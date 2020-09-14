'No longer the person for that job': NAACP again demands Pawleys mayor's resignation

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Just feet away from where the Town of Pawley’s Island usually hosts its in-person, bi-weekly council meetings, the NAACP doubled down on its demand that the town’s mayor, Brian Henry, resign immediately due to his referring to Black Lives Matter as a “terror organization” in a public Facebook post on Aug. 25.

Town council met via Zoom on Monday night, alleviating any potential showdown between the Georgetown chapter of the NAACP and the mayor.

This was the second call by the NAACP for Henry to resign, the last occurring on Aug. 29.

With three dozen people in attendance on a sweltering Monday afternoon — with two holding signs that showed support for Henry — the tone of the NAACP’s planned protest was simple: It no longer trusted Henry to represent the best interest of the community.

The protest was attended by equally white and black residents, with white resident Ruby West addressing all of those in earshot.

“I support Black Lives Matter. In peaceful protest; financially; and in protecting black lives against police violence. According to Mayor Henry, that makes me, my husband and our 6th grade honors student from Waccamaw Elementary ‘terrorists,’” West said.

“The position of the mayor of Pawleys Island isn’t a great policy power, but it’s largely a symbolic position that has small ordinances and welcomes people into our small slice of heaven. The mayor should be someone that can bring unity to our community and help make people want to visit us, not deter visitors. I believe Mayor Henry is no longer the person for that job.”

During the council meeting on Monday night, one statement was read from a concerned citizen that Henry should resign. No members of the council addressed the issue publicly, and the council did not return from executive session after just 20 minutes that could be watched by the public.

Unsure if their efforts will lead to Henry’s resignation, the NAACP also pointed to further efforts to push the issue forward, including legal action, as well as a petition that is now making the community rounds to force a potential recall election.

A change.org petition was started on Sept. 6 and has collected 48 signatures to date, while an in-person collection was used on Monday, with at least 14 more signatures.

In order to force a potential recall election, 15 percent of the Town of Pawleys Island would need to sign the petition, which equates to 25 signatures.

It is unclear whether the threshold has been met with the efforts to date — although resident Henry Thomas had a letter read at Monday’s protest, promising that the needed signatures would be gathered.

NAACP Georgetown Chapter President Marvin Neal said that he has not spoken with Henry since the Facebook post, and that Henry “represents the President of the United States and those statements that he made replicate what’s going on in the United States of America today, we have a problem.”

Neal said that the NAACP won’t give up in their quest.

“We will continue to come until he resigns, or the courts remove him,” Neal said. “There are many things in question about Mayor Henry right now. He knows we are looking. He knows we are looking at every piece of evidence that we can utilize to remove him from that position.”

Henry did not respond to messages about the call for his resignation.

Many of Monday’s speakers pointed to an “unapologetic” press conference hosted by Henry on Sept. 10, with Henry hosting a handful of media members, reading a prepared statement in less than four minutes and choosing not to take questions, exiting the dining room at the Sea View Inn with his wife, Sassy.

“When one assumes the position of leadership in any organization, social group or governmental office, they must accept the responsibility to represent the values, the work and the integrity of that group. What you say reflects on all those that you represent, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” Pawleys Island resident Karen Yaniga said.

“Brian Henry represents Pawleys Island as mayor, his words do not represent those of a leader. Leaders bring people together. His words have created division. It is my feeling, and that of many others, that Brian Henry needs to step down as mayor immediately.”

Others pointed to Henry stating that boycotting his thriving pimento cheese business, Palmetto Cheese, as representative of conflicting interests that also showcase the “systemic issues” that put black people at a disadvantage, according to the NAACP’s Marilyn Hemingway.

“He does not know the black community (in Georgetown County). He knows them as employees, that’s subservient. He’s used to black people being meek, mild and subservient because they work for him,” Hemingway said. “And (black employees) are not going to disrupt that check, and I actually understand that and appreciate the history of that. What he is not used to is seeing black folks as human beings.

“That’s all Black Lives Matter is asking for — see our humanity. And it upset him, we understand where it is coming from. We understand the history of Georgetown County and why he believes he could speak that way.”

Many speakers also poked at Henry’s emotional clarification over who created the recipe for Palmetto Cheese — “I had to watch it three or four times to understand the anger and all that was expressed,” Yaniga said — with it further stoking the divisive nature of the moment.

With many stating that Vertrella Brown had created the recipe — a beloved black woman who is also the face on the product’s cartons that will soon be rebranded — Henry was quick to point to his wife as the creator.

“Unfortunately, there have been comments on social media and news outlets falsely suggesting that Vertrella Brown created the recipe for Palmetto Cheese,” Henry said. “However, that is simply not true. The recipe for Palmetto Cheese is, and always has been, Sassy Henry’s recipe. And that is the same recipe on grocery shelves today.”

During his Sept. 10 press conference, he also committed to creating a foundation in Brown’s name, with the focus on racial equality initiatives, community scholarships and a commitment to unity.

Hemingway said it was time to put full-time focus on his promises, something she doesn’t believe he can do from his seat as mayor.

“First, I suggest that before he names a scholarship after the late, great Ms. Brown, that he go talk to the family,” Hemingway said.

“And, as a private citizen, it’s time do all of those things he claimed he’s going to do.”

Tyler Fleming contributed to this report