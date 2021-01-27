Death Notices: Jan. 27, 2021

Delores Reynolds, 1930-2021
Delores Thomas Reynolds entered the presence of the Lord on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Novant Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. She was born on January 6th, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida to John Calvin Thomas and Adel Brown Thomas. Her parents, 4 siblings and one precious daughter, Antionette Johnson, all preceded her in death. She was married to Frank Reynolds.
She was educated in Georgetown County and graduated from Howard High School in 1946. Upon completion of high school, she pursued higher education at South Carolina State in Orangeburg, SC, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. Delores became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In 1948. She furthered her education by attending Michigan State earning her Master’s Degree in Education. Delores taught 6th grade for more than 40 years at Wiley Middle School with the WS/FC public schools and Winston Salem State University.
She leaves to cherish a beautiful legacy, a loving grandson, Nickolaus C.D. Bryan (Angela) of Charlotte, NC, a Great Granddaughter, Miller Ann Bryan of Charlotte, NC; former spouse Frank Reynolds of Philadelphia, PA; 2 sister-in-law’s Ella Mae Thomas of Myrtle Beach, SC and Susan Thomas of Conway, SC; God Parents Bill Grissom (Mary) of Winston-Salem, NC; God Sister Maurice Freeman (Charles) of Raleigh, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside was held on January 24, 2021 at the Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church Cemetery, Pawleys Island, SC. www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Georgia Vinson, 1960-2020
Georgia Lee Hamlin Vinson, 59, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Vinson was born in Georgetown on November 30, 1960, a daughter of the late Bernard Terrell Hamlin and Clara Lee Jordan Hamlin.
Mrs. Vinson grew up in Georgetown and graduated from Winyah High School and attended Horry/Georgetown Technical College. In Georgia's younger years she worked for Judy's Hamburgers. Later in life she worked for Georgetown Mill Supply, Tail Walker Marine, and for many years for Georgetown Landing Marina. Mrs. Vinson loved fishing, the beach, the river and boating. She was known by just about everyone in Georgetown and was a very helping and caring person. Georgia had a great faith in God and will be missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are: four sisters, Theresa Hamlin Owens (David) of Chapin; Joetta Hamlin Martin (Bosco) of Georgetown; Alice Hamlin Cribb (Ray) of Hemingway and Clara Hamlin of Jackson, TN; four nieces and nephews, Kimberly Martin, David H. Owens (Josh), Ashley Cribb (D.J.) and Alex Cribb (Kelsey); four great-nieces and nephews, Bryson Martin, Kensley Martin, Raylynn Cribb and Landon Thomas, a very special cousin, Tony Jordon, and many other cousins.
The family suggests memorials to: The Juvenile Diabetes, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281, or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, 81 Gadsden St, Charleston, SC 29401.
Lila Brakefield, 1919-2021
Lila Catherine Atkinson Brakefield, 101 died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 13, 2021 surrounded by her family. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Catherine was born on February 24, 1919 the third of seven children of James Biggers and Effie Azilee Atkinson in the Armenia Community of Chester County, SC. Being from a Christian, farming family, hard work, love of family & services to the Lord was how they were raised. The ultimate “worker bee” best sums up Catherine’s persona. “Waste not want not” is how this woman of the Depression lived each day.
She married William “Bill” Simpson Brakefield on September 7, 1937 in York, SC, and they built a long and happy life together. Not long after marriage, they moved to the northeast settling down in South New Jersey where Bill’s work took him. West Cape May was their first home, then settled in on the island of Wildwood Crest. In the early 50’s Catherine drove the famous Tram Cars on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Primarily though “Kitty” saw herself as a homemaker and devoted her time and effort to raising her children, as an active member of her community, PTA mom, church member, loving and supporting her husband & children. As a member of the Order of the Eastern Star she founded a group that included and encouraged young women. She loved the life she and Bill made in their adopted South Jersey.
Upon retirement they returned to Lowrys, SC in 1977, and enjoyed her time reuniting with their family and friends. As a lifelong member of Armenia United Methodist Church, she took on many roles including Sunday School Teacher, choir member and Young Adult leader. She loved the church where she was baptized and where she helped shape many lives (at the time of her passing she was the oldest living member at 101 years). She also served on the board of the Chester County Hospital.
In 1998 she relocated to Murrells Inlet to live with her son and daughter-in-law. She was a tremendous help to her grandchildren and continued to do what she knew best; caring for those she loved! Catherine remained there for 22 years as a grandmother, mother, friend, and inspiration to many until her death.
Catherine is survived by one sister, Nell Atkinson Shulte Lynch, her two remaining children, Lila Carolyn Montanaro (Al) and Stephen Carter Brakefield (Jean Ann), as well as her daughter-in-law Barbara Brakefield, and her son-in-law Butch Schmidt. She was predeceased by her husband, William Simpson Brakefield (’83), her children, William Atkinson Brakefield (‘04) and Elizabeth Ann Schmidt (‘20), and grandson, Gary Frederick Schmidt (’19). During her fulfilled life she was blessed with nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild who affectionately knew her as “Mom-Mom.” As “Aunt Kitty” she leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was truly blessed by a large and loving family.
Memorials may be made to Armenia United Methodist Church, 2840 Armenia Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Billie Maroney, 1933-2021
Billie 'Jane' Thompson Maroney of Carlisle, Pennsylvania has departed her beloved family and returned to be with the Eternal Father. Jane was 87 years old when she passed at Carlisle Regional Medical Center on January 18, 2021.
Jane was born in Georgetown, South Carolina on April 5, 1933 to Bland Haddon Thompson and Eva Louise MacDougal Thompson. She was one of eight children.
Jane married John James Maroney February 10, 1957. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage. From their union, they had two children, Andrew & Margaret who they raised with love and guidance.
Jane was preceded in death by her Husband, John Maroney, and Son, Andrew Maroney. She is survived by her Daughter & Son In-Law, Margaret & Bob Tyrrell, of Carlisle, PA. Her three Grandchildren, Nicholas Tyrrell of San Francisco CA, Ashley Tyrrell of Carlisle PA and Angela Tyrrell Weber of Camp Hill, PA as well as her Brother, Dell Thompson of Amelia Island, FL.
She was proud to have retired from Rite Aid as a Corporate Office Clerk where she had worked for 28 years. Jane was a devoted Christian, Mother and Grandmother. In her free time, Jane enjoyed spending time with friends and family, antiquing, gardening and had a special interest in flowers.
Jane will remain in our hearts forever.
