Nonprofit spotlight: Saint Frances Animal Center

Shelby, Cider, Cher and Thea are only a few of Saint Frances cats that are residing at the Purr & Pour Café on Main Street in Georgetown. To see photos and information of other available dogs and cats, visit Saint Frances Animal Center's website at www.sfanimals.org or www.facebook.com/sfanimals .
To make an appointment to meet your next pet, call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email adoptions@sfanimals.org. Meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Facebook page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center.
Thank you to all our volunteers and donors who are helping us to care for the wonderful dogs and cats in our charge. We appreciate you all.
Living in Coastal South Carolina puts us and our pets in the path of major storms and flooding. According to the CDC, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, make sure your pet(s) wear collars and tags with up-to-date contact information and other identification.
Microchip your pet(s). This is one of the best ways to ensure that you and your pet are reunited if you are separated. Always be sure to register the microchip with the manufacturer and keep your contact information up to date with the microchip company. Keep a leash and/or carrier near the exit.
Make sure you have proper equipment for pets to ride in the car (carriers, harnesses, pet seatbelts). Prepare a Pet Disaster Kit so evacuation will go smoothly for your entire family. Ask your veterinarian for help in putting together your pet’s veterinary records.
Plan where you and your pet will stay in case you need to evacuate your home. Pets may not be allowed in local shelters, unless they are service animals. Many disaster evacuation centers (such as Red Cross evacuation centers) do not accept pets and other animals.
Identify shelters or out-of-town friends or relatives where your pets and other animals can stay.
Locate boarding facilities or animal hospitals near your evacuation shelter and in the case you are unable to return home right away.
Create a buddy system in case you’re not home during an emergency. Ask a trusted neighbor who can check on your animals and can evacuate your animals if necessary.
Locate a veterinarian or animal hospital in the area where you may be seeking temporary shelter and add the veterinarian’s contact information to your emergency kit.
Be prepared and be safe.
Shelby
This exquisite four-year-old calico is happy to lounge at a distance or follow in tow. SHELBY is a gentle soul who enjoys a good chin scratch. She's spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations/flea treatment.
Cider
He was in a home and gets along with other socialized cats and dogs. He is also sweet with children and would make a wonderful addition to a FURever family looking for a low-maintenance yet loving and present family member.
Cher and Thea
Two beautiful specimen of black cats. They are fun loving sweets kitties and will be great company