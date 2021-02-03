Death notices: Feb. 3, 2021

Carol W. Mullis, 1956-2021
Carol W. Mullis died in her home on Jan. 27, 2021 on Hilton Head Island, SC. She was 64.
Carol was born on Dec. 29, 1956 in Andrews, SC to her parents Horace and Marjorie Ward. She attended Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC. Carol married Rocky Mullis in 1978 in Earle, SC.
The Mullis' moved to Hilton Head in 1983 from North Myrtle Beach where Rocky continued his real estate and property management career. Carol joined Rocky soon after as the office manager. Together they started Shore Management which was later obtained by Hilton Head Properties.
Carol is survived by her loving husband Rocky, daughter Summer Mullis of Hilton Head, son Jason (Brooke) Mullis of Spartanburg, SC, son Jefferson (Jan) Mullis of Eatonton, GA, 4 grandchildren and 3 sisters Hope, Brenda, and Barbara.
A private memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Grace Community Church.
Dorothy McCutcheon Campbell, 1927-2021
Dorothy McCutcheon Campbell, 93, widow of Robert Louis Campbell, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021 at Commander Nursing Home in Florence, South Carolina.
Mrs. Campbell was born in Lake City, SC on June 17, 1927 to the late Samuel Lollie McCutcheon and the late Birdie Mae Kirby McCutcheon. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Georgetown and retired after a career in sales with Sears and Roebuck.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by two grandsons, Jason Wooten of Murfreesboro, TN and Kristopher Prevatte; one granddaughter, Karina Bovinder; and a sister, Vivian Herring of Lake City, SC.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Cordie Lajare Prevatte and her siblings, Samuel Lollie McCutcheon, Jr., Hermis Wesley McCutcheon, Rudolph McCutcheon, Jack Levon McCutcheon, and Sarah Elizabeth Anderson.
Dorothy Louis Watson Daniels, 1929-2021
Dorothy Louise Watson Daniels of Georgetown, SC died peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at the age of 91.
She was born March 31, 1929 to Henrietta Altman Watson and James Clement Watson in Brittons Neck, Marion County, South Carolina. Louise was the second youngest of ten children. She graduated from McClenaghan High School in Florence and graduated from Anderson College. She was married to the love of her life, her late husband, James Garland Daniels. Louise is survived by her three children, Patsy Daniels Fountain, James Charlie Daniels and wife Melanie, Henrietta Daniels Barber and husband Byron; her five grandchildren James Garland Daniels II, Charles Larry Fountain II and wife Stephanie, William Byron Barber III, James Walker Barber and wife Meredith, and John Watson Barber and wife Leslie; and six great grandchildren, Jeane, Kaitlyn, and Lilly Daniels, Trey and Carter Fountain, and John Watson Barber, Jr. Louise also has one surviving sister, Gladys Watson Humphries of Florence, SC. She was predeceased by her brothers Bishop Watson, LeGrand Watson, Hubert Watson, Carlysle Watson, Lester Meredith Watson and her sisters Leila Bachelor, Leona Watson, and Lillian Shepard.
Louise and her husband owned and operated the former Sampit Furniture, a mainstay on Front Street in Georgetown where locals convened on the rocking chairs to discuss the towns happenings. In addition, Louise volunteered at Brookgreen Gardens, Georgetown Hospital and was substitute teacher for many years. Louise had a genuine love for life and could always be seen with a smile on her face. Her love for music and dancing was only exceeded by her devotion to her family and faith. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and later years the Church of the Messiah in Georgetown, SC.
Louise's family and friends will forever be grateful for the love and support given by her faithful caregivers, Roxie Rogers, Sharon Logan, and Benzena McCray.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231-4596 or the charity of your choice.
Joy Ann Bull Sasser
Joy Ann Bull Sasser passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the Lakes at Litchfield.
Joy was born in Georgetown, SC, the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Emily Bailey Bull. Joy graduated from Winyah High School, attended Winthrop College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. She was a school teacher in Miami and at Beck Middle School in Georgetown. Joy also served on the staff of Congressman Bill Nelson in Titusville, FL, where she lived for many years. Joy was a master gardener and had an incredible green thumb, especially with orchids. She also enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and her cats. She was active at Prince George Winyah Church and in Book Club. Joy was a former member of the Low Country Lunch Bunch, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of America, and the Jamestowne Society.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Sasser of Houston, TX; her son, Jim (Lisa) Sasser of Fayetteville, NY; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Sasser, Anna Sasser and Kaelyn McDonagh; and her brother, Clayton (Connie) Bull of Georgetown. She was predeceased by her daughter, Joy Sasser and her brother, Joe (Katherine) Bull.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of one's choice or to "The Preservation Trust for Historic Prince George Winyah Church", PO Box 624, Georgetown, SC 29442.
Wilena Mae Hoke, 1930-2021
Wilena Hoke, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, SC (previously a resident of Georgetown, SC for 50 years), wife of Billy Hoke, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Jan. 1, 2021, in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Wilena was born in Weirton, West Virginia on Dec. 1, 1930, daughter of the late Silas and Mae Riffee. She graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV in 1952 with a degree in Nursing. Wilena met Bill Hoke during their college years at WVU, they married in Dec. of 1952 and shared 68 wonderful years together. Wilena and Bill moved to Georgia (Waycross and Richmond Hill), before moving to Aiken, SC and then to Georgetown, SC in 1963.
Wilena made her church home at Trinity Lutheran Church in Georgetown, where she was a faithful and dedicated member for 54 years. She served God and her church family in many capacities over the years, as a member of the Congregation Council, the Worship Committee and the Altar Guild. She enjoyed the time she spent as a member of Bridge and Garden Clubs in Georgetown.
Wilena worked as a medical transcriptionist in the medical records department at Georgetown Memorial Hospital for several years before retiring in 1995. She loved to travel with her husband Bill, who planned their wonderful trips to the mountains of West Virginia and North Carolina, New Orleans and the surrounding Cajun Country, the wine country of California and the Emerald City of Seattle, Washington, just a few of the many places they enjoyed together.
Wilena was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and a dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who loved her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoke was predeceased by a brother, Robert Riffee. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Billy Hoke; daughter Janice (Charles) Butler of Hampstead, NC; daughter Claire Hoke of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son William (Nicole) Hoke of Seattle, WA; brother Bill (Judy) Riffee of Montrose, WV; sister-in-law Barbara Riffee of Melbourne, FL; two nieces and four nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1605 S Fraser St, Georgetown, SC, 29440.