Death notices: March 17, 2021

Kenneth Smith, Sr., 1946-2021
Kenneth A. Smith, Sr. died on Jan. 19, 2021 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 29, 2021 at Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church.
Mr. Smith was born May 29, 1946 in Georgetown, SC, the son of Janie B. Smith. Kenneth graduated from Howard High School in 1965. He was a skilled labor worker and a master at laying carpet, hard wood floors, and tile flooring. He was member of Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are his children, Anthony Green (Monica), Prophetess Angela Curtis (Bishop Marlon), Kenneth Smith, Jr. (Ida), Kristin Smith, Theodore Kinlaw, and Lakisha Smith; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Evang. Delores Matthews (Louis), Dorethea Jenkins (Charles),Denise Chatman (Timothy), Dorthula Gibson (James), Dotherine Smith, Shelia McClean (Lamont), and Pamela Davis (Anthony).
Lillian Dease, 1929-2021
Lillian Windley Dease died on Jan. 21, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 27, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Dease was born on Aug. 21, 1929 in Plantersville, SC, to Mr. Isman Windley and Mrs. Carrie Moultrie Windley. She was a faithful member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and The Rose of Sharon United Order of Tents #117. Lillian was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Samuel Dease, Sr. To this union, five children were born.
Surviving are her children, Ester Dease, Birlean Dease, Ernestine Dekine (Rev. Gilbert Dekine), and Pierre Dease; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Margie Vereen, 1953-2021
Margie C. Dentley Vereen died on Jan. 23, 2021 in Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 30, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Vereen was born on June 27, 1953 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Benjamin Dentley and Mrs. Leola McJett Dentley. She graduated from Howard High School in 1971, attended Catholic University, Washington D.C. (Business Administration, 1974), and Horry-Georgetown Technical College (Pharmacy Technician Certification, 2001). Margie was united in marriage to the late Mr. Wendell L. Vereen, Sr.
Surviving are her son, Jason Bryan; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her siblings, Benjamin Dentley, Jr., Patricia Tucker, Loretta Edwards, Barbara Stanley,Joyce Dentley and Betty Dentley.
Ruthena Campbell, 1929-2021
Ruthena Campbell died on Jan. 20, 2021 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. Services were held on Jan. 28, 2021 at Morning Glory Cemetery.
Ms. Campbell was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Thomas Phillip Campbell, Sr. and Mrs. Oranna Geathers Campbell. She graduated from Howard High School, and completed Nursing School at Roper Hospital, Charleston, SC. Ruthena later earned a Master's Degree in Nursing, and was an Administrator at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, until retirement. She was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Harlem, NY, and Shiloh A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are her niece, Mattie Ellison, Fairfax, VA; great nephews, Pastor Earl Campbell (Janice), and Carlton P. Bonner (Dorothy).
Verdell Nelson, 1937-2021
Verdell Hilton Nelson died on Jan. 19, 2021 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 26, 2021 at Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church.
Mrs. Nelson was born on Nov. 8, 1937 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher and Ernestine Green Hilton. She attended Howard High School, formerly employed at the Carolinian Motel, and was an independent housekeeper at Debordieu, until retirement. She was a member of Greater St. Stephen A.M.E. Church. Verdell married Mr. Andrew Nelson, Sr. Their union of more than 65 years, was blessed with seven children.
Surviving are her husband, Andrew Nelson, Sr.; her children, Andrew Nelson, Jr. (Rev. Barbara), Ozell Wragg (Anthony) , Dermaine Nelson, Jennifer Nelson, Antione Nelson, Sr.,Tiffany Young (Carl) ; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Rice, and Harry Hilton.
Frank Swinton, Jr., 1947-2021
Frank Swinton, Jr. died on Jan. 19, 2021 at Conway Medical Center in Conway, SC. Services were held on Jan. 25, 2021 at Old Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Swinton was born on Dec. 20, 1947 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Frank Swinton, Sr. and Mrs. Janie Elder Swinton. He attended Mt. Carmel United Missionary Baptist Church, and graduated from Choppee High School in 1966. He was employed with Pratt and Whitney, Connecticut, Grover Manufacturing, Conway, SC, then later worked as a landscaper with Blackmoor Golf Course.
Surviving are his siblings, Vernell Lucas, Rev. James L. Swinton, Sr., Mary Swinton Faulk (Jacob), Harold Swinton, John Swinton and Lee Michael Swinton (Wildra).
Cynthia Hazel, 1956-2021
Cynthia Dozier Hazel died Jan. 18, 2021 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital , Georgetown, SC. Services were held on Jan. 24, 2021 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Cynthia was born on Aug. 14, 1956 in Georgetown, SC to Walter "Sonny" Palmer and Flora Mae (Dozier) Butler Maxwell. She was a graduate of Howard High School Class of 1974. Cynthia was a dedicated employee of Waccamaw EOC Inc., Head Start program for almost 40 years. She held: an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice, a Bachelor of Arts, a Master's of Education Degree, was a Certified Child Care Trainer for the State of South Carolina, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Surviving are her husband, Levern Hazel, her children, Herasheia Renae Dozier, Shannon Hazel; her siblings, Francena Evans, Tessie Palmer, Victoria Palmer-Gilliard(Bryant), Corry Palmer, Terry Palmer, and William T. Maxwell, Jr.(Margaret).
Edward Keith, Jr., 1949-2021
Edward Keith, Jr. died on Jan. 14, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Lebanon, PA. Services were held on Jan. 22, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Keith was born on Jan. 2, 1949 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Julius Keith and Mrs. Dorothy Grant Keith. He attended Howard High School, and Greater St. Stephen A.ME. Church. On May 17, 2003, Edward was united in holy matrimony to his wife, Mrs. Leticia Fuentes Keith. He was employed with Precision Cast Parts Steel Plant, Lebanon, PA and Debbie Jo's Bakery, until retiring, and was a member of New Birth U.M. Church.
Surviving are his wife, Leticia Fuentes Keith; his son, Jason Lilly; two adored grandchildren; his siblings, Bernadine Keith, Angela Keith Brown and Rodney Keith.
Arthur Simmons, 1958-2021
Arthur Lee Simmons died on Jan. 14, 2021 at the Veterans Hospital of Atlanta, GA. Services were held on Jan. 23, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1958 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Oliver Simmons, Sr. and Mrs. Rebecca Joan McCray Simmons. He graduated from Howard High School. In 1977, Arthur honorably served in the United States Army. He earned a Liberal Arts Degree from Hostos College, Bronx, NY, and later became a Certified Substance Abuse Counselor. On July 16, 1996 Arthur was joined in marriage to his wife, Mrs. Glynis Slater Simmons. He attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Peace Baptist Church, Decatur, GA, and was Chaplin of Derwin Brown Lodge #599.
Surviving are his wife Glynis N. Simmons; his children, Melsun Simmons and Toneya Foxx; three grandchildren; his siblings, Oliver Simmons, Jr. (Joyce), James Simmons, Sr. (Albertha), Roy Simmons, David Simmons, Mollie Long, Stella Simmons-Malone, Elva Dingle, Marthena Coleman-Small, and Linda Linen (Joe).
Archie McCants II, 1940-2021
Archie McCants II died on Jan. 13, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Services were held on Jan. 19, 2021 at Cumberland A.M.E Church Cemetery.
He was born Nov. 27, 1940 to Mr. Archie McCants, Sr. and Annie McCants Deas. Archie was a former radio personality, guitarist, and a member of the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels.
Surviving are his son, Charlton McCants (Karen); granddaughter Ashley McCants; sibings, Norman Deas (Onetta), Simon Deas, Marion Deas, and step-sister Sarah Bell Deas.
Carolyn Myers, 1968-2021
Carolyn B. Grate Myers died on Jan. 11, 2021 in Pawleys Island, SC. Services were held on Jan. 18, 2021 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
She was born on April 10, 1968 in Georgetown, SC, to Anna Mae Grate and Willie Grady. She was a Howard High School graduate, and a member of St. John A.M.E. Church. Carolyn was married to the late Mr. Sylvester Myers.
Surviving are her sons, Dwayne Grate and Damien Grate; three grandchildren; her siblings, Gail Sessions,Eunice Lance, Savira Grady, Christopher Grate, and Willie Grady.
Marie'l Armstrong, 1994-2021
Marie'l Monet Armstrong died on Jan. 8, 2021 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC. Services were held on Jan. 16, 2021 at Morning Glory Cemetery.
She was born to Mr. Clarence Armstrong and Mrs. Mona Franklin Armstrong in Georgetown, SC on April 24, 1994, and was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. Marie'l graduated from Georgetown High School in 2012, earned an Associate's Degree in Medical Office Assistant from Miller Mott Technical College, and was later employed with CVS of Pawleys Island, SC as a Pharmacy Technician.
Surviving are her parents, Clarence and Mona Franklin Armstrong of Georgetown, SC, and her sister, Mariah Q. Armstrong of Rock Hill, SC.