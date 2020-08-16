Nonprofit spotlight: Friends of the Waccamaw Library

The successful Friends of the Waccamaw Library (FOWL) 1st Thursday Lecture Series returns for another much anticipated run in Fall 2020. The 1st Thursday Series has become one of the Library’s featured programs. Although the subjects of the presentations are eclectic, most highlight a facet of regional or Lowcountry culture, such as our area’s fascinating, diverse histories; elements of the coastal ecology; or the unique language, customs, literature, and arts inspired by the region.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, library meeting rooms are currently closed to public gatherings; as a result, the Fall 2020 1st Thursday Series will feature virtual presentations. Online presentations will provide engaging educational content for library patrons and community members during this time, while enabling folks to contribute to real-time Q&A sessions following each presentation by commenting on Facebook Live.
All 1st Thursday events begin at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month (i.e., September 3, October 1, November 5, and December 3), and are free and openly available to the public online. To view the presentations live, go to the Georgetown County Library Facebook page at the scheduled date and time: https://www.facebook.com/Georgetown-County-Library-103748677057/?ref=bookmarks
You do not have to have a Facebook account to watch the presentations on the Georgetown County Library Facebook page. If you miss a presentation on Facebook Live, all four presentations will also be made available for viewing afterwards on the Georgetown County Library YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-slNZZqPfl14nl7-faVD9Q?view_as=subscriber
The lineup for Fall 2020 features a strong lineup of speakers and topics: On Sept. 3, Georgetown County native Dr. Tracy S. Bailey discussing her debut novel, which explores Lowcountry Gullah culture; on Oct.1, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes on the continuing story of the Emanuel Nine families; on Nov. 5, sociologist Dr. Shawn Bingham exploring about the radical countercultures of the Bohemian South; and on Dec. 3, Dr. Marjorie J. Spruill, a major historian of the woman suffrage movement, explaining the history of women’s right to vote in South Carolina, to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.