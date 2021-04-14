Death notices: April 14, 2021

John Douglas Rutledge, Jr., 1947-2021
John Douglas Rutledge, Jr. departed this life on Monday, April 5, 2021, at his home, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, among his family and friends. He was born on November 23, 1947, in Georgetown, SC, to the late John Rutledge, Sr., and late Rev. Marie Jackson Rutledge. John, aka Curly, was the eldest son of their six children, two who preceded him in death: Gregory Rutledge, Sr. and Rev. Elton Rutledge, Sr.
In 1991, Mr. Rutledge was united in marriage to the love of his life, Vera Jean Moore, who predeceased him. They were married for 27 years.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children: Maureen Britton, Christina Grove, Fredrick Grove, Brittany Rutledge, Clinton Rutledge, Keisha Rutledge, Anne Marie Smith, and John Smith; his step-son: Michael Moore; his siblings: Estelle Rutledge, Lena (Tom) Prior, and Rev. Franklin Earl (Sandra) Rutledge; his sisters-in-law: Lisa Rutledge and Virginia Rutledge; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A virtual memorial will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 4 p.m. For more information, visit jrutledge.squarespace.com.