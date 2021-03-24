Death notices: March 24, 2021

Catherine Newton Wiles, 1930-2021
Edna Catherine White Newton Wiles, 90, the widow of Warren Dalton Newton and Everett R. Wiles, finished her earthly journey and labors to enter her Eternal Home to hear the words, "Welcome home thy good and faithful servant", on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Mrs. Wiles was born a daughter of William Ezra White and Susan Edna Harris White on Feb. 13, 1930, in Salters, SC. She was a 1947 graduate of Macedonia High School where she tied as Class Salutatorian. She was a gifted and talented musician. She was a member and served as pianist for Gourdine's Chapel from 1947-1961, St. Delight PHC from 1961-1995, and St. Luke UMC, Savannah, GA from 1995 until 2001. She was a faithful member and diligent worker of all the churches she served cooking meals and co-hosting events for many church families and activities. She was a devoted member and worker for the World Mission Alliance of Branson, MO, with whom she traveled around the world doing Mission work. She became a skilled quilter. All of her family were given one of her quilts, and some quilts were sold to raise funds for much missionary work.
Ms. Catherine's legacy of Christian Faith and Truth has now become the heritage of: two sons, Warren Derrick (Rachel) Newton and Marvin Dalton (Diana) Newton; five grandchildren, Warren Jared (Mickey) Newton, Joel Derrick (Sharon) Newton, Cathleen Celeste (Mark) Cathcart, Marjorie Catherine Newton, and Amanda Cole Newton; seven great grandchildren, Joel Trent Newton, Katlyn Denise Newton, Jared Cody Newton, Dalton Colby Newton, Rachel Ann Cathcart, Jolee Celeste Cathcart, and Cathleen Kadyjean Cathcart; three brothers, Donald William (Betty) White; David Ezra (Jeanette) White, and Warren Ezra (Harriett) White; two sisters, Grace Lanette Johnson and Esther Naomi (Samuel "Mack") McGlamery; and a large number of nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by: her parents; two husbands; one son, Roger Ezra Newton; one brother, James Leonard White; one sister, Lois Elise Atkinson; and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Shaw Newton.
William Syler, Jr., 1963-2021
William Dale Syler, Jr., 57, beloved father and the husband of Teresa Patrice Syler, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at MUSC-Florence.
Mr. Syler was born the son of the late Dale "Arcell" Syler and Emily Maring on Nov. 1, 1963 in Charlotte, NC. He was an electrician with EnviroSep. He enjoyed music, working on cars, drawing, watching documentaries and educational TV. He loved to learn and teach others. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren and his bride, Teresa. He was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, caring brother and a loyal friend.
William and Teresa were married on Jan. 11, 1983 and celebrated 38 years together. Their home was blessed with: three children, Dustin Syler (Mary Katherine), David Syler (Melinda), and Cortney Syler-Newton (Dillon); and nine grandchildren, Payton, Jackson, Brayleigh, Zoey, Tyson, Gracynn, Brantley, Ryleigh, and Ryder. He is also survived by: his siblings, James "Jimmy" Syler (Carrie), Kristie Syler-Penn, and Brandon Syler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by: his father; and a brother, Michael Grayolyn Syler.
Ann Lowrimore, 1933-2021
Ann Laurie Ricks Lowrimore, 87, the widow of Thomas Washington "Buddy" Lowrimore, finished earthly journey and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning March 10, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Lowrimore was born a daughter of Hugh Ward Ricks and Ruby Nell Cribb Ricks on May 10, 1933 in Georgetown. She was the second born of six siblings: Robert "Bob" Ricks, Doreatha Hanna Nicholson, Margaret Jean Smith, James Thomas Ricks, and Earl Lee Ricks. Growing up in a time era when clothes were custom made, Ms. Ann mastered the talent of a skilled seamstress. For many years she was recognized as a High End Seamstress creating many beautiful garments for formal events, Sunday attire, casual clothes, and even bathing suits. She was also a gifted craftsman making murals from colorful beans and rocks, creating canvases from cross stitching, and weaving jewelry from colorful rubber bands. Hundreds of these jewelry pieces were given to local ministries and sent overseas for gifts to the children. Her greatest accomplishment was her fulfillment as of a "Beloved Mother" making her house a home, her arms a haven of rest and security, and her love a strength and support in every situation.
Her legacy is given to six children: Elaine Westman (John), Sandra "Sandy" Tumbleston (Vernon), Thomas "Tony" Lowrimore, Patricia "Trish" Morris, Cheryl Streacker, and John Jackson Lowrimore; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind one brother: James Ricks (Christine), and a large number of nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by: her parents; her husband; a grandchild, Eric Jewell; a great grandchild, Colton Anderson; and four siblings.
Memorials may be made to the Georgetown Church of God.
