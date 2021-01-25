Nonprofit spotlight: Saint Frances Animal Center

Take a look at the four animals ready to be adopted at the Saint Frances Animal Center, with photos courtesy of Karen Jensen-Parish.
Brownie
Brownie is a mixed breed, almost 3 1/2 years old and has been with Saint Frances since last October.. He has a lot of energy to burn, so he'd definitely benefit from someone who is devoted to exercising and training him. He needs guidance on getting along with dog friends but he absolutely adores all his human friends! He needs to be in a home that doesn't have other animals.
Alaska
Alaska is a beautiful girl who is 4 years old and has been with Saint Frances since last October. Alaska should be the only pet in the home. She would do best with an experienced owner who has time to train her and keep up with her active lifestyle.
Slater
Slater is 5 years old and is a bit shy at first. He needs a trusting home with someone who can be patient with him but still love him unconditionally.
Big
Big is a senior cat that came to us from another shelter where he was surrendered by his family. Big is shy and he misses being in a home with people who love him. He is not adjusting well to the noise of the shelter. He gets along with other cats but would probably do better in a quite home where he is the only animal or there is another laid back animal.
To make an appointment to see other adoptable pets, call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email adoptions@sfanimals.org. See other photos on the website www.sfanimals.org and on the Facebook page. Meet more great cats in the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit its website at www.purrandpour.com and its Facebook page to see photos of all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there.
In addition, did you know that the Cotton Memorial Veterinary Clinic at Saint Frances Animal Center offers low cost veterinary care for animals in the community?
Has your pet been spayed or neutered? The clinic provides this low cost service.
Does your pet need a yearly checkup, heartworm testing or treatment, micro chipping or flea and tick prevention? The clinic provides these services too and more. Call them today at 843-546-0780 to schedule your appointment and encourage your friends and family to do the same.