ladson (Annette), Hollis Ladson (Edith), Louis Ladson (Sharon), and Kevin Ladson (Sandra).
Erma Barr, 1943-2021
Lee Barr died on February 17, 2021 at Novant Medical Center, Charlotte, NC. Services were held on February 21, 2021 at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Ms. Barr was born on Jan. 5, 1943 in Georgetown, SC, to Mrs. Everlee Lawrence Barr and Mr. Joe Barr. She graduated in 1963 from Howard High School, Georgetown, SC. Erma Lee worked at the United States Post Office in Stamford, CT, for many years, and joined Union Baptist Church. After moving back home, she became a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, and later worked for Wal-Mart Corporation in Surfside, SC for over 30 years.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth Lee Barr, Boiling Springs, SC and Angela Muffy Barr Peterson (William), Charlotte, NC; her siblings, Francis Swinton, Mary Hill (Charles), and Quint Simmons (Betty), of Georgetown, SC; four grandchildren, Ashley Lauren Peterson, Jovon Demetrius Thompson, Matthew Lawrence Peterson, and Hannah Grace Peterson.
Corine Haynes, 1966-2021
Corine Haynes died on February 17, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 22, 2021 at Dunbar Church of Christ.
Ms. Haynes was born on Sept. 20, 1966 in Georgetown, SC, a beloved daughter of Shirley Ann Haynes. Corine was a very loving and happy young lady, who lent her brightest of smiles to the world, even when she was not feeling her best. She especially enjoyed lots of balloons hanging over her head to watch every day. Everyone who met Corine fell in love with her sweet and gentle spirit.
Surviving are her mother, Shirley Haynes; her sister, Sarah Haynes of Georgetown, SC; two nephews, Daniel Shubrick, Jonathan Steele; grandniece, Nicole Patterson; grandnephew, Landon Shubrick.
Elsie Pringle, 1937-2021
Elsie Linnen Pringle died on February 18, 2021 at Tidelands Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on February 25, 2021 at Lighthouse of Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Pringle was born on February 3, 1937 to Mr. Ezekiel Linnen and Mrs. Everlena Giles Linnen. She was educated in the Georgetown County public school system, and worked at Onita Sewing Factory, Andrews, SC, as a seamstress. At an early age, she joined Nazareth A.M.E. Church, and was very active in various community organizations. Elsie was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mr. Sam Pringle.
Surviving are her children, Michael Pringle, Aaron Pringle (Pamela), Danny Pringle, Loretta P. Duncan (Mark), and Sharon Pringle; a granddaughter raised as her own, Shamiya Pringle; one sister, Lena Ford, Georgetown, SC; thirteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
John Wragg, Jr., 1948-2021
John Demphis Wragg, Jr., died on February 19, 2021 at Roper Hospital, Charleston, SC. Services were held on February 26, 2021 at Cumberland A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Mr. Wragg was born July 21, 1948 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. John Demphis Wragg Sr. and Mrs. Sarah Holmes Wragg. He was a member of Cumberland A.M.E. Church, and graduated from Rosemary High School in 1966. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from South Carolina State College in 1977. Mr. Wragg was employed with Santee Cooper for 29 years. He returned to the military and served with the S. C. Air National Guard, Richland County, SC, until retiring. On October 17, 1981 John was joined in holy matrimony to Cecilia Lackey.
Surviving are his wife Cecilia Wragg and their children, Celita Graham (Dennis), Jamar Wragg, Maurice Wragg, and Christina Wragg; five grandchildren; his siblings, Geraldine "Carol" Grant, Valerie "Jackie" Lance (Phillip), Alfrenita Smalls (Jerome), Javanghn Wragg (Vermeil), and Albertha Williams (Joe).
Phillip Riddle, 1988-2021
Phillip Tanner Riddle, 32, resident of 334 Plantation Drive, son of Paul, Jr. and Lenora Cribb Riddle, passed away Saturday evening as the result of an accident.
Born June 2, 1988, in Greenwood, he was a 2006 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He was formerly employed with Sam & Boo's Pet Grooming and Emerald City Animal Hospital and Parson's Farm in Clinton.
He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are two sisters, Laura R. and husband Troy Dennin of Greenwood and Leanna Carol Riddle of the home; a nephew, Lucien Troy Dennin of Greenwood; aunts and uncles, Jerry (Shirley) Riddle; Gail (Marion) Robinson, Cecilia Riddle, Alicia C. Dinsmore, and Craig Henry.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Paul Riddle, Sr. and Frances Brown "Bill" Riddle; maternal grandparents, Alton Lane Cribb, Sr. and Inez Tanner Cribb; and an uncle, Sheriff Lane Cribb, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Starz 24 Foundation, founded by Josh Norman, at www.starz24.org; or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2330 Cokesbury Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
