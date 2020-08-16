Nonprofit spotlight: Saint Frances Animal Center

Mac, Charlie or Myrtle may be just the pet you need. However, if not, you can see photos and information of other available dogs and cats, by visiting Saint Frances Animal Center's website at www.sfanimals.org or www.facebook.com/sfanimals .
Additionally, you can call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email to adoptions@sfanimals.org. Meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center.
As you all may have heard we here at SFAC are working on ways that we can better assist the families and animals in our community.
With that said we are actively going out to different locations in Georgetown to trap cats and kittens to have them altered and released. This helps control the over population and the over all health of said animals, which is free to you for the time being.
Also, we’ve launched Tether Free SC. This is an effort to get dogs off of chains. We will help provide fencing and housing and other necessities. This is also a free service to you.
If you are someone or if you know someone who can benefit from these programs, give us a call at 843-546-0780 and ask to speak with Ashley.
Mac was brought to Saint Frances after his owner passed away. He is a sweet and beautiful boy who is accustomed to being in a home and is now sad in his run at the shelter. He loves going on walks and volunteers all say he is a special guy.
Charlie is a young brindle pit mix who is full of love! All he wants is someone to hug and kiss him. He is a little underweight and his fur is patchy but both of these things can be easily fixed with some old fashion TLC.
Myrtle is a stunning Catahoula mix. It has been hard to capture a good picture of just how pretty she really is because she is constantly wagging (not just her tail but her entire body)! Myrtle is around one and a half years old and would make a great addition to any home. She is dog friendly and loves companionship.