Nonprofit spotlight: Saint Frances Animal Center

A look at animals that are up for adoption at the Saint Frances Animal Center:
Wilson
Wilson is a mixed breed, 2-year-old male who is full of personality. He is great on a leash & gentle with treats. He loves to play with tennis balls but is still working on the retrieving part of fetch. He is curious about cats & other 4 legged friends.
Jaxon
Jaxon was brought in as a stray in late November and is about 3 years old. We think Jaxon was military in a previous life. He is very strong, curious and attentive. He eager to learn and listen. He learned to sit very quickly and is enthusiastic to learn new tricks to please his people. He seems intimidating at first but after a few minutes with him you realize he is a lovebug.
Dancer
Dancer is a gorgeous 1-year-old female. She loves to play and explore. She will curl up on your feet, waiting for belly rubs and head scratches.
Coco Cat
Coco cat can be shy at first, but after she knows you she’ll love you. She is a little bit lazy but once you start playing with her, she can play all day long. Her beautiful white whiskers & chest make her green eyes stand out even more! She would be great in an active home to bring her out of her shell. She is great with other cats.
Making an appointment
To make an appointment to see other adoptable pets, call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email adoptions@sfanimals.org. See other photos on the website www.sfanimals.org and on the Face Book page. Meet more great cats in the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit its website at ww.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see photos of all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there.
A commitment to the pit bull community
Saint Frances has a dream that it can stop the vast numbers of unwanted pit bull dogs and increase the number of wanted ones in our community. Saint Frances has started a fund to support a spay/neuter Pitty Clinic. There are many of myths about Pit Bulls that we wish the community would understand. It is a myth that pitbulls are a fighting breed. It is a myth that pitbulls are inherently vicious. It is a myth that pit bulls have a powerful lockjaw and bite. It is a myth that pit bulls don’t get along with other pets. It is a myth that pit bulls turn on you in an instant. Come meet Jaxon, Wilson, Satu, Cami, Nino or Surge just to name a few of the adoptable pitties who have been at the shelter for a year or more to prove these myths as what they are- a myth!. Pitbull-type dogs are by far the most popular "strong breed" dogs in the U.S. Right now. At Saint Frances there are dozens of pitties who would make great family members.
We are asking you to donate to this fund that will be dedicated to support unaltered pitties in Georgetown County. You can help Saint Frances by sponsoring a free pitbull neutering day “Pitty Community Clinic”. We have already raised enough money for 1 Clinic Day since 2021 started, we are hoping to raise $3,000 total, to allow us to have 2 more Clinic Days. Each Clinic Day allows 30 dogs to receive rabies shots along with being spayed or neutered.
Any pitty people want to be part of something as special as Pitty Clinic? You can donate on our website, in the notes section write "Pitty Community Clinic.”