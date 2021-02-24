Death notices: Feb. 24, 2021

Jimmie Lee Alston
Jimmie Lee Alston 77 of Andrews, SC passed on Monday, Feb. 15.
David Darby
David Darby , 76 of Andrews, South Carolina passed on Wednesday, Feb.10.
Charles Session
Charles Session 75, of Andrews, South Carolina passed on Tuesday, Feb. 16
Ruth A Colburn
Ruth A. Colburn, age 95, of Georgetown, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at home. Mrs. Colburn was the beloved wife of Richard Colburn (deceased) of Georgetown. She was born August 10, 1925. She was a professional secretary and enjoyed extensive travel of the United States. She volunteered the rest of her life at Tidelands Hospital and Helping Hands of Georgetown. Mrs. Colburn enjoyed the Senior Scholars program in Georgetown also. She loved knitting, baseball and telling everyone to live as long as her. Mrs. Colburn is survived by one daughter, Marcia Morano, and four grandchildren, Robert N. Morano (Stephanie) of Nebraska. Peter G. Morano of Georgetown, Nick R. Morano of Georgetown, and Holly S. Morano of Surfside and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Memorials and donations may be made to Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St. Georgetown, SC 29440. Condolences may be made at: www.burroughsfh.com