Nonprofit spotlight: Black River United Way celebrates half a century of service

Black River United Way Andrews
Members of Black River United Way as they drove through Main Street in Andrews on Aug. 7. The drive-thru parade was in celebration of the organization's 50 years of service.

 Kareem Wilson/ South strand News

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop the Black River United Way from celebrating 50 years of serving Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

It was scheduled to celebrate its half-century anniversary on April 28 at the Manor House in Wedgefield, but needed new plans to celebrate the milestone due to COVID-19.

Yolanda McCray, who joined as president and CEO in 2018, said it was a tough process but ultimately decided on a drive-thru parade from Murrells Inlet to Greeleyville last Friday escorted by both counties sheriff's office.

"This has become our inaugural event to bring awareness of the needs and assets of the two counties we serve," McCray said. 

BRUW received its nonprofit status on April 28, 1970. Formerly known as Georgetown County United Way, the organization extended its service in the neighboring Williamsburg County revising to their present-day name. 

In 2014, the organization modernized into a “collective impact” model focusing on a common agenda for a specific social problem. While the future of the coronavirus and its economic impact are uncertain, McCray said the nonprofit will keep helping as much as it can. 

Student united way
Director Yolanda McCray speaks to the Student United Way students at Lowcountry Prep Jan. 30.

BRUW provides learning and reading programs for early grade students, disaster relief, community outreach, and financial resources and tax assistance to those in need.

It raised $19 million through workplace campaigns, private donors and grants to support nonprofit agencies and community initiatives in the two-county footprint.

The organization partners with other community agencies such as Georgetown County School District, Williamsburg County School District, The Village Group, The Mitney Project, United Way Association of SC, South Caroline Housing Trust Fund and more than 20 others. 

PI Kiwanis at Sampit
Pawleys Island Kiwanis Club members John Chiesa and Angela Martinez visited Sampit Elementary School in Georgetown on Nov. 9 to read to second-graders in Gretchen Goude's class. More than 300 volunteers visited daycares and elementary schools in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties that day as part of the Black River United Way's "United to Read" literacy program.

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times. He previously covered entertainment and community news for the Charlotte Post in Charlotte, NC.

