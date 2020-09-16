Nonprofit spotlight: Saint Frances Animal Center

To make an appointment to meet your next buddy, call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email adoptions@sfanimals.org. to meet dogs or cats or meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center.
Thank you to all our volunteers and donors who are helping us to care for the wonderful dogs and cats in our charge. We appreciate you all.
Saint Frances has taken in 25 cats that had to be evacuated out of the path of Hurricane Laura from Louisiana. We knew this would be a strain on us BUT because we understand how Hurricanes can impact a shelter we could not say no.
We are reaching out for Fosters, Adopters and our partners in rescue for help with these animals. If you have space in your home or in your rescue facility please contact St Frances at 843-546-0780 and help us help them!
HAPPY WEDNESDAY! If you can help us supply our cupboard, it would be greatly appreciated.
We are in need of a few Comfy Cones (to use post surgery) in both large and extra large. In addition, we are working towards two big purchases, including a much needed office printer, which we have researched and selected but need help to purchase, as well as an MSDS compliant storage cabinet so that we may properly store certain cleaning supplies. For these two items, we know the price is high, but even if you can contribute $25 towards the purchase of an Amazon gift card for us, it will add up! If you're able to do so, please use the email address: volunteer@a4psc.org
To make it easy to donate, we have added these items to our Amazon Wish List so that you may purchase them and have them delivered directly to us. Just go to https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3T77WVB5K34U1?ref_=wl_share
Or, if you are out shopping and would like to pick up any of these items, they can be dropped off at the shelter at:
708 Petigru Dr.
Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Thank you for supporting local animals in need!
Martha
Martha is a senior hound dog who has the most beautiful smile (even with her worn down teeth). This little dog may be in her later years but her attitude is young and her cheerful spirit is infectious. The staff at St Frances loves this old gal and can’t wait to find her a loving home to spend the remainder of her life.
Watkins
If you want to discover how beautiful a black cat can be , you must meet Watkins. He is friendly, playful and effortlessly elegant. He will disprove the myth of black cats being bad luck and show you that crossing paths with a black cat may be the best thing that ever happened to you and your family.
Luna Girl
Luna Girl is a sweet tiger cat who was brought in as an owner surrender. She is a loving and beautiful girl. If you’re looking for endless kitty cuddles on the couch, Luna is your girl.
Austin and Allie
These 2 kittens are quite a pair and that’s exactly how they would like to stay. Austin, the orange tabby and Allie, the black and white female love to snuggle and play with each other. As you can see from their photo they look perfect together. Help us keep them together and come adopt the 2 of them!